PREP ROUNDUP: Grangeville advances to girls basketball district final

PREP ROUNDUP
GRANGEVILLE — The top-seeded Bulldogs put five scorers in double digits as they trounced visiting Orofino 76-16 in Idaho Class 3A girls basketball district tournament play on Saturday at Grangeville.
Grangeville (15-6) also recognized this as senior night, honoring its '25 class of Siena Wagner, Kinsley Adams, Dusty Bashaw, Madalyn Green, Halle Told and Adalei LeFebvre. All six scored during the game, with Wagner putting up 12 points and Green 11.
Caryss Barger was the leading scorer with 16 points, while Addisyn Vanderwall (12) and Autumn Long (10) rounded out the big scorers for the Bulldogs. The hosts held the Maniacs (6-14) to no more than six points in any one quarter.
Grangeville faces Priest River for the district title at home on Monday at 7 p.m.
GRANGEVILLE (15-6)
Caryss Barger 7 0-0 16, Siena Wagner 5 2-3 12, Autumn Long 4 0-0 10, Kinsley Adams 2 0-0 6, Dusty Bashaw 1 0-0 3, Madalyn Green 5 0-0 11, Halle Told 2 0-0 5, Adalei LeFebvre 0 1-2 1, Addisyn Vanderwall 4 2-3 12, Ila Wilkinson 0 0-0 0, Mikaela Klement 0 0-0 0, Alyson Green 0 0-0 0, Keely MacGregor 0 0-0 0. Totals 30 5-8 76.
OROFINO (6-14)
Maddy Waters 0 0-0 0, Alina Paul 0 0-2 0, Sierra Tondevold 1 0-0 2, Sady Olive 0 0-0 0, Paige Deyo 0 1-2 1, Makenzie Mizer 1 0-1 2, Ella Beardin 0 0-0 0, Livia Johnson 1 0-0 2, Kaitlyn Curtis 1 2-3 4, Sara Beardin 0 0-0 0, Rilee Diffin 2 0-2 5. Totals 6 3-10 16.
Orofino 6 5 2 3—16
Grangeville 15 21 29 11—76
3-point goals — Barger 2, Long 2, Adams 2, Bashaw, M. Green, Told, Vanderwall 2, Diffin.
Highland 53, St. John Bosco 41
CRAIGMONT — After trailing by a point through the opening quarter, Highland of Craigmont asserted itself in the second en route to victory against St. John Bosco of Cottonwood in 1A district tournament loser-out play.
Alli-Mae Moddrell (13 points, eight rebounds), Sheradyn Stamper (11 points, eight boards, six steals) and Hailey Click (11 points) spearheaded the winning effort for the Huskies (11-10). Julia Wassmuth and Sarah Waters put up 10 points apiece for the Patriots (5-10).
Highland next faces top-seeded Genesee in the semifinals at 6 p.m. on Monday at Lapwai High School.
ST. JOHN BOSCO (5-10)
Rachel Sonnen 1 0-0 2, Catherine Seubert 0 7-10 7, Savannah Perrin 2 4-4 8, Julia Wassmuth 3 4-6 10, Noelle Chmelik 1 0-3 2, Madeline Wassmuth 0 0-0 0, Miah Mager 1 0-0 2, Sarah Waters 4 2-6 10. Totals 12 17-32 41.
HIGHLAND (11-10)
Alli-Mae Moddrell 5 3-8 13, Laramie Finnell 1 1-2 3, Hailey Click 4 1-2 11, Kylee Beck 4 0-0 8, Shyanne Stamper 1 2-4 4, Halle Beck 1 0-0 3, Sheradyn Stamper 4 3-14 11, Laney Bovey 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 10-30 53.
St. John Bosco 12 6 8 15—41
Highland 11 14 9 19—53
3-point goals — Click 2, Beck.
Nezperce 73, Timberline 21
NEZPERCE — In their highest-scoring performance of the season, the host Nighthawks stayed alive by routing Timberline of Weippe in 1A district tournament loser-out play.
Nine players in all scored for Nezperce (8-9), with four reaching double figures: Jada Jensen (16 points), Aubree Lux (13), Helen Wilcox (12) and Melia Johnson (10). Jaelynn Willis led the Spartans (0-17) with 10 points.
Nezperce next plays at 7:30 p.m. on Monday against Deary at Lapwai High School.
TIMBERLINE (0-17)
Hailey Rodgers 3 0-0 6, Harlee Harris 0 0-0 0, Jamie Binder 2 1-4 5, Kathryn Anderson 0 0-0 0, Jaelynn Willis 4 0-0 10, Kylie Green 0 0-0 0. Totals 9 1-4 23.
