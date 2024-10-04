OPINION: The history these GOP lawmakers don’t know

Who cares what Idaho voters want? Not Idaho Republican lawmakers.

If it’s the will of the people to pass the Open Primaries Initiative on Nov. 5, these lawmakers have pledged to amend — or even outright repeal — the measure when they reconvene in January.

The OPI would allow anyone regardless of political affiliation and in the privacy of the voting booth to select the top four vote-getters in any race during the spring primary and then decide the final outcome through ranked choice voting in November. That would empower hundreds of thousands of voters who are unaffiliated and often avoid participating in the primary election to decide their own destiny — rather than deferring to the smaller GOP base that is imposing minority rule on the rest of us.

Counter these legislators: This would not be the first time lawmakers stepped in and erased the voice of the people for their own good. In 2002, the Legislature not only repealed the term limits initiative voters passed eight years earlier — but it did so by overriding then-Gov. Dirk Kempthorne’s veto by a two-thirds majority. These politicians paid no price at the polls. So if lawmakers could get away with repudiating the voters then, why not now?

Here’s why:

Supporters — OPI is on the ballot because of the efforts of an Idaho-based grassroots, largely volunteer campaign that signed up nearly one of every 10 voters.

By contrast, the 1994 term limits initiative was the handiwork of an out-of-state network with national designs funded by people such as Manhattan real estate investor Howard S. Rich, the CATO Institute and Charles and David Koch. They allocated more than $800,000 to bankroll term limit ballot measures across four election cycles in the Gem State.

Agenda — Certainly few Idaho voters had any qualms with the open primary system. It was the hyperpartisan wing of the GOP that took the voters to court more than a dozen years ago and imposed upon them the requirement to publicly register as a Republican in order to vote in a primary election that in most cases decides who holds office.

The change worked exactly as its architects desired. Over time, Idaho’s one-party government became more beholden to the extremists rather than ordinary voters.

Regular Idahoans didn’t want assaults on libraries and book bans. They got them.

Idahoans wanted their right to the initiative process preserved. The Legislature voted to all but abolish it. Only the state Supreme Court stood in the way.