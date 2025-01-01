Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessGolden TimesLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
SportsJanuary 1, 2025

Penn State slows Jeanty, beats Boise State in Fiesta Bowl

BSU RB Jeanty doesn’t surpass Barry Sanders’ single-season rushing record in bowl loss

John Marshall Associated Press
Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty (2) runs as Penn State linebacker Kobe King (41) pursues during the first half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football CFP quarterfinal game, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty (2) runs as Penn State linebacker Kobe King (41) pursues during the first half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football CFP quarterfinal game, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)AP Ross D. Franklin
Boise State fullback Tyler Crowe (33) celebrates his touchdown against Penn State during the first half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football CFP quarterfinal game, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Boise State fullback Tyler Crowe (33) celebrates his touchdown against Penn State during the first half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football CFP quarterfinal game, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)AP Ross D. Franklin
Boise State defensive end Ahmed Hassanein (91) celebrates a defensive stop against Penn State during the first half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football CFP quarterfinal game, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Boise State defensive end Ahmed Hassanein (91) celebrates a defensive stop against Penn State during the first half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football CFP quarterfinal game, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)AP Rick Scuteri
Boise State wide receiver Austin Bolt (81) can't make the catch as Penn State cornerback Jalen Kimber (3) defends during the first half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football CFP quarterfinal game, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Boise State wide receiver Austin Bolt (81) can't make the catch as Penn State cornerback Jalen Kimber (3) defends during the first half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football CFP quarterfinal game, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)AP Rick Scuteri
Penn State tight end Tyler Warren (44) is tackled by Boise State defensive end Max Stege (95) during the first half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football CFP quarterfinal game, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Penn State tight end Tyler Warren (44) is tackled by Boise State defensive end Max Stege (95) during the first half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football CFP quarterfinal game, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)AP Ross D. Franklin
Penn State defensive end Amin Vanover (15) tackles Boise State running back Jambres Dubar (1) during the first half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football CFP quarterfinal game, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Penn State defensive end Amin Vanover (15) tackles Boise State running back Jambres Dubar (1) during the first half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football CFP quarterfinal game, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)AP Rick Scuteri
Penn State quarterback Drew Allar (15) throws against Boise State during the first half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football CFP quarterfinal game, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Penn State quarterback Drew Allar (15) throws against Boise State during the first half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football CFP quarterfinal game, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)AP Rick Scuteri

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Penn State defenders clogged every hole, stretched out every outside run, closed with ferocity.

Everywhere that Ashton Jeanty turned, he ran into Nittany Lions. The Heisman Trophy runner-up still went over 100 yards, but he sure had to work for it.

Drew Allar threw three touchdown passes and No. 5 Penn State bottled up Jeanty for a 31-14 win over No. 8 Boise State in the Fiesta Bowl on Tuesday night, earning a spot in the College Football Playoff semifinals.

“We knew who we were going against. We knew we had to have hats to the ball every single play because every play he could break one,” said Penn State safety Zakee Wheatley, who had an interception and recovered a fumble. “We did that the whole game.”

The Nittany Lions (13-2, CFP No. 6 seed) opened their first CFP berth with a blowout win over SMU and appeared headed toward the latest lopsided victory in the new 12-team format by jumping out to a 14-0 lead against Boise State.

But the Broncos (12-2, CFP No. 3 seed) have relished the role of underdog, going back to when their brand went national in the electrifying 2007 Fiesta Bowl, and they had an answer.

Boise State galloped back from the early deficit, trimming the margin to 17-14 early in the third quarter, momentum seemingly on its side.

And then Penn State turned the tide for good.

Allar threw his second touchdown pass of the night to John Mackey Award winner Tyler Warren, and Nick Singleton burst up the middle for a 58-yard TD run, sending the Nittany Lions to the Jan. 9 Orange Bowl against No. 2 Georgia or No. 3 Notre Dame.

