OPINION: Idaho is perpetuating the machinery of death

Thomas Creech has about the same chance of avoiding an execution as anyone else in this country who has survived a failed lethal injection.

In other words, none.

On Feb. 28, state Department of Correction officials halted Creech’s execution after 12 failed attempts to find a suitable vein. That made Creech the sixth American to survive a botched execution and his lawyers argue subjecting him to a second attempt constitutes cruel and unusual punishment under the U.S. Constitution. The execution is on hold pending the outcome.

But the cruel and unusual punishment argument hasn’t worked elsewhere. Three of the men who lived through a failed execution — Romell Broom and Alva Campbell, both of Ohio, and Doyle Ray Hamm of Alabama — died of COVID-19 or cancer.

That left:

Kenneth Eugene Smith, of Alabama, who was executed by nitrogen gas on Jan. 15.

Alan Eugene Miller, of Alabama, who also was executed by nitrogen gas on Sept. 26.

If Idaho has its way, Creech will die through lethal injection. Only this time, the execution team will access larger veins to run a catheter to his heart.

Aside from the fact that he has spent more than 50 years on Idaho’s death row, Creech’s case hasn’t generated a lot of sympathy.

The Idaho Commission on Pardons and Parole split 3-3 on the argument that enough time had lapsed and Gov. Brad Little has refused to spare Creech.

Creech has been convicted of five murders, including three in Idaho. After a court ruling spared his life in an earlier case of murder, Creech was convicted of another, this time of a fellow inmate, David Dale Jensen.

And while the sentencing judge, Robert G. Newhouse, and prosecutor, Jim Harris, say too much time has gone by and have advocated leniency, Jensen’s survivors do not.

“Thomas Eugene Creech is a manipulative serial killer — with a fan club — and he murdered my dad, David Dale Jensen,” wrote Brandi Jensen in a statement earlier this year.