Power and Conservation Council reports progress

The raw number of adult salmon returning to the Columbia River has increased over the past 40 years but is still not meeting regional mitigation goals, and wild fish protected by the Endangered Species Act remain at risk of extinction.

The Northwest Power and Conservation Council reported Tuesday that an average of 2.3 million adult fish returned to the basin from 2014-23. That is on par with the 2004-13 average of 2.4 million but dramatically higher than the 1.3 million average recorded in the 1990s.

In some individual years, the returns were higher. For example, an estimated 4.6 million salmon and steelhead returned to the Columbia River in 2014. But in other years, like 2018 and 2019, the returns numbered only about 1.3 million fish and were reminiscent of the disastrous runs in the 1990s that prompted some wild runs being protected as threatened and endangered.

Just as adult returns to the basin have risen, so too has the number of fish bound for areas upstream of Bonneville Dam — another council goal.

For decades the council that includes representatives appointed by the governors of Idaho, Washington, Oregon and Montana has maintained a goal of returning 5 million fish to the basin to mitigate for impacts caused by the hydropower system on the Columbia and Snake rivers. It’s a broad target that includes fish harvested in the ocean, those that either spawn or are harvested below Bonneville Dam and those that swim past the dam 40 miles east of Portland, Ore.

It doesn’t differentiate between wild salmon and steelhead and those that begin life in hatcheries, or break numbers down into individual species like — spring, summer and fall chinook, coho, sockeye and steelhead. Nor does it consider whether a fish is protected by the Endangered Species Act or where it might be headed after it passes Bonneville Dam.

Still, as the council prepares to update its $280 million fish and wildlife program next year, its staff and representatives look to it as a significant accomplishment both in terms of the returns themselves and because it is the most detailed data collected and reported by the group since its creation by the Northwest Power Act in 1980.