Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessGolden TimesLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
SportsNovember 8, 2024

PHOTOS: Pullman, Clarkston at 2A district swim meet prelims

Photos from the prelims of the 2A Eastern Washington District Swim Championship at Washington State University in Pullman.

Pullman junior Vivien Lin competes in a 100-yard butterfly heat Thursday at the Eastern Washington District Swim Championship at Washington State University in Pullman.
Pullman junior Vivien Lin competes in a 100-yard butterfly heat Thursday at the Eastern Washington District Swim Championship at Washington State University in Pullman.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Swimmers, including three lanes filled with Pullman team members, dive to begin a 50-yard freestyle Thursday at the Eastern Washington District Swim Championship at Washington State University in Pullman.
Swimmers, including three lanes filled with Pullman team members, dive to begin a 50-yard freestyle Thursday at the Eastern Washington District Swim Championship at Washington State University in Pullman.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Clarkston sophomore Hallie Mackleit competes in a 200-yard individual medley Thursday at the Eastern Washington District Swim Championship at Washington State University in Pullman.
Clarkston sophomore Hallie Mackleit competes in a 200-yard individual medley Thursday at the Eastern Washington District Swim Championship at Washington State University in Pullman.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Pullman freshman Katherine Bai competes in a 100-yard butterfly heat Thursday at the Eastern Washington District Swim Championship at Washington State University in Pullman.
Pullman freshman Katherine Bai competes in a 100-yard butterfly heat Thursday at the Eastern Washington District Swim Championship at Washington State University in Pullman.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Pullman junior Vivien Lin, front, competes in a 50-yard freestyle Thursday at the Eastern Washington District Swim Championship at Washington State University in Pullman.
Pullman junior Vivien Lin, front, competes in a 50-yard freestyle Thursday at the Eastern Washington District Swim Championship at Washington State University in Pullman.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Pullman senior Kiara Donolo high-fives Zillah sophomore Kellee Muffett competing in a 200-yard individual medley Thursday at the Eastern Washington District Swim Championship at Washington State University in Pullman.
Pullman senior Kiara Donolo high-fives Zillah sophomore Kellee Muffett competing in a 200-yard individual medley Thursday at the Eastern Washington District Swim Championship at Washington State University in Pullman.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Swimmers competing in the 500-yard freestyle at the Eastern Washington District Swim Championship, including Pullman junior Maile Sandberg, prepare for the start of the heat at Washington State University in Pullman.
Swimmers competing in the 500-yard freestyle at the Eastern Washington District Swim Championship, including Pullman junior Maile Sandberg, prepare for the start of the heat at Washington State University in Pullman.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Clarkston freshman Myra Boreson competes in the 500-yard freestyle at the Eastern Washington District Swim Championship at Washington State University in Pullman.
Clarkston freshman Myra Boreson competes in the 500-yard freestyle at the Eastern Washington District Swim Championship at Washington State University in Pullman.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Photos from the prelims of the 2A Eastern Washington District Swim Championship at Washington State University in Pullman.

Story Tags
high school sports
Related
AREA ROUNDUP: 4 Bears, 2 Bengals land on IEL all-league team in boys soccer
SportsNov. 7
AREA ROUNDUP: 4 Bears, 2 Bengals land on IEL all-league team in boys soccer
Moreira, Vandals ready to up the tempo in ’24
SportsNov. 6
Moreira, Vandals ready to up the tempo in ’24
How Cougs and Vandals fared in NFL Week 9
SportsNov. 6
How Cougs and Vandals fared in NFL Week 9
Pullman beats Clarkston to advance to district final in girls soccer
SportsNov. 6
Pullman beats Clarkston to advance to district final in girls soccer
COMMENTARY: Rested Vandals need to stay focused
SportsNov. 5
COMMENTARY: Rested Vandals need to stay focused
COMMENTARY: Four pressing questions as Cougs enter the season’s 4th quarter
SportsNov. 5
COMMENTARY: Four pressing questions as Cougs enter the season’s 4th quarter
AREA ROUNDUP: Crapuchettes, Logos Knights take second at state cross country meet
SportsNov. 3
AREA ROUNDUP: Crapuchettes, Logos Knights take second at state cross country meet
Trojan volleyball dynasty comes to an end
SportsNov. 3
Trojan volleyball dynasty comes to an end
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
SitemapTermsPrivacy