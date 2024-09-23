PHOTOS: Snow day

Washington State University students Ella Marvin, front, and Avery Hare launch into the air while sledding down Thompson Flats on the Pullman campus Wednesday. Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News

A snowman is pictured Wednesday near Kiwanis Park along the Lewiston Levee Parkway Trail. August Frank/Lewiston Tribune

Jenaya Leon, 12, hits fresh powder as she sleds over a small bump and catches air Wednesday at Sunset Park in Lewiston. August Frank/Lewiston Tribune

The northern hills are lit up as the sun peeks out from behind clouds Wednesday morning in Lewiston. August Frank/Lewiston Tribune

Snow covers Sunnyside Park as people and their dogs walk the pathways of the park Wednesday in Pullman. Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News

Elena Perez, 3, begins to doze off while family and friends sled down hills Wednesday at Sunnyside Park in Pullman. Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News