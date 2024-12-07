When Idaho quarterback Jack Layne runs out of the tunnel tonight in front of thousands of Vandal football fans, he will feel grateful.

“That’s kind of the word, the theme for me for this season,” Layne said. “Just grateful every time I get to step out here, especially in front of these fans. I mean, it’s special.”

Layne will be making just his seventh career start and fifth of the year today after suffering a collarbone injury in Idaho’s season opener and dealing with another injury midseason.

Having led the Vandals (9-3) to victory three times in 2024, Layne will take the field at 6 p.m. today for No. 8 Idaho’s second-round home playoff game against Lehigh (9-3) at the P1FCU Kibbie Dome in Moscow. ESPN+ will broadcast the game.

Several members of the Idaho football team will graduate from the University of Idaho in the morning and then play a football game in the evening.

“December in Moscow, Idaho, is about playoff football,” Vandals coach Jason Eck said. “So excited for our third December home game here in the last two years.”

One more in the Dome

Given Idaho’s No. 8 seed in the FCS playoffs, this second-round playoff game is likely the final Vandal home game in the Kibbie Dome of the year, whether the Vandals win or lose.

A win for the Vandals would most likely send them back to Bozeman to face the undefeated No. 1-seeded Montana State Bobcats. MSU hosts UT Martin today in a matchup they are favored to win by 17.5 points.

Montana State beat Idaho 38-7 on Oct. 12.

It would take an “After Dark” brand of chaos for the Vandals to earn another home playoff game, but before Vandal fans can dream up those scenarios, Idaho must first take care of business today.

“The margin of error is very small,” All-Big Sky wide receiver Jordan Dwyer said. “There’s only 16 teams left in the country, so everybody who’s playing right now is (a) really good football team. So we just got to take every day seriously and focus on getting better.”

After their 2023 season ended with a home playoff loss, the Vandals went undefeated in the Kibbie Dome this season at 5-0. It’s a fact that is on Eck’s mind as he prepares for the game.

“This is another legacy game for our seniors,” Eck said. “We talked about going undefeated at home. ... Doesn’t do any good to say we were undefeated at home until we lost in the playoffs.”

Vandals vs. Mountain (Ball)Hawks

About two-thirds of the Vandals’ receiving yards have been generated by two players: Dwyer and redshirt freshman Mark Hamper.

The duo made 15-of-17 total catches two weeks ago in Idaho’s 40-17 win over Idaho State and have combined for nearly 1,700 yards and 13 touchdowns.

The Mountain Hawks fly into Idaho with the 10th-best passing defense in the Football Championship Subdivision.

The Richmond Spiders crawled into last week’s first-round playoff meeting with Lehigh averaging 380 yards of total offense per game. They were greeted by a Mountain Hawks defense that contained them to 345 yards and one touchdown in four trips to the red zone.

Nick Peltekian is Lehigh’s resident Mountain (ball) Hawk with four interceptions.

Jackson Dowd snagged two of his five broken-up passes last week and Andrew Worthy leads the team with eight passes defensed.

Scouting the Mountain Hawks

Lehigh finished first in the Patriot League with a 9-3 overall record and 5-1 conference record. The Mountain Hawks season began with a 42-7 road loss to Army, of the Football Bowl Subdivision, who on Friday won the American Athletic Conference Championship.

After a 38-35 double overtime loss to Bucknell in their conference opener on Sept. 28 and a 15-point loss to Yale the following week, the Mountain Hawks raddled off five straight wins to secure the Patriot League title.

The Mountain Hawks’ playoff journey began with a day-long bus ride to Richmond, Va., where they upset No. 9 Richmond 20-16 in the first round of the FCS playoffs last week.

Lehigh trailed Richmond 16-7 with about 10 minutes left before the Mountain Hawks cashed in on a career day from wide receiver Geoffrey Jamiel, who caught the go-ahead touchdown pass from quarterback Hayden Johnson. Jamiel accounted for 137 of Johnson’s 199 passing yards.

Johnson — a dual-threat QB with 1,229 passing yards, 10 touchdowns, six interceptions and a 70% completion percentage — leads the Mountain Hawks on offense. He has also rushed for 238 yards and four touchdowns.

The first-year signal-caller stepped into the starting role midseason, experienced two early-season losses and righted the ship. Johnson and Lehigh ride a six-game win streak into Moscow.