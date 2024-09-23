PREP ROUNDUP: Colfax claims 14th straight boys basketball victory

PREP ROUNDUP
RITZVILLE, Wash. — All 10 Bulldogs to see playing time scored as Colfax routed Northeast 2B League foe Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 73-28 in boys basketball action on Saturday at Ritzville.
Colfax (18-1, 8-0) went 12-for-24 from 3-point range as a team. Adrik Jenkin led the way with four 3s and 24 total points, while Ledger Kelly connected three times from beyond the arc in the course of adding 16 points to the Bulldog ledger.
The reigning Washington Class 2B state champion Bulldogs have won 14 consecutive games since their lone defeat of the season, which came in a nonleague encounter with 2024 state runner-up Columbia (Burbank, Wash.).
COLFAX (18-1, 8-0)
Gunner Brown 1 1-2 4, Ledger Kelly 6 1-1 16, Jayce Kelly 3 0-0 9, Dillon Thompson 1 0-1 2, Adrik Jenkin 9 2-3 24, JP McAnally 3 0-0 6, Caleb Lustig 2 0-0 4, Brayden McNeilly 0 1-2 1, Connor McAnally 1 2-2 5, Erik Christensen 1 0-0 2. Totals 27 7-11 .
LIND-RITZVILLE/SPRAGUE (6-12, 2-9)
J. Harder 3 0-0 7, C. Roulgen 1 1-2 4, Z. Klein 2 0-0 4, B. Esser 0 0-0 0, C. Boness 1 3-4 6, B. Curtis 0 0-0 0, J. Bouman 0 0-0 0, B. Fode 1 0-0 2, B. Boness 1 0-2 2, D. Schilly 1 1-2 3. Totals 10 5-10 28.
Colfax 23 18 24 8—73
Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 4 9 6 9—28
3-point goals — Jenkin 4, L. Kelly 3, J. Kelly 3, Brown, C. McAnally, Harder, Roulgen, C. Boness.
JV — Colfax def. Lind-Ritzville/Sprague.
Pomeroy 51, Waitsburg 22
WAITSBURG, Wash. — Pomeroy capped off its regular season holding Waitsburg to four points through the entire second half in a Southeast 1B League win.
Kyzer Herres led the Pirates (12-8, 11-3) with 20 points, shooting 10-for-16 from the field while claiming five rebounds. Jett Slusser had a complete game with six points, 12 rebounds, five assists and five steals.
Pomeroy begins its district tournament campaign playing as visitor at Sunnyside Christian on Thursday.
POMEROY (12-8, 11-3)
Jacob Reisinger 1 2-3 5, Reginald Ott 1 0-0 3, Jett Slusser 3 0-0 6, Kyzer Herres 10 0-2 20, Cesar Morfin 2 0-0 4, Rory McKeirnan 3 0-0 7, Boone Schmidt 1 1-2 3, Grayson Slaybaugh 1 0-0 2, Robert Van Vogt 0 0-0 0, Conrad Nelson 1 0-0 2. Totals 23 3-7 51.
WAITSBURG (4-15, 3-8)
Gleason 1 2-2 4, Benavides 1 5-6 8, Coulston 0 0-0 0, Seal 3 0-0 8, VanHoose 0 0-0 0, Paul 0 0-0 0, Kenney 1 0-0 2, Henry 0 0-0 0, Daves 0 0-0 0, Karl 0 0-0 0, Mahre 0 0-0 0, Carpenter 0 0-0 0. Totals 6 7-8 22.
Pomeroy 16 14 15 6—51
Waitsburg 10 8 2 2—22
3-point goals — Ott, McKeirnan, Seal 2, Benavides.
Prairie 45, Logos 36
COTTONWOOD — A quick start helped the Pirates of Cottonwood upset the Knights in a 2A Whitepine League encounter.
Prairie (9-6, 4-5) flew out to a 14-4 lead in the first quarter and held on down the stretch in a defense-heavy game against Logos of Moscow (11-7, 7-3), which ranked fifth in the most recent Idaho Class 2A state media poll.