NEZPERCE (8-9)
Avery Lux 2 0-0 5, Paityn Ralstin 3 0-0 6, Aubree Lux 5 3-4 13, Helen Wilcox 4 3-4 12, Morgan Kirkland 1 1-2 3, Jada Jensen 8 0-0 16, Kairys Grant 3 0-0 6, Izzy Horton 1 0-0 2, Melia Johnson 5 0-0 10. Totals 32 7-10 73.
Timberline 8 1 10 2—21
Nezperce 23 16 20 14—73
3-point goals — Willis 2, Wilcox, Lux.
Pullman Christian 39, Kootenai Thunder 23
SPOKANE — The Eagles finished in fifth place in the Mountain Christian League tournament after defeating Kootenai Thunder in their tourney finale.
Pullman Christian (8-9) held Kootenai to just six points in the first half.
The Eagles received eight points from Shelby Rajasekaran and seven from Braeley Olson in the victory.
KOOTENAI THUNDER (2-15)
Laura Allshouse 1 1-4 3, Kasey Degraaf 1 0-0 2, Lexi Ball 2 2-2 7, Mercy Brewer 2 0-0 4, Kasen Reynolds 0 1-2 1, Ella Stevens 1 0-0 3, Mazie Miles 1 0-4 3. Totals 8 4-12 23.
PULLMAN CHRISTIAN (8-9)
Hannah Anderson 1 0-0 2, Shelby Rajasekaran 4 0-0 8, Lizzy Fitzgerald 3 0-0 6, Sara Torrey 2 2-4 6, Sophia Cofer 1 2-2 4, Addy Fitzgerald 1 2-2 4, Braeley Olson 2 2-4 7, Lydia Carrier 1 0-0 2. Totals 15 8-12 39.
Kootenai Thunder 0 6 7 10—23
Pullman Christian 4 18 12 5—39
3-point goals — Ball, Stevens, Miles, Olson.
Logos 62, Clearwater Valley 35
The Knights of Moscow blew the game wide open with a 25-point third quarter and kept their season alive by defeating Clearwater Valley of Kooskia in 2A district tournament loser-out play at Lewiston High School.
This was the teams’ third meeting of the season, with Logos (5-15) having prevailed 46-30 on Dec. 7 before the Rams (9-13) struck back for a 54-45 decision on Jan. 18. The rubber match proved to be the most decisive contest.
Logos returns to play facing Kamiah in another loser-out game on Monday at 6 p.m. back at Lewiston High.
Complete statistics for the game were not available at press time.
Logos 14 9 25 14—62
Clearwater Valley 12 2 9 12—35
Troy 55, Potlatch 45
The Trojans turned back a post-intermission Potlatch rally to prevail in a 2A district tournament loser-out game at Lewiston High School.
Troy (5-16) led 29-18 at halftime. The Loggers (3-18) narrowed things to 35-31 through three quarters, but the Trojans reasserted themselves late.
Troy returns to action against Kendrick in another loser-out game on Monday at 7:30 p.m. at Lewiston High.
Complete statistics for this game were not available.
Troy 18 11 6 20—55
Potlatch 12 6 13 14—45
Chewelah 53, Asotin 42
SPOKANE — The Panthers saw their season come to a close in a 2B district tournament loser-out game against Chewelah at St. George’s High School.
Abby Ausman and Georgia Schaefer headed things up for Asotin (5-16) with 14 points apiece. Complete statistics for the victorious Cougars (1-20) were not available.
ASOTIN (5-16)
Maddi Lathrop 0 0-0 0, Abby Ausman 5 3-4 14, Carly Browne 2 0-0 4, Ellie Smith 3 0-2 6, Avary Wood 0 1-4 1, Brooklyn Hall 0 0-0 0, Georgia Schaefer 5 4-4 14, Reece McKenzie 1 0-0 2, Kiliey McVicars 0 0-0 0, Luisa Laplae 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 8-14 42.
Chewelah 11 18 10 14—53
Asotin 12 8 9 13—42
3-point goals — Ausman.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Garfield-Palouse 66, Sunnyside Christian 34
PALOUSE — A big 24-point opening quarter put Garfield-Palouse in the driver’s seat en route to a 1B district tournament semifinal win over Sunnyside Christian.
