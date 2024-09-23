PREP ROUNDUP: Bengals beat Bears in district basketball opener

PREP ROUNDUP

Royce Fisher scored 18 points, Blaze Hepburn dropped 16 and the Lewiston Bengals beat the Moscow Bears 62-47 in the opening round of the 5A Inland Empire League boys basketball district tournament at Lewiston High School on Friday.

Hepburn sank four 3-pointers on his way to 16 points and Dray Torpey added 12 points for Lewiston (18-4).

Lewiston coach Brooks Malm said he was pleased with how his team responded coming off the regular season finale loss to Sandpoint.

“Nice to see contributions from guys up and down the lineup,” Malm said. “I thought we had a great day off the bench.”

Grant Abendroth led Moscow (6-15) with three 3-pointers and 13 total points.

The Bengals will host Sandpoint for a round-robin best-of-three district tournament series, with the first game set for 6 p.m. Tuesday.

MOSCOW (6-15)

Tyson Izzo 2 0-0 6, JP Breese 1 1-2 4, Traiden Cummings 4 0-0 8, Maurice Bethel 1 1-2 4, Connor Isakson 1 0-0 2, Grant Abendroth 5 0-0 13, Max Winfree 2 0-0 4, Emmeth Toebben 0 0-0 0, Mason Helbling 0 0-0 0, Owen Tiegs 0 0-0 0, Andrew Hurley 2 2-2 6, Jonas Mordhorst 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 4-6 47.

LEWISTON (18-4)

Dray Torpey 4 3-3 12, Royce Fisher 7 1-1 18, Drew Alldredge 0 3-3 3, Jordan Walker 1 0-0 3, Guy Krasselt 1 0-0 2, Brady Rudolph 0 1-2 1, Blaze Hepburn 6 0-0 16, Parker Bogar 3 0-0 7, Mason Way 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 8-9 62.

Moscow 13 8 10 16—47

Lewiston 15 18 16 13—62

3-point goals — Abendroth 3, Winfree 2, Hurley 2, Izzo 2, Breese, Bethel, Hepburn 4, Fisher 3, Torpey, Walker, Bogar.

Garfield-Palouse 62, Valley Christian 42

WELLPINIT, Wash. — The Vikings beat Valley Christian in a Washington Class 1B state-qualifying game.

Landon Orr sank three 3s on his way to a game-high 15 points and Bryce Pfaff and Lane Collier each tallied 12 points apiece.

With the win, the Vikings (17-6) clinched a spot in the Washington 1B state tournament, which will begin next week in Spokane.

GARFIELD-PALOUSE (17-6)

Bryce Pfaff 4 4-4 12, Lane Collier 5 2-6 12, Ayden Bassler 0 0-0 0, Liam Cook 3 0-0 6, Brendan Snekvik 2 0-0 4, Kieran Snekvik 5 1-3 11, Landon Orr 6 0-0 15, Cooper Wells 0 0-0 0, Cason Sperber 0 0-0 0, Riley Pfaff 1 0-0 2, Preston Olson 0 0-0 0. Totals 26 6-10 62.

VALLEY CHRISTIAN (16-12)

W. Madden 2 0-0 4, H, Arnold 1 1-3 3, N. Burns 5 2-2 14, D Stebbing 0 0-0 0, W. Madden 5 3-4 13, R. Renwaldt 2 1-2 5, J. Steinbach 0 0-0 0, E. Hendrickson 0 0-0 0, E Drexler 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 6-11 42.

Gar-Pal 17 13 16 16—62

Valley Christian 15 11 6 10—42

3-point goals — Orr 3, Snekvik, Burns 4.

Colfax 75, Liberty 50

SPOKANE VALLEY — Colfax had four players in double figures, led by Jayce Kelly with 24 points, as it cruised to a victory over Liberty of Spangle in a Northeast 2B district tournament loser-out game at West Valley High School.

Ledger Kelly added 18 points for the Bulldogs (21-3), Adrik Jenkin scored 18, and Caleb Lustig contributed 11.

The win secures Colfax a spot in the state tournament, with the team now set to face Northwest Christian in the third-and-fourth place game at 1:30 p.m. today at the same site.

LIBERTY (12-13)

Coleman Tee 1 0-0 2, JJ Hodl 9 1-2 19, Donald Holwegner 1 0-0 2, Jack Johnson 0 2-4 2, Drew Piersol 5 0-2 11, Sam Cook 1 0-0 2, Hunter Carter 5 2-2 12. Totals 22 5-10 50.

COLFAX (21-3)

Gunner Brown 1 0-0 2, Ledger Kelly 8 0-0 18, Jayce Kelly 9 0-0 24, Dillon Thompson 0 2-2 2, Adrik Jenkin 6 3-3 18, JP McAnally 0 0-0 0, Caleb Lustig 5 1-2 11, Brayden McNeilly 0 0-0 0, Connor McAnally 0 0-2 0, Eric Christensen 0 0-0 0. Totals 31 6-9 75.

Liberty 13 13 13 11—50

Colfax 18 17 20 20—75

3-point goals — Piersol, Jenkin 3, L. Kelly 2, J. Kelly 2.