Matt Wemhoff supplied 13 points for the Pirates and Nate Forsmann added 11.
Seamus Wilson of Logos led all scorers with 17 points.
“Probably Matt Wemhoff’s best game on both ends of the floor,” Prairie coach Tim Scheffler said. “He played great defense and also came up with some big buckets on offense.”
LOGOS (11-7, 7-3)
Ryan Daniels 0 0-0 0, Seamus Wilson 6 4-5 17, Bo Whitling 0 0-0 0, Baxter Covington 3 0-0 6, Lucius Comis 1 0-0 2, Jes Brower 1 0-0 2, Bear Lopez 0 0-0 0, Ransom Sentz 0 0-0 0, Nate Monjure 3 1-3 9, Gunnar Holloway 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 5-8 36.
PRAIRIE (9-6, 4-5)
Logan Weber 0 0-0 0, Levi Gehring 1 0-2 2, Phil Schwartz 2 0-1 4, Briggs Rambo 2 3-8 7, Chase VonBargen 0 0-0 0, Nate Forsmann 4 3-4 11, Riley Shears 3 2-4 8, Matt Wemhoff 5 2-2 13. Totals 17 10-21 45.
Logos 4 10 12 10—36
Prairie 14 12 4 15—45
3-point goals — Monjure 2, Wilson, Wemhoff.
JV — Logos 40, Prairie 38.
Lapwai 57, Troy 53
TROY — The Wildcats withstood a second-half rally from the host Trojans to prevail in 2A Whitepine League play.
Vincent Kipp led triumphant Lapwai (9-7, 3-6) with 21 points, and LaRicci George-Smith added 11. Dominic Holden of Troy (3-10, 0-9) scored 20.
LAPWAI (9-7, 3-6)
Marcisio Noriega 2 2-4 6, DaRon Wheeler 2 2-4 7, Triston Konen 1 1-2 3, Jereese McCormack 2 1-2 6, Douglas Pappan 0 0-0 0, Vincent Kipp 7 4-6 21, Jared Marek 1 0-0 3, LaRicci George-Smith 5 1-2 11. Totals 20 11-18 57.
TROY (3-10, 0-9)
Wade Moser 2 1-2 5, Alex Paradise 1 1-2 4, Dominic Holden 5 7-15 20, Connor Wilson 4 1-2 9, Braddock Buchanan 1 0-0 3, Makhi Durrett 4 0-0 8, Jayden Mason 2 0-0 4, Evan Kirkham 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 10-23 53.
Lapwai 13 20 10 14—57
Troy 10 12 20 15—53
3-point goals — Kipp, Wheeler, McCormack, Marek, Holden 3, Paradise, Buchanan.
Priest River 56, Grangeville 40
PRIEST RIVER, Idaho — Traveling Grangeville gave up too many turnovers and fell to Priest River in 3A Central Idaho League play.
Gage Smith went 4-for-4 in free throw attempts and totaled 14 points to lead the Bulldogs (4-12, 0-6), who also enjoyed 10 points from Troy Long.
GRANGEVILLE (4-12, 0-6)
Carson Astle 0 0-0 0, Tate Schumacher 2 0-0 4, Tate Thacker 2 0-0 6, McCoy Stamper 0 2-4 2, Joe Wood 0 0-0 0, Will Told 1 2-4 4, Troy Long 4 0-0 10, Gage Smith 5 4-4 14. Totals .
PRIEST RIVER (12-3, 5-1)
Lucas Mathews 0 0-0 0, Palmer Coleman 3 2-2 8, Sawyer Staudt 4 2-3 14, Ian Lamanna 2 0-0 5, Brock Kreager 1 0-0 2, Nate Stifel 6 1-2 13, Carter Cook 5 1-1 11, Brady Hatten 1 0-0 2. Totals 21 7-10 56.
Grangeville 17 5 6 12—40
Priest River 24 8 10 14—56
3-point goals — Thacker 2, Long 2, Staudt 4, Lamanna.
