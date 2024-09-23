Police warn about ‘new wave of phone scams’

According to the news release: “In one reported case, a scammer left a voicemail claiming that the recipient needed to provide a DNA swab in response to certified mail and directed the victim to contact the ISP Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) ‘just in case.’ The victim then received a second call stating they had missed a required DNA appointment, which had allegedly resulted in a warrant for their arrest. The scammer demanded immediate payment to ‘resolve’ the matter.”

In another incident, a scammer who claimed to be a trooper told a woman that her son had failed to complete a mandatory DNA test and a warrant had been issued for his arrest. “The caller then requested funds under the pretense of a bond payment,” according to the news release.

Besides deceiving innocent people, the scams also “undermine the efforts of ISP’s Sexual Assault Kit Initiative (SAKI) team, a federally funded program dedicated to lawfully collecting and profiling DNA from convicted offenders for the national CODIS database,” according to the news release. “These scams risk deterring cooperation and compromising trust in legitimate investigative efforts by muddying public understanding of DNA collection processes.”

“Our SAKI team is committed to collecting lawfully required DNA samples to ensure justice — not to scare or threaten people over the phone,” said Mark Denhardt, SAKI site coordinator. “These scammers distort our purpose, creating confusion and undermining public confidence in important programs. If you receive a call like this, please don’t engage. Verify by contacting us directly.”

Those who receive a call that seems like a scam are encouraged to verify its legitimacy. Idaho residents can email ISP at saki@isp.idaho.gov or by calling (208) 846-7582.