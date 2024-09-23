PREP ROUNDUP: Grangeville advances to girls basketball district final

PREP ROUNDUP

GRANGEVILLE — The top-seeded Bulldogs put five scorers in double digits as they trounced visiting Orofino 76-16 in Idaho Class 3A girls basketball district tournament play on Saturday at Grangeville.

Grangeville (15-6) also recognized this as senior night, honoring its '25 class of Siena Wagner, Kinsley Adams, Dusty Bashaw, Madalyn Green, Halle Told and Adalei LeFebvre. All six scored during the game, with Wagner putting up 12 points and Green 11.

Caryss Barger was the leading scorer with 16 points, while Addisyn Vanderwall (12) and Autumn Long (10) rounded out the big scorers for the Bulldogs. The hosts held the Maniacs (6-14) to no more than six points in any one quarter.

Grangeville faces Priest River for the district title at home on Monday at 7 p.m.

GRANGEVILLE (15-6)

Caryss Barger 7 0-0 16, Siena Wagner 5 2-3 12, Autumn Long 4 0-0 10, Kinsley Adams 2 0-0 6, Dusty Bashaw 1 0-0 3, Madalyn Green 5 0-0 11, Halle Told 2 0-0 5, Adalei LeFebvre 0 1-2 1, Addisyn Vanderwall 4 2-3 12, Ila Wilkinson 0 0-0 0, Mikaela Klement 0 0-0 0, Alyson Green 0 0-0 0, Keely MacGregor 0 0-0 0. Totals 30 5-8 76.

OROFINO (6-14)

Maddy Waters 0 0-0 0, Alina Paul 0 0-2 0, Sierra Tondevold 1 0-0 2, Sady Olive 0 0-0 0, Paige Deyo 0 1-2 1, Makenzie Mizer 1 0-1 2, Ella Beardin 0 0-0 0, Livia Johnson 1 0-0 2, Kaitlyn Curtis 1 2-3 4, Sara Beardin 0 0-0 0, Rilee Diffin 2 0-2 5. Totals 6 3-10 16.

Orofino 6 5 2 3—16

Grangeville 15 21 29 11—76

3-point goals — Barger 2, Long 2, Adams 2, Bashaw, M. Green, Told, Vanderwall 2, Diffin.

Highland 53, St. John Bosco 41

CRAIGMONT — After trailing by a point through the opening quarter, Highland of Craigmont asserted itself in the second en route to victory against St. John Bosco of Cottonwood in 1A district tournament loser-out play.

Alli-Mae Moddrell (13 points, eight rebounds), Sheradyn Stamper (11 points, eight boards, six steals) and Hailey Click (11 points) spearheaded the winning effort for the Huskies (11-10). Julia Wassmuth and Sarah Waters put up 10 points apiece for the Patriots (5-10).

Highland next faces top-seeded Genesee in the semifinals at 6 p.m. on Monday at Lapwai High School.

ST. JOHN BOSCO (5-10)

Rachel Sonnen 1 0-0 2, Catherine Seubert 0 7-10 7, Savannah Perrin 2 4-4 8, Julia Wassmuth 3 4-6 10, Noelle Chmelik 1 0-3 2, Madeline Wassmuth 0 0-0 0, Miah Mager 1 0-0 2, Sarah Waters 4 2-6 10. Totals 12 17-32 41.

HIGHLAND (11-10)

Alli-Mae Moddrell 5 3-8 13, Laramie Finnell 1 1-2 3, Hailey Click 4 1-2 11, Kylee Beck 4 0-0 8, Shyanne Stamper 1 2-4 4, Halle Beck 1 0-0 3, Sheradyn Stamper 4 3-14 11, Laney Bovey 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 10-30 53.

St. John Bosco 12 6 8 15—41

Highland 11 14 9 19—53

3-point goals — Click 2, Beck.

Nezperce 73, Timberline 21

NEZPERCE — In their highest-scoring performance of the season, the host Nighthawks stayed alive by routing Timberline of Weippe in 1A district tournament loser-out play.

Nine players in all scored for Nezperce (8-9), with four reaching double figures: Jada Jensen (16 points), Aubree Lux (13), Helen Wilcox (12) and Melia Johnson (10). Jaelynn Willis led the Spartans (0-17) with 10 points.

Nezperce next plays at 7:30 p.m. on Monday against Deary at Lapwai High School.

