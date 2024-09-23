PREP ROUNDUP
POCATELLO, Idaho — Joely Slyter of Lewiston claimed her second career state title, topping the 114-pound girls division in the Idaho Class 5A state wrestling championships held at the ICCU Dome on Friday through Saturday.
Slyter decisioned Kinzie Williams of American Falls 7-3 in the title match, finishing her senior girls wrestling campaign with a record of 37-1. This was her third consecutive state-title-round appearance, having won her weight class two years ago before taking second last season.
“Joely, she claimed her throne,” Lewiston coach Colton Maddy said. “She came in with a vengeance this year. She not only won it, she won it in dominating fashion.”
In team scoring, the Potlatch girls took 10th place from a field of 68 behind medal finishes from Hayley McNeal (second, 152) and Shelby Prather (fourth, 132).
On the boys side, the Bengals fielded five medalists and placed ninth from 25 teams for their first top-10 finish in three years. Lewiston’s Gunnar Whitlock (144), Mason Faling (150) and Brice Cuthbert (190) each took fourth in their respective brackets.
“We’re moving in the right direction and getting better and tougher every year,” Maddy said.
From Moscow, 175-pounder James Greene took second place in his bracket, going down by a pin in the final. Greene finishes his senior season with a record of 33-3, and will go down as “one of the better wrestlers” the Bears have seen in their program, according to coach Zac Carscallen.
Moscow’s Aidan Prakash took fifth place at 150. Eian Schwecke, who wrestles for Moscow in the regular season, represented Kendrick in the 126-pound Class 3A bracket and took third.
“Three out of six that we took down placed,” Carscallen said. “I think that’s a good way to cap the season.”
Clearwater Valley of Kooskia led area teams in the 3A boys classification, taking 13th with the help of a second-place showing at 113 from Peter Fabbi.
All area state medalists are listed below.
BOYS
5A
132 — 6. Coen Roberts, Lewiston.
138 — 6. Wyatt Laney, Lewiston.
144 — 4. Gunnar Whitlock, Lewiston.
150 — 4. Mason Faling, Lewiston; 5. Aidan Prakash, Moscow.
175 — 2. James Greene, Moscow.
190 — 4. Brice Cuthbert, Lewiston.
3A
113 — 2. Peter Fabbi, Clearwater Valley
126 — 3. Eian Schwecke, Kendrick.
150 — 3. Jacob Fabbi, Clearwater Valley.
165 — 6. Carson Yearout, Potlatch.
190 — 6. Parker Farmer, Grangeville.
GIRLS
114 — 1. Joely Slyter, Lewiston.
132 — 4. Shelby Prather, Potlatch.
152 — 2. Hayley McNeal, Potlatch.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Kamiah 72, Compass Charter 37
MCCALL, Idaho — The Kubs gave coach Aaron Skinner a welcome 45th birthday present by rolling past Compass Charter of Meridian in an Idaho Class 2A state tournament play-in game.
Matthew Oatman (14 points), Jaydon Crowe (13), Dave Kludt (12) and Lawson Landmark (12) made double-digit scoring contributions for Kamiah (21-2), while Jack Engledow drew three rushes and connected three times from distance for nine points.
The Kubs advance to the Idaho Class 2A state tournament beginning Thursday at Vallivue High School in Caldwell, where they are anticipated to have a top-two seed.
COMPASS CHARTER (16-9)
Kellen Walbuck 1 1-2 3, Treyton Hibbard 0 0-0 0, Logan Morris 0 0-0 0, Carter Jones 0 0-0 0, Zach Swift 0 1-2 1, Jayden Horn 3 2-6 8, Maddox Plimmer 0 0-0 0, Milo Sheehy 1 0-0 2, Paxton Baker 0 0-0 0, Mason Bennett 3 0-0 7, Beau Bristol 3 0-2 6, Payton Hymas 0 0-0 0, Grayson Skimmyhorn 4 1-2 10. Totals 15 5-14 37.
