Outgoing President Biden could be considered the salmon president

President Joe Biden and his administration engaged more in the effort to recover Snake River salmon than any in history.

Call him the salmon president.

Shortly after Biden was inaugurated, Rep. Mike Simpson of Idaho unveiled his $33.5 billion plan to breach the Snake River dams and replace the important services they provide. Simpson’s move lifted the issue to the halls of Congress from what had been a regional debate with advocates on both sides pressuring federal agencies to endorse keeping or breaching the dams.

While Simpon’s plan didn’t catch fire there, the issue found favor with members of Biden’s team, ramping it up to yet another level.

Biden selected Deb Haaland to serve as Interior Secretary — the first Native American to hold a cabinet post. Haaland was sympathetic to the efforts of tribes across the country to restore the environment and to the historic wrongs they faced. Biden also selected other Native Americans like Jaime Pinkham, a member of the Nez Perce Tribe, and Michael Connor, a member of the Taos Pueblo, to high posts overseeing the Army Corps of Engineers.

In the fall of 2021, the Biden administration entered into talks with the Nez Perce and other Columbia Basin tribes, their allies and Oregon in an effort to settle decades-old litigation over the harm dams cause to salmon.