“We played a complete game,” Penn State coach James Franklin said. “Our offense, defense and special teams, we played complementary football, did some special things.”

Penn State did it by controlling the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball most of the night and hounding Jeanty at every turn.

The AP first-team All-America selection finished with a season-low 104 yards on 30 carries, just 3.5 yards per carry — half his season average. Jeanty finished 27 yards short of Barry Sanders’ single-season NCAA record set in 1988 at Oklahoma State.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

“They have a great D-line, front seven,” Jeanty said. “It wasn’t really extraordinary. The executed, they tackled and we didn’t play our best.”

Penn State’s defense was dominant most of the night, but its offense was just as good, particularly on the ground.

The Nittany Lions ran for 216 yards, including 134 by Kaytron Allen and 87 by Singleton. Allar was steady after facing criticism most of the season, throwing for 171 yards on 13-of-25 passing.

He was particularly sharp early, finding Warren in the back of the end zone for an 11-yard touchdown, then Omari Evans in stride for a 38-yard score for a two-touchdown lead.

“Being (down) 14-0, that isn’t something anybody really wants to be in,” Boise State coach Spencer Danielson said.

The Broncos, as they always seem to, fought back to give themselves a chance.

Boise State got back in it by getting pressure on Allar, putting a halt to Penn State’s marches down the field, and got a huge momentum boost when Allar fumbled two plays after Jeanty lost his third fumble of the season.

With Jeanty surrounded on nearly every play, Boise State turned to Tyler Crowe and the fullback took several Nittany Lions with him for an 8-yard touchdown run that cut Penn State’s lead in half. The comeback seemed to still be in reach with Matt Lauter’s 53-yard TD catch in the third quarter, but the Broncos ran out of answers after that.

Maddux Madsen threw three interceptions and Jonah Dalmas missed his second field goal attempt, leaving the Broncos short of the CFP semifinals.

“A lot of people counted us out and we came up a couple plays short,” Danielson said.

Up next

Penn State will play No. 2 Georgia or No. 3 Notre Dame in the Jan. 9 Orange Bowl.

Boise State opens the 2025 season Aug. 30 at South Florida.

Related
SportsJan. 1
Looking back at the top sports stories of 2024
SportsJan. 1
How they fared in the NFL Week 17
SportsDec. 31, 2024
COMMENTARY: WSU’s football future depends on people who want...
SportsDec. 31, 2024
AREA ROUNDUP: Cougs rally past Tigers, move to 3-0 in WCC wo...
Related
WSU hires Jimmy Rogers as 35th football coach
SportsDec. 29, 2024
WSU hires Jimmy Rogers as 35th football coach
STORY OF THE YEAR: Lapwai, WSU's Wynott wins one last award for 2024
SportsDec. 29, 2024
STORY OF THE YEAR: Lapwai, WSU's Wynott wins one last award for 2024
Wazzu men open WCC play with dominant win in Portland
SportsDec. 29, 2024
Wazzu men open WCC play with dominant win in Portland
AREA ROUNDUP: McCoy clocks 2 new school records as Pullman dominates Blue Devil Invite
SportsDec. 29, 2024
AREA ROUNDUP: McCoy clocks 2 new school records as Pullman dominates Blue Devil Invite
Shorthanded Cougars impress in Holiday Bowl loss to No. 21 Syracuse
SportsDec. 28, 2024
Shorthanded Cougars impress in Holiday Bowl loss to No. 21 Syracuse
AREA ROUNDUP: Vandals make Linehan OC hire official
SportsDec. 28, 2024
AREA ROUNDUP: Vandals make Linehan OC hire official
ANALYSIS: Seahawks’ defense dominated in low-scoring win over Bears
SportsDec. 28, 2024
ANALYSIS: Seahawks’ defense dominated in low-scoring win over Bears
Seahawks keep slim playoff hopes alive by beating Bears
SportsDec. 28, 2024
Seahawks keep slim playoff hopes alive by beating Bears
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
SitemapTermsPrivacy