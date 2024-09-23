Pomeroy man, 63, dies in two-vehicle crash near Pasco

PASCO — A 63-year-old Pomeroy man died in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning on U.S. Highway 12 on the outskirts of Pasco, according to the Washington State Patrol.

Eric L. Wommack was driving a 2020 Ford Ranger pickup truck westbound on the highway, just past the Vaughn Hubbard Bridge that spans the Snake River, according to a WSP news release.