Lane Collier (23 points) and Landon Orr (21) did the bulk of the scoring for the victorious Vikings (16-5), with Collier shooting 4-for-5 from the foul line while Orr connected five times from 3-point range.
Gar-Pal advances to the final, where it will face DeSales of Walla Walla at Dayton High School on Saturday at 6 p.m.
SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN (15-8)
C. Castle 0 0-0 0, T. Candanoza 0 0-0 0, J. Smeek 3 2-3 8, E. De Boer 4 0-0 11, J. Bosma 2 0-0 6, A. Islas 0 0-0 0, G. Alseth 0 0-0 0, A. Gonzalez 0 0-0 0, C. VanBeek 0 0-0 0, C. VandeGraaf 0 1-2 1, A. Andringa 4 0-0 8, B. Riel 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 3-5 34.
GARFIELD-PALOUSE (16-5)
Bryce Pfaff 3 0-0 6, Lane Collier 9 4-5 23, Macent Rardon 2 0-2 4, Ayden Bassler 0 0-0 0, Liam Cook 4 0-0 9, Brendan Snekvik 0 0-2 0, Kieran Snekvik 0 1-2 1, Riley Pfaff 0 0-0 0, Landon Orr 7 2-4 21, Preston Olson 0 0-0 0, Cason Sperber 0 0-0 0, Cooper Wells 1 0-0 2. Totals 26 7-15 66.
Sunnyside Christian 9 12 9 4—34
Garfield-Palouse 24 11 17 14—66
3-point goals — De Boer 3, Bosma 2, Orr 5, Collier, Cook.
Kendrick 64, St. Maries 44
ST. MARIES, Idaho — Kendrick got off to a hot start and maintained its advantage for a nonleague win over larger-division foe St. Maries.
Ralli Roetcisoender connected from 3-point range four times, made both his free throw attempts and totaled a game-high 22 points for the Tigers (11-7). Hudson Kirkland provided another 15 points, while Cade Silflow had six points and 10 boards.
KENDRICK (11-7)
Maddox Kirkland 4 1-2 9, Cade Silflow 2 0-0 6, Ralli Roetcisoender 8 2-2 22, Kolt Koepp 2 0-0 6, Wyatt Cook 2 0-0 4, Nathan Kimberling 0 0-0 0, Hudson Kirkland 5 1-2 15, Brock Boyer 1 0-0 2. Totals 24 4-6 64.
ST. MARIES (8-9)
Jaxson Harold 0 0-0 0, Keanne Garcia 0 0-0 0, Kayson Sexton 0 0-0 0, Jack Barta 2 1-2 6, JJ Yearout 5 3-6 14, Isaiah Gustaffe 4 3-5 12, Brock Barta 3 0-0 9, Landon Riberich 1 0-0 2, Hayden DeFoort 0 1-2 1, Trenton Riberich 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 8-15 44.
Kendrick 23 16 13 12—64
St. Maries 8 11 14 11—44
3-point goals — Roetcisoender 4, H. Kirkland 4, Silflow 2, Koepp 2, B. Barta 3, J. Barta, Yearout, Gustaffe.
JV — Kendrick 45, St. Maries 29.
Sandpoint 59, Moscow 45
MOSCOW — The Bears cut their deficit to four points midway through the fourth quarter but couldn’t complete the comeback in a 5A Inland Empire League loss to visiting Sandpoint.
Moscow (6-13, 0-7) was led by Grant Abendroth (nine points) and Traiden Cummings (eight).
Kingston Corbett pumped in a game-high 22 points for the Bulldogs (8-8, 3-2).
“We dug too big of a hole,” Moscow coach Josh Uhrig said. “We had it down to 46-42 halfway through the fourth. We just struggled from there to get stops and make baskets.”
SANDPOINT (8-8, 3-2)
Knox Williams 3 0-0 9, Logan Iverson 1 0-0 2, Brock Yarbough 2 6-9 10, Logan Roos 3 3-5 9, Kingston Corbett 9 4-4 22, Wil Leisy 0 0-0 0, Caiden Gion 2 3-5 7. Totals 20 16-23 59.
MOSCOW (6-13, 0-7)
Tyson Izzo 1 1-2 3, Abram Godfrey 0 0-0 0, JP Breese 4 1-1 11, Traiden Cummings 3 1-2 8, Maurice Bethel 2 1-1 6, Connor Isakson 1 0-0 2, Grant Abendroth 4 0-1 9, Max Winfree 1 2-2 4, Andrew Hurley 0 0-0 0, Jonas Mordhorst 1 0-0 2, Owen Tieg 0 0-0 0. Total 17 6-9 45.
