According to Washington State Patrol, the crash on Washington State Route 26 injured 62-year-old Michael Schmidt, of Mead, Wash. He was transported to Sacred Heart Medical Center. He was wearing a seatbelt.

Keith Thompson, 51, of Diamond, Wash., was also involved in the crash, but was not injured.

Schmidt’s vehicle crossed the center line on SR 26 and collided with another vehicle driven by Thompson.