OPINION: These politicians are not looking out for you

If you think Idaho politicians are looking out for you by pulling a requirement that they publish public notices with the state’s independent newspapers, we’ve got some Florida swamp land to sell you.

At issue is House Bill 166, the second attempt to emasculate public notification requirements this year. It cleared the House Thursday by a narrow 36-32 margin and now heads to the Senate.

Rep. Lori McCann, R-Lewiston voted no.

Reps. Brandon Mitchell, R-Moscow, Kyle Harris, R-Lewiston, and Charlie Shepherd, R-Pollock, voted for it.

Let’s be frank: This is meant to further undermine your ability to hold government accountable by a political class that no longer fears you.

Obstensibly, this measure phases out the practice of state and local government — as well as private parties — publishing notifications in the local newspaper of record — both in print and online.

In its place would be government-run websites.

Here’s the elephant in the room: The business model for newspapers is broken and a new one has not been devised. Any loss of revenue to Idaho’s 11 daily and 21 weekly newspapers is going to push some of them over the edge.

That’s just fine with a group of politicians who long ago escaped the kind of journalistic watchdogging that was prevalent a decade ago. They operate behind closed doors. They answer to dark money.

The idea of an expanding news desert across the Gem State is just fine with them.

Even in communities where independent newspapers will survive, this new model is fraught with peril.

Start with the basics. Public notification is meant to inform the public about what their government agencies are up to — especially before a decision about a zoning change or an environmental assessment is pronounced at a public meeting nobody knew about.

How is that process served if the same people making the decisions are responsible for publishing what they intend to do before the fact? Talk about the fox guarding the henhouse. Many of these folks are well meaning, but inherent in this idea is a temptation to hide the ball.