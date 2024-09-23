PREP ROUNDUP

POCATELLO, Idaho — Joely Slyter of Lewiston claimed her second career state title, topping the 114-pound girls division in the Idaho Class 5A state wrestling championships held at the ICCU Dome on Friday through Saturday.

Slyter decisioned Kinzie Williams of American Falls 7-3 in the title match, finishing her senior girls wrestling campaign with a record of 37-1. This was her third consecutive state-title-round appearance, having won her weight class two years ago before taking second last season.

“Joely, she claimed her throne,” Lewiston coach Colton Maddy said. “She came in with a vengeance this year. She not only won it, she won it in dominating fashion.”

In team scoring, the Potlatch girls took 10th place from a field of 68 behind medal finishes from Hayley McNeal (second, 152) and Shelby Prather (fourth, 132).

On the boys side, the Bengals fielded five medalists and placed ninth from 25 teams for their first top-10 finish in three years. Lewiston’s Gunnar Whitlock (144), Mason Faling (150) and Brice Cuthbert (190) each took fourth in their respective brackets.

“We’re moving in the right direction and getting better and tougher every year,” Maddy said.

From Moscow, 175-pounder James Greene took second place in his bracket, going down by a pin in the final. Greene finishes his senior season with a record of 33-3, and will go down as “one of the better wrestlers” the Bears have seen in their program, according to coach Zac Carscallen.

Moscow’s Aidan Prakash took fifth place at 150. Eian Schwecke, who wrestles for Moscow in the regular season, represented Kendrick in the 126-pound Class 3A bracket and took third.

“Three out of six that we took down placed,” Carscallen said. “I think that’s a good way to cap the season.”

Clearwater Valley of Kooskia led area teams in the 3A boys classification, taking 13th with the help of a second-place showing at 113 from Peter Fabbi.

All area state medalists are listed below.

BOYS

5A

132 — 6. Coen Roberts, Lewiston.

138 — 6. Wyatt Laney, Lewiston.

144 — 4. Gunnar Whitlock, Lewiston.

150 — 4. Mason Faling, Lewiston; 5. Aidan Prakash, Moscow.

175 — 2. James Greene, Moscow.

190 — 4. Brice Cuthbert, Lewiston.

3A

113 — 2. Peter Fabbi, Clearwater Valley

126 — 3. Eian Schwecke, Kendrick.

150 — 3. Jacob Fabbi, Clearwater Valley.

165 — 6. Carson Yearout, Potlatch.

190 — 6. Parker Farmer, Grangeville.

GIRLS

114 — 1. Joely Slyter, Lewiston.

132 — 4. Shelby Prather, Potlatch.

152 — 2. Hayley McNeal, Potlatch.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Kamiah 72, Compass Charter 37

MCCALL, Idaho — The Kubs gave coach Aaron Skinner a welcome 45th birthday present by rolling past Compass Charter of Meridian in an Idaho Class 2A state tournament play-in game.

Matthew Oatman (14 points), Jaydon Crowe (13), Dave Kludt (12) and Lawson Landmark (12) made double-digit scoring contributions for Kamiah (21-2), while Jack Engledow drew three rushes and connected three times from distance for nine points.