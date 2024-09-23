Panel: New behavioral heath plan may need another $100M

BOISE — A group of Idaho lawmakers is digging into the complicated web of Idaho Medicaid contracts in an ongoing effort to control costs of the program that provides health care to hundreds of thousands of Idahoans.

The new Medicaid Review Panel met for the first time Monday in a meeting that lasted nearly five hours and covered the billions of dollars in total on contracts to administer various Medicaid programs.

BEHAVIORAL HEALTH

Monday’s headline item was the state’s $1.4 billion behavioral health contract with the managed care organization Magellan Health to oversee the delivery and coordination of mental health and substance use services and treatment throughout the state — providing this care may be costing the state more than it anticipated for a myriad of reasons, according to Department of Health and Welfare staff.

The health agency’s budget request for the coming legislative session includes a supplemental request of more than $108 million in one-time federal funds for a behavioral health plan provider rate increase.

The new behavioral health system — which brought together previously fragmented services overseen by different divisions — went live July 1, the Idaho Press reported.

Review Panel Co-Chairperson John Vander Woude, R-Nampa, said during the meeting that the “contract amount has substantially increased from the original contract,” and asked health department Deputy Director of Medicaid Juliet Charron to explain why.

Charron responded that the initial amount was estimated in 2019 using a number not developed by actuaries. She said the state has also seen a rise in costs and need for inpatient residential services and other residential care that wasn’t covered in the previous contract.

“We have contracted with Magellan to manage that contract and that’s what we will be holding them to,” Charron said. “We are in the process of a mid-year rate adjustment, where we will be seeing if there are appropriate adjustments we can make. It may include a decrease.”

The current actuarially sound capitation rate paid to providers is $129.18 per member per month, a health department spokesperson told the Idaho Press. The division’s supplemental request to the Legislature said the actuarially sound rates are required by law, and without the additional federal funds, the state’s behavioral health care providers may not get reimbursed and access to these services could be disrupted for Medicaid participants.

“Something went wrong there,” Sen. Kevin Cook, R-Idaho Falls, told the Idaho Press in an interview. “Whether that’s Medicaid, whether that’s the legislators, something is not right.”

Cook sits on the Medicaid Review Panel and on the state’s budget-writing Joint Finance and Appropriations Committee.

He said he is hoping to learn more about how the estimate made for the previous budget request was off and how to avoid this happening in the future.

“These things cost a lot, and we all know that, but I don’t like surprises,” he said.

PLAN’S BUMPS AND SUCCESSES

The huge transition to a new provider and new system for behavioral health has had its “bumps in the road,” Charron said Monday, but overall, she said it was one of the best rollouts she’s been a part of.

“It’s going to help us get to that next chapter for our behavioral health system in the state,” she said.