Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessGolden TimesLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
Local NewsJanuary 21, 2025

Police arrest WSU student for Monday morning stabbing on campus

Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Washington State University Police logo
Washington State University Police logo

PULLMAN — Washington State University Police arrested a 20-year-old WSU student for allegedly stabbing a male early Monday morning in a campus dormitory.

Tatiana Martinez was booked into Whitman County Jail for suspicion of second-degree assault, according to a statement from WSU Police Chief Gary Jenkins.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Martinez allegedly stabbed an unnamed 20-year-old male in the arm in Orton Hall on Olympia Avenue.

The male, from Shoreline, Wash., was transported to Pullman Regional Hospital where he refused treatment and was released.

WSU Police found the alleged victim with a knife wound when they responded to a report of a stabbing at 1:18 a.m. They located Martinez in Orton Hall and recovered the alleged weapon at the scene. WSU Police was assisted by Pullman Police in the investigation.

Related
Local NewsJan. 21
Ed groups: Reject ‘school choice’ proposals
Local NewsJan. 21
Treasurer proposes disability alternative
Local NewsJan. 21
Cold weather settles in across region
Local NewsJan. 21
Coroner: Victim found in December fire died from smoke inhal...
Related
Local districts among leaders in per-student spending
Local NewsJan. 21
Local districts among leaders in per-student spending
Coroner: Victim found in December fire died from smoke inhalation
Local NewsJan. 21
Coroner: Victim found in December fire died from smoke inhalation
Police arrest WSU student for Monday morning stabbing on campus
Local NewsJan. 20
Police arrest WSU student for Monday morning stabbing on campus
Trump returns to power
Local NewsJan. 20
Trump returns to power
Inauguration Day Latest: Ceremony begins, Biden welcomes Trump at the White House
Local NewsJan. 20
Inauguration Day Latest: Ceremony begins, Biden welcomes Trump at the White House
Biden pardons Fauci and Milley in an effort to guard against potential 'revenge' by Trump
Local NewsJan. 20
Biden pardons Fauci and Milley in an effort to guard against potential 'revenge' by Trump
Trump comeback complete
Local NewsJan. 19
Trump comeback complete
For some local schools, a perfect graduation rate
Local NewsJan. 19
For some local schools, a perfect graduation rate
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
SitemapTermsPrivacy