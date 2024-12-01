Outdoor briefs

Online meeting will focus on what hunting technology should be allowed in Idaho

Idaho’s Hunting and Advanced Technology Working Group will meet online from 5-8 p.m. Monday.

It will be just the third meeting of the group tasked with authoring a set of recommendations to the Idaho Fish and Game Commission on strategies to balance fair chase hunting ethics with ever-evolving scopes, cameras and other gadgets.

The 23-member group will hear presentations from the Boone and Crockett Club, Pope and Young and the Wildlife Management Institute on their perspectives of fair chase and technology.

According to a news release from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, the first two meetings included perspectives from other wildlife management agencies and from commercial interests.

More information about the group and its first two meetings is available at idfg.idaho.gov/hat-working-group. People who would like to follow Monday’s meeting can do so at bit.ly/3AZZEVO.

Paper salmon, steelhead permits in short supply

BOISE — Idaho Fish and Game’s paper salmon and steelhead permits for use the rest of this year or early next year will be available only at license vendors or Fish and Game offices after Dec. 9.

According to a news release from the department, the high volume of online license, permit and tag sales typical of December makes the agency unable to guarantee the products will be printed and mailed in a timely fashion. Some may not arrive to customers until February.

However, those wishing to purchase permits online after Dec. 9 may opt for E-tags that allow anglers to validate their salmon or steelhead permit through the GoOutdoorsIdaho app.