JV — Priest River def. Orofino.
Kellogg 53, Orofino 50 (OT)
KELLOGG, Idaho — Orofino had the advantage early, but ultimately succumbed in overtime after a Kellogg rally in 3A Central Idaho League play.
Blake Barlow started strong and headed up the offense for the visiting Maniacs (2-5, 4-13) with four 3-point goals and 20 total points.
OROFINO (4-11, 2-5)
Jake Runia 2 0-0 5, Nick Bonner 2 3-4 7, Hudson Schneider 2 0-0 4, Landon Conley 0 0-2 0, Blake Barlow 8 0-0 20, Aiden Olive 1 3-4 5, Quinton Naranjo 4 0-0 9. Totals 19 6-10 50.
KELLOGG (9-6, 3-3)
B. Robinson 4 3-4 14, C. Johnson 0 0-0 0, R. McDonald 0 0-0 0, D. Taylor 6 1-2 16, P. Lewis 3 2-3 8, C. Honnerlaw 3 1-1 7, T. Cheney 3 0-0 6, E. Vindasius 0 0-0 0, T. Baker 1 0-0 2. Totals 20 7-10 53.
Orofino 10 18 12 5 5—50
Kellogg 4 14 18 9 8—53
3-point goals — Barlow 4, Runia, Naranjo, Robinson 3, Taylor 3.
JV — Kellogg 39, Orofino 32.
Wallace 56, Genesee 35
GENESEE — The host Bulldogs never recovered from a slow start in a nonleague defeat to the Miners.
Vince Crowley (13 points) and Joshua Ketcheson (11) led scoring for Genesee (4-11), while Braxton Chapman grabbed seven offensive rebounds to go with his two points.
WALLACE (10-6)
Cooper Miller 4 0-0 12, Julian Davis 4 5-6 15, Jordan Guardipee 9 0-0 21, Emmit Myles 0 0-0 0, Gabe Anderson 0 0-0 0, Evan Strange 1 0-0 2, Reese Williams 3 0-0 6. Totals 21 5-6 56.
GENESEE (4-11)
Vince Crowley 6 1-1 13, Kalitri Hubbard 1 0-0 2, Preston Cass 1 0-0 2, Andrew Rector 2 0-0 5, Braxton Chapman 1 0-0 2, Joshua Ketcheson 3 4-6 11. Totals 14 5-9 35.
Wallace 22 17 8 9—56
Genesee 8 8 10 9—35
3-point goals — Miller 4, Guardipee 3, Davis 2, Rector, Ketcheson.
Freeman 69, Asotin 42
ROCKFORD, Wash. — Traveling Asotin dropped a Northeast 2B League game against Freeman of Rockford, Wash.
The Panthers slipped to 14-6 overall and 3-6 in league, while the Scotties moved to 15-3 and 7-1.
Complete information was not available at press time.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Genesee 70, Wallace 24
GENESEE — Playing their last-regular season game on their home court, the Bulldogs routed the Miners in a nonleague contest.
Chloe Grieser (21 points) and Alia Wareham (12) powered Genesee (18-1) in the victory.
Six Bulldog players hit at least one 3-pointer in the win.
“They’ve played well all year, but tonight was a great way to go out on home court,” Genesee coach Greg Hardie said. “I told them they looked like a championship team.”
WALLACE (9-8)
Kylee Phillips 1 1-2 3, Aubrey Birdsell 3 0-0 7, Lauren Voorhees 2 2-2 6, Khepri Wood 0 0-0 0, Kayden Stutzke 2 0-0 5, Jeslyian Johnson 0 0-0 0, Kadynce Hanks 0 0-0 0, Grace Delano 1 1-1 3, Aliyah Birdsell 0 0-0 0, Bethany Phillips 0 0-0 0, Annika Kessleor 0 0-0 0. Totals 9 4-5 24.