Orofino 63, Grangeville 33

OROFINO — Orofino’s Nick Bonner and Blake Barlow combined for 27 points in a commanding victory over Grangeville in a Class 3A Central Idaho League district tournament game.

The Maniacs (4-13) controlled the game from the start, outscoring the Bulldogs 19-8 in the first quarter and maintaining its lead throughout.

Tate Thacker and Gage Smith led Grangeville (5-16) with 12 points apiece.

With the win, Orofino advances to face Priest River on Monday.

GRANGEVILLE (5-16)

Carson Astle 2 0-1 4, Tate Schumacher 0 0-2 0, Tate Thacker 4 3-6 12, McCoy Stamper 1 0-0 2, Will Told 0 0-0 0, Troy Long 0 0-0 0, Gage Smith 5 2-2 12, Bearon Wilcoxon 1 0-0 3. Totals 13 5-11 33.

OROFINO (4-13)

Jake Runia 3 0-0 6, Nick Bonner 6 0-0 14, Hudson Schneider 2 0-0 6, Landon Bernett 1 0-0 3, Landon Conley 3 2-2 9, Blake Barlow 5 0-0 13, Aiden Olive 3 0-1 6, Quinton Naranjo 3 0-0 6. Totals 26 2-3 63.

Grangeville 8 4 13 8—33

Orofino 19 16 19 9—63

3-point goals — Thacker, Wilcoxon, Barlow 3, Bonner 2, Schneider 2, Conley, Bernett.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Genesee 44, Salmon River 32

NAMPA, Idaho — Chloe Grieser led the way for the top-seeded Genesee Bulldogs with 28 points and 20 rebounds in an Idaho Class 1A state tournament semifinal victory over No. 5 Salmon River of Riggins at Nampa High School.

The Bulldogs (22-1) held the Savages (17-7) scoreless in the fourth quarter, limiting them to 4-of-24 (16.7%) shooting in the second half.

“The girls find a way,” Genesee coach Greg Hardie said. “Chloe took over the game and we played really good defense, especially in the fourth quarter.”

Taylor Ewing paced Salmon River with 15 points and Rylee Walters added 11.

Genesee will now face Rockland in the championship game at 8:30 a.m. Pacific at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa.

Salmon River will play Carey in the third-place game at 11 a.m. back at Nampa High School.

SALMON RIVER (17-7)

Shyanne Nourse 0 0-0 0, Audrey Tucker 1 0-0 3, Elizabeth Markley 0 0-0 0, Raydin Hayes 1 1-2 3, Taylor Ewing 6 0-0 15, Rylee Walters 3 2-2 11, Steevie Herzig 0 0-0 0, Kennedy Wilson 0 0-2 0, Jaycee Case 0 0-0 0, Sierra Rainwater 0 0-0 0, Lillian Watson 0 0-0 0. Totals 11 3-6 32.

GENESEE (22-1)

Sydney Banks 0 1-6 1, Monica Seubert 1 1-2 3, Alia Wareham 0 0-0 0, Lily Scharnhorst 0 0-0 0, Rylie Baysinger 0 0-0 0, Miley Grieser 1 2-3 4, Chloe Grieser 10 6-8 28, Kendra Meyer 0 0-0 0, Sophie Johnson 2 3-3 8, Lindsey Herman 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 13-22 44.

Salmon River 11 9 12 0—32

Genesee 8 13 16 7—44

3-point goals — Walters 3, Ewing 3, Tucker, C. Grieser 2, Johnson.

Garfield-Palouse 71, Wilbur-Creston-Keller 40

WELLPINIT, Wash. — Garfield-Palouse’s Elena Flansburg recorded 22 points with the help of four 3-pointers while teammate Morgan Lentz contributed 13 points, seven assists, and four steals in a win over Wilbur-Creston-Keller in Washington state tournament seeding play at Wellpinit High School.

Kyra Brantner pitched in an additonal 11 points for the Vikings (21-2).

With the win, Garfield-Palouse will await its next opponent to be announced Sunday after the WIAA committee finalizes state tournament matchups.

GARFIELD-PALOUSE (21-2)

Reisse Johnson 0 0-0 0, Kaydence Kivi 1 0-0 2, Elena Flansburg 7 4-4 22, Kyra Brantner 4 3-3 11, Ellie Collier 3 0-0 7, Morgan Lentz 6 0-0 13, HettyLee Laughary 0 1-6 1, Taia Gehring 2 0-0 5, Molly Huffman 4 0-0 8, Camryn Blankenchip 0 0-0 0, Kinsley Kelnhofer 1 0-0 2, Maggie Bakeman 0 0-0 0. Totals 28 8-13 71.

WILBUR-CRESTON-KELLER (13-5)

Meredith Moore 0 4-6 4, Brystal Neilsen 7 6-10 20, Samiah Smoger 2 1-2 6, Kaidyn Maioho 3 0-4 6, Sina Nelson 1 0-0 2, Trista Stoothoff 0 0-0 0, Haiden Robertson 0 1-2 1. Totals 13 12-24 40.

Garfield-Palouse 26 15 18 12—71

Wilbur-Creston 11 6 12 11—40

3-point goals — Flansburg 4, Collier, Lentz, Gehring, Smoger.