TIMBERLINE (0-17)

Hailey Rodgers 3 0-0 6, Harlee Harris 0 0-0 0, Jamie Binder 2 1-4 5, Kathryn Anderson 0 0-0 0, Jaelynn Willis 4 0-0 10, Kylie Green 0 0-0 0. Totals 9 1-4 23.

NEZPERCE (8-9)

Avery Lux 2 0-0 5, Paityn Ralstin 3 0-0 6, Aubree Lux 5 3-4 13, Helen Wilcox 4 3-4 12, Morgan Kirkland 1 1-2 3, Jada Jensen 8 0-0 16, Kairys Grant 3 0-0 6, Izzy Horton 1 0-0 2, Melia Johnson 5 0-0 10. Totals 32 7-10 73.

Timberline 8 1 10 2—21

Nezperce 23 16 20 14—73

3-point goals — Willis 2, Wilcox, Lux.

Pullman Christian 39, Kootenai Thunder 23

SPOKANE — The Eagles finished in fifth place in the Mountain Christian League tournament after defeating Kootenai Thunder in their tourney finale.

Pullman Christian (8-9) held Kootenai to just six points in the first half.

The Eagles received eight points from Shelby Rajasekaran and seven from Braeley Olson in the victory.

KOOTENAI THUNDER (2-15)

Laura Allshouse 1 1-4 3, Kasey Degraaf 1 0-0 2, Lexi Ball 2 2-2 7, Mercy Brewer 2 0-0 4, Kasen Reynolds 0 1-2 1, Ella Stevens 1 0-0 3, Mazie Miles 1 0-4 3. Totals 8 4-12 23.

PULLMAN CHRISTIAN (8-9)

Hannah Anderson 1 0-0 2, Shelby Rajasekaran 4 0-0 8, Lizzy Fitzgerald 3 0-0 6, Sara Torrey 2 2-4 6, Sophia Cofer 1 2-2 4, Addy Fitzgerald 1 2-2 4, Braeley Olson 2 2-4 7, Lydia Carrier 1 0-0 2. Totals 15 8-12 39.

Kootenai Thunder 0 6 7 10—23

Pullman Christian 4 18 12 5—39

3-point goals — Ball, Stevens, Miles, Olson.

Logos 62, Clearwater Valley 35

The Knights of Moscow blew the game wide open with a 25-point third quarter and kept their season alive by defeating Clearwater Valley of Kooskia in 2A district tournament loser-out play at Lewiston High School.

This was the teams’ third meeting of the season, with Logos (5-15) having prevailed 46-30 on Dec. 7 before the Rams (9-13) struck back for a 54-45 decision on Jan. 18. The rubber match proved to be the most decisive contest.

Logos returns to play facing Kamiah in another loser-out game on Monday at 6 p.m. back at Lewiston High.

Complete statistics for the game were not available at press time.

Logos 14 9 25 14—62

Clearwater Valley 12 2 9 12—35

Troy 55, Potlatch 45

The Trojans turned back a post-intermission Potlatch rally to prevail in a 2A district tournament loser-out game at Lewiston High School.

Troy (5-16) led 29-18 at halftime. The Loggers (3-18) narrowed things to 35-31 through three quarters, but the Trojans reasserted themselves late.

Troy returns to action against Kendrick in another loser-out game on Monday at 7:30 p.m. at Lewiston High.

Complete statistics for this game were not available.

Troy 18 11 6 20—55

Potlatch 12 6 13 14—45

Chewelah 53, Asotin 42

SPOKANE — The Panthers saw their season come to a close in a 2B district tournament loser-out game against Chewelah at St. George’s High School.

Abby Ausman and Georgia Schaefer headed things up for Asotin (5-16) with 14 points apiece. Complete statistics for the victorious Cougars (1-20) were not available.

ASOTIN (5-16)

Maddi Lathrop 0 0-0 0, Abby Ausman 5 3-4 14, Carly Browne 2 0-0 4, Ellie Smith 3 0-2 6, Avary Wood 0 1-4 1, Brooklyn Hall 0 0-0 0, Georgia Schaefer 5 4-4 14, Reece McKenzie 1 0-0 2, Kiliey McVicars 0 0-0 0, Luisa Laplae 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 8-14 42.

Chewelah 11 18 10 14—53

Asotin 12 8 9 13—42

3-point goals — Ausman.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Garfield-Palouse 66, Sunnyside Christian 34