Sandpoint 16 8 18 17—59
Moscow 11 11 13 10—45
3-point goals — Williams 3, Breese, Cummings, Bethel.
Riverside Christian 58, Pomeroy 48
POMEROY — The host Pirates could not stop Riverside Christian’s top two scorers in a season-ending 1B district tournament loser-out game defeat.
Kyzer Herres led Pomeroy (12-10) with 17 points and five rebounds, along with Jett Slusser, who had 12 points, six boards and five assists.
“We played hard, and I am extremely proud of the effort we gave,” Pomeroy coach Chris Wolf said.
RIVERSIDE CHRISTIAN (12-9)
Bowden 1 0-0 2, Frey 0 0-0 0, Lee 3 0-0 6, Edwards 7 2-4 20, Morgan 7 5-8 20, Rivera 5 0-1 10. Totals 23 7-13 58.
POMEROY (12-10)
Reisinger 2 1-2 5, Slusser 4 1-3 12, Herres 6 5-5 17, Morfin 2 0-0 6, R. McKeirnan 2 0-0 5, Schmidt 1 0-0 3, Slaybaugh 0 0-0 0, Van Vogt 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 7-10 48.
Riverside Christian 12 17 12 17—58
Pomeroy 13 14 13 8—48
3-point goals — Edwards 4, Morgan, Slusser 3, Morfin 2, R. McKeirnan, Schmidt.
Kootenai Thunder 42, Pullman Christian 29
SPOKANE — The Eagles’ postseason ended with a loss to Kootenai Thunder in Mountain Christian League tournament play.
Kofi Hammond and Judah Fitzgerald led Pullman Christian (8-12) with eight points apiece.
The Eagles, seeded fourth in the tourney, also finished in fourth place.
PULLMAN CHRISTIAN (8-12)
Kofi Hammond 3 0-2 8, Brayden Olson 2 0-0 4, Judah Fitzgerald 4 0-0 8, Chilton Gleason 2 0-3 4, Johnny Brown 1 0-0 2, Nata Fotofili 1 0-0 2, Luke Johnson 0 1-2 1. Totals 13 1-7 29.
KOOTENAI THUNDER (13-7)
Rowen Palmer 2 0-0 4, Melkam Manning 3 1-2 7, Dylan Day 6 2-4 14, Gavin Miles 0 0-0 0, Marshall Peters 1 0-0 2, Emilio Hernandez-Ortega 1 0-0 2, Hunter Peterson 1 0-0 2, Malachi Duchow 4 0-0 9. Totals 18 3-6 42.
Pullman Christian 2 9 7 11—29
Kootenai Thunder 15 9 11 7—42
3-point goals — Hammond 2, Day 2, Duchow.
Timberlake 66, Grangeville 60
GRANGEVILLE — The host Bulldogs led through three tight quarters of play, but gave way to Timberlake of Spirit Lake in the fourth frame of a nonleague encounter.
Tate Thacker and Will Told tallied 14 points apiece to head things up for Grangeville (4-14).
TIMBERLAKE (8-7)
Engleson 9 10-10 32, Dykeman 3 0-0 7, VanGurdy 1 0-0 2, Shirely 1 0-0 2, Devore 0 1-2 1, Rush 0 2-2 2, Simpson 3 3-5 9, Vallieres 4 2-2 10. Totals 21 18-21 66.
GRANGEVILLE (4-14)
Carson Astle 2 2-4 6, Tate Schumacher 2 0-0 6, Tate Thacker 5 3-4 14, McCoy Stamper 4 0-0 8, Will Told 5 2-3 14, Troy Long 2 0-0 4, Gage Smith 2 4-7 8. Totals 22 11-18 60.
Timberlake 16 8 21 21—66
Grangeville 19 8 19 14—60
3-point goals — Engleson 4, Dykeman, Vallieres, Schumacher 2, Told 2, Thacker.
JV — Grangeville 57, Timberlake 47.
WRESTLING
Two Bulldogs title at Districts
COLBERT, Wash. — Cooper Phillips and Issac Nelson of Colfax won the 126- and 215-pound titles, respectively, in the 2B district tournament held at Northwest Christian High School.
Phillips clinched his gold medal with a 13-7 decision over Davenport’s Wayland Holmberg, while Nelson delivered a 59-second pin of Newport’s Landen Pillers. Austin Stein of Asotin clinched third place at 215 with an even faster pin, taking down Hunter Smith-Rowe of Kettle Falls in 44 seconds.