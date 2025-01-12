PREP ROUNDUP: Greyhounds drive out Devils in boys swimming dual

PREP ROUNDUP

PULLMAN — The reigning Washington Class 2A state champion Pullman Greyhounds handled visiting Walla Walla 99-71 in a boys swimming team dual meet at Pullman Aquatic Center on Saturday.

Jake McCoy supplied individual event wins for Pullman in the 200-yard individual medley and 100 freestyle, while Noland Pollestad (200 free) and Kevin Gu (100 breast) each won one. The Hounds also fielded first-place relay lineups in the 200 freestyle (Pollestad, Scott Frye, McCoy, Luke Gao) and 400 freestyle (Zaine Pumphrey, Brock Pollestad, Alden Duff, McCoy).

200 medley relay — 1. Walla Walla (Noah Stillman, Ahmir Luengas, Eli Bona, Jerry Yao), 1:45.91; 2. Pullman A, 1:46.97; 3. Pullman B, 1:54.54.

200 freestyle — 1. Noland Pollestad, Pul, 1:54.20; 2. Kevin Gu, Pul, 1:57.03; 3. Ahmir, WW, 2:06.38.

200 individual medley — 1. Jake McCoy, Pul, 1:54.03; 2. Yao, WW, 2:13.26; 3. Luke Gao, Pul, 2:15.70.

50 freestyle — 1. Stillman, WW, 22.96; 2. Scott Frye, Pul, 24.26; 3. Jake Buratto, WW, 24.67.

100 butterfly — 1. Bona, WW, 55.86; 