OPINION: It’s time to render a verdict on Dorothy Moon

It’s not Proposition 1 — the Open Primaries Initiative — that’s up for a decision on the Nov. 5 Idaho election ballot.

Instead, it’s Idaho GOP Chairwoman Dorothy Moon and the motley crew of extremists who make up her wing of the Republican Party who will face the verdict of the voters.

That’s because it wasn’t the people of Idaho who asked to dispense with their traditional open primary election. They didn’t use the initiative process to change the system. Nor did they invite their elected representatives in the Legislature to take that step.

Instead, party activists went to the federal courts about a dozen years ago and won the authority to restrict access to the all-important Idaho GOP primary to registered Republicans. Not only did that violate voters’ privacy, it disenfranchised hundreds of thousands of them — empowering as few as a fifth of the most ideological GOP partisans.

The way out of that trap is the OPI’s plan to launch a top four primary in the spring, where anyone regardless of party affiliation can cast a ballot, and ranked choice voting in November, which would enable a majority of voters — and in Idaho, that means mainstream Republicans — to make the final choice about who governs over them.

It’s the current closed primary system that has extended undue influence to Moon, former Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin, Attorney General Raul Labrador and fringe lawmakers such as Sens. Brian Lenney, R-Nampa, and Tammy Nichols, R-Middleton.

If you agree with Moon, McGeachin and Labrador, vote no on Prop 1.

The closed GOP primary is their guarantee of political survival.

If you prefer electing problem solvers such as former Gov. C.L. “Butch” Otter, former Attorney General Lawrence Wasden and former state Sen. Joe Stegner, R-Lewiston, vote yes.

With the benefit of hindsight, the current closed primary system has delivered a string of decisions quite at odds with what ordinary Idahoans want.