GENESEE (18-1)
Sydney Banks 1 2-4 4, Monica Seubert 2 4-5 9, Alia Wareham 4 3-4 12, Rylie Baysinger 2 0-0 5, Miley Grieser 3 2-2 8, Chloe Grieser 9 1-2 21, Kendra Meyer 3 0-0 8, Sophie Johnson 1 0-0 3, Lindsey Herman 0 0-0 0. Totals 25 12-17 70.
Wallace 12 1 3 8—24
Genesee 23 21 16 10—70
3-point goals — A. Burshell, Stutzke, C. Grieser, Meyer 2, Seubert, Wareham, Baysinger, Johnson.
Colfax 42, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 40
RITZVILLE, Wash. — Avenging a defeat to the Broncos from last month, Colfax pulled out a Northeast 2B League win over host Lind-Ritzville/Sprague.
Brenna Gilchrist (19 points) and Lola Hennigar (13) headed things up for the Bulldogs (9-9, 5-5), who bounced back from a 15-8 opening-quarter deficit to prevail in spite of a 32-point showing from Zoe Galbreath of LRS (12-6, 6-5).
COLFAX (9-9, 5-5)
Brenna Gilchrist 8 1-2 19, Isabella Huntley 1 0-4 2, Adalynn Penwell 0 0-0 0, Ava Swan 1 2-2 4, Cianna Gibb 2 0-0 4, Lola Hennigar 3 6-10 13. Totals 15 9-18 42.
LIND-RITZVILLE/SPRAGUE (12-6, 6-5)
Zoe Galbreath 9 11-14 32, Saige Galbreath 0 0-0 0, Addy Colbert 0 0-0 0, Lexi Hernandez 1 0-0 2, Rose Fedie 0 0-0 0, Claire Wellsandt 0 0-0 0, Maddi Cameron 2 0-0 4, Ally Mendez 1 0-2 2. Totals 13 11-16 40.
Colfax 8 15 10 9—42
LRS 15 6 9 10—40
3-point goals — Gilchrist 2, Hennigar, Galbreath 3.
Grangeville 61, Priest River 30
PRIEST RIVER — Freshman Autumn Long posted a career-high 17 points to boost the Bulldogs in a 3A Central Idaho League victory over the Spartans.
Grangeville (14-6, 7-0) also received 12 points, eight rebounds and five steals from Adalei LeFebvre. Addisyn Vanderwall added 11 points and eight boards.
GRANGEVILLE (14-6, 7-0)
Caryss Barger 0 0-0 0, Siena Wagner 3 1-2 7, Autumn Long 7 1-2 17, Kinsley Adams 1 0-0 3, Dusty Bashaw 0 0-0 0, Madalyn Green 3 1-2 8, Halle Told 0 0-0 0, Adalei LeFebvre 4 4-5 12, Addisyn Vanderwall 5 1-1 11, Ila Wilkinson 1 1-1 3. Totals 24 9-13 61.
PRIEST RIVER (12-6, 4-3)
Barges-Duquette 2 0-3 4, Humphrey 6 0-0 13, Yount 0 2-2 2, McCracken 3 2-2 9, Braae 0 0-0 0, Jensen 1 0-0 2. Totals 12 4-7 30.
Grangeville 21 15 15 10—61
Priest River 7 6 9 8—30
3-point goals — Long 2, Adams, Green, Humphrey, McCracken.
Lapwai 68, Troy 19
TROY — Visiting Lapwai put four scorers in double figures and held Troy to no more than six points per quarters in a 2A Whitepine League blitz.
Amason George (14 points, six rebounds, three steals), Madden Bisbee (13 points, six rebounds), Lois Oatman (11 points, six rebounds) and Junee Picard (10 points) headed up the dominant showing for the Wildcats (16-3, 12-2). Jenny Webb went 4-for-4 from the foul line and led the Trojans (4-14, 3-11) with eight points.