KAMIAH (21-2)
Todd Roberts 2 0-0 4, Jaydon Crowe 6 0-0 13, Jack Engledow 3 0-0 9, Matthew Oatman 6 0-0 14, Everett Oatman 2 0-1 4, Dave Kludt 6 0-1 12, Rylan Skinner 0 0-0 0, Lawson Landmark 4 4-6 12, Logan Keen 0 0-0 0, Sawyer Wimer 2 0-0 4. Totals 31 4-8 72.
Compass Charter 9 7 6 15—37
Kamiah 21 21 17 13—72
3-point goals — Bennett, Skimmyhorn, Engledow 3, M. Oatman 2, Crowe.
Colfax 70, Lake Roosevelt 49
CHENEY, Wash. — Jayce Kelly went off for 34 points to lead the way as Colfax soundly defeated Lake Roosevelt of Coulee Dam in Washington Class 2B state tournament play at Cheney High School.
Adrik Jenkin added another 18 points for the Bulldogs (23-3), who led 23-19 through a competitive first quarter before making defensive adjustments that helped them take command in the second.
Colfax returns to action facing the winner of a game between Okanogan and Toledo on Thursday morning at 9 a.m. at Spokane Arena.
COLFAX (23-3)
Gunner Brown 0 1-2 1, Ledger Kelly 2 0-0 5, Jayce Kelly 13 3-4 34, Dillon Thompson 1 0-0 2, Adrik Jenkin 7 0-0 18, JP McAnally 1 0-0 2, Caleb Lustig 3 2-2 8, Brayden McNeilly 0 0-0 0, Connor McAnally 0 0-0 0, Erik Christensen 0 0-0 0. Totals 27 6-8 70.
LAKE ROOSEVELT (21-5)
Hudson 0 0-0 0, Broadnax 2 1-2 6, Alejandre 6 1-1 14, Egbert 0 6-6 6, Bush 0 0-0 0, Jordan 2 5-7 11, Kenzsler 1 1-1 3, Louie 3 0-0 9. Totals 14 14-17 49.
Colfax 23 19 15 13—70
Lake Rososevelt 19 9 12 9—49
3-point goals — Louie 3, Jordan 2, Broadnax, Alejandre, J. Kelly 5, Jenkin 4, L. Kelly,
Coeur du Christ 54, Deary 42
POST FALLS, Idaho — The Mustangs fell to Coeur du Christ of Coeur d’Alene in an Idaho Class 1A state play-in game at Post Falls High School.
Deary finished its season with a 13-12 record, while Coeur du Christ improved to 14-8.
Complete information was not available at press time.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Colfax 62, Tri-Cities Prep 29
CHENEY, Wash. — Brenna Gilchrist put up 25 points to lead 12th-seeded Colfax past 13-seeded Tri-Cities Prep of Pasco in Washington 2B state tournament competition at Cheney High School.
Allie Jenkin added another 14 points for the Bulldogs (15-13), who held their foes to single-digit point totals in each of the four quarters of play.
Colfax next faces No. 5 Napavine at 7:15 p.m. on Wednesday at Spokane Arena.
TRI-CITIES PREP (13-13)
Macey Smith 4 5-6 13, Yelitza CorreaMoya 3 0-7 6, Elle Potter 0 0-0 0, Brynne Potter 2 0-0 5, Samantha Tapawan 0 0-0 0, Kailee Savage 0 1-2 1, Grace Baerlocher 0 2-4 2, Olara Ochweri 0 0-0 0, Aubree Harkins 0 0-0 0. Totals 10 8-19 29.
COLFAX (15-13)
Brenna Gilchrist 9 3-4 25, Isabella Huntley 0 0-0 0, Stella McNeilly 0 0-0 0, Adalynn Penwell 1 0-0 3, Alli Jenkin 5 0-0 14, Sunisa Dail 0 0-0 0, Ava Swan 4 1-2 9, Cianna Gibb 2 0-0 4, Lola Hennigar 3 1-1 7, Riley Hennigar 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 5-7 62.
Tri-Cities Prep 7 7 8 7—29
Colfax 13 13 23 13—62
3-point goals — B. Potter, Gilchrist 4, Jenkin 4, Penwell.