LAPWAI (16-3, 12-2)
Charize Kipp 2 0-0 4, Ella Payne 1 0-0 2, Amasone George 5 1-3 14, Skylin Picard 3 0-0 8, Andrea Domebo 3 0-0 6, Lois Oatman 5 0-0 11, Cavell Samuels 0 0-0 0, Junee Picard 4 0-0 10, Jennilla WhiteTemple 0 0-0 0, Madden Bisbee 6 1-2 13. Totals 29 2-5 68.
TROY (4-14, 3-11)
Jenny Webb 2 4-4 8, Clara Chamberlin 2 0-4 4, Tessa Stoner 1 4-8 7, Briar Wilson 0 0-0 0, Lydia Ward 0 0-0 0, Destyni Heitmann 0 0-0 0. Totals 5 8-16 19.
Lapwai 26 15 13 14—68
Troy 3 5 5 6—19
3-point goals — George 3, S. Picard 2, J. Picard 2, Oatman, Stoner.
Pomeroy 57, Waitsburg 13
WAITSBURG, Wash. — A 19-0 fourth quarter put an exclamation point on the Pirates’ regular season as they dominated Waitsburg in Southeast 1B League play.
Pomeroy (11-9, 8-6) got 10 scorers on the board, with Reagan and Caroline McKeirnan providing double-digit totals of 11 and 10 points, respectively.
POMEROY (11-9, 8-6)
Hollie Van Vogt 2 0-0 4, Kendyll Potoshnik 3 0-0 7, Sadie Klaveano 3 2-2 8, Taylor Gilbert 3 0-0 8, Kiersten Bartels 1 0-0 2, Molly Warren 2 0-0 4, Caroline McKeirnan 5 0-2 10, Isabella Field 1 0-0 2, Carmen Fruh 0 1-4 1, Reagan McKeirnan 4 3-6 11. Totals 24 6-14 57.
WAITSBURG (2-17, 1-13)
Nanette Flores 0 0-0 0, Sophia Castillo 0 0-0 0, Kaydence Tiner 0 0-0 0, Kayla Kuykendall 0 0-0 0, Morgan Lindsey 0 0-0 0, Cheri Matthews 0 0-0 0, Alyssa Hollingsworth 3 1-5 10, Olivia Keifer 0 1-4 1, Jessica Lambert 1 0-0 2, Adison Crenshaw 0 0-0 0, Joslin Nodine 0 0-0 0. Totals 4 2-9 13.
Pomeroy 10 12 16 19—57
Waitsburg 9 1 3 0—13
3-point goals — Gilbert 2, Potoshnik, Hollingsworth 3.
Kendrick 53, Clearwater Valley 34
KOOSKIA — A big second quarter helped the Tigers storm past the Rams of Kooskia in a 2A Whitepine League game.
Kendrick (10-10, 8-6) outscored Clearwater Valley (8-11, 4-10) 18-5 in the second frame to go into halftime up by double figures.
The balanced Tigers were paced by Hali Anderson with 16 points and Mercedes Heimgartner with 10. Tessa Lundgren led the Rams with nine points in her team’s home finale.
KENDRICK (10-10, 8-6)
Hayden Kimberling 0 1-2 1, Mercedes Heimgartner 3 3-4 10, Hali Anderson 5 5-12 16, Lydia Cowley 0 0-0 0, Ashna Casto 3 0-0 6, Brehlynn Clemenhagen 0 0-0 0, Hailie Hoffman 3 2-4 8, Shylei Johnston 0 0-0 0, Blake Boyer 0 1-6 1, Maddie Fortine 1 0-0 2, Ivy Cowley 4 0-0 9. Totals 19 12-28 53.
CLEARWATER VALLEY (8-11, 4-10)
Taya Pfefferkorn 1 4-4 6, Shailynn Davis 0 0-0 0, Sage Shira 2 1-3 5, Sierra Logan 3 0-0 6, Sypress Martinez 3 0-0 6, Frances Ward 1 0-0 2, Tessa Lundgren 4 1-4 9. Totals 14 6-11 34.
Kendrick 11 18 8 16—53
Clearwater Valley 10 5 8 11—34
3-point goals — M. Heimgartner, Anderson, I. Cowley.
JV — Kendrick 28, Clearwater Valley 11 (one half).
Kamiah 46, Potlatch 15
POTLATCH — Visiting Kamiah closed out the regular season with a 2A Whitepine League rout of Potlatch.
Emma Krogh led the way with 20 points for the Kubs (16-4, 11-3), who held the Loggers (3-16, 3-11) to no more than six points as a team in any quarter.
KAMIAH (16-4, 11-3)
Emma Krogh 7 5-11 20, Madison Fredrickson 0 0-0 0, Hope Michaelson 1 0-0 3, Emily Puckett 1 0-0 2, Lily Campbell 4 1-2 9, Kelsee Hunt 2 2-2 6, Audrey Puckett 1 1-4 3, Addison Skinner 1 0-0 3. Totals 17 9-19 46
POTLATCH (3-16, 3-11)
Brie Winther 0 0-0 0, Hatley Sawyer 3 0-0 6, Elena Vowels 0 0-0 0, Jaedyn Cessnum 0 0-2 0, Kathryn Burnette 0 1-4 1, Cadance Carlson 2 1-4 5, Lyli Taylor 0 0-0 0, Gracie Zimms 1 0-0 3. Totals 6 2-10 15
Kamiah 12 6 9 19—46
Potlatch 5 2 2 6—15
3-point goals — Krogh, Michaelson, Skinner, Zimms.
Lake City 46, Moscow 38
COEUR D’ALENE — After an evenly contested three quarters of play, shorthanded Moscow faded in the fourth en route to defeat against Lake City of Coeur d’Alene.
Jacque Williams (13 points) and Brooklyn Becker (11) did a majority of the day’s scoring for the Bears (9-12).
MOSCOW (9-12)
Kolbi Kiblen 2 0-2 4, Brooklyn Becker 3 4-4 11, Jessa Skinner 2 2-6 6, Stella Rae 1 0-0 2, Jacque Williams 6 1-2 13, Winnie Colvin 0 0-0 0, Madi Hennrich 0 2-4 2. Totals 14 9-18 38.
LAKE CITY (8-13)
Macy Murphy 4 4-5 13, Maggie Hiltenbrand 0 1-2 1, Presley Fagan 2 2-2 7, Sadie Zimmerman 9 1-2 23, Courtney Johnson 0 0-0 0, Macy Zimmerman 0 1-2 1, Madi Zimmerman 0 1-2 1. Totals 15 10-15 46.
Moscow 7 10 13 8—38
Lake City 8 8 14 16—46
3-point goals — Becker, S. Zimmerman 2, Murphy, Fagan.
Freeman 65, Asotin 8
ROCKFORD, Wash. — Asotin suffered a lopsided Northeast 2B League loss to Freeman of Rockford, Wash.
The Panthers dropped to 5-14 on the season and 0-9 in league, while the Scotties improved to 14-4 and 7-1.
Complete information was not available at press time.
WRESTLING
Bengals fourth at Royal Rumble
COEUR D’ALENE — Coen Roberts of Lewiston finished second at 132 pounds while teammate Mason Faling was third at 150 in the North Idaho Rumble tournament held Friday and Saturday at Coeur d’Alene High School.
As a team, the Bengals took fourth from a field of 10.
Eian Schwecke of Moscow took second place at 126 pounds.
Team scores — 1. Post Falls 349.5, 2. Coeur d’Alene 258, 3. Lakeland 175.5, 4. Lewiston 149.5, 5. Caldwell 125.5, 6. Timberlake 115, 7. Lake City 103, 8. Mountain Home 65.5, 9. Moscow 47.5, 10. Bonners Ferry 37.
Panthers send 10 to Regionals
COLFAX — Austin Stein of Asotin took second at 215 pounds to lead the Panthers in the South League Tournament at Colfax High School.
He will be among 10 Asotin wrestlers competing in the district tournament on Saturday at Northwest Christian High School in Colbert, Wash.
Complete results for the South League Tournament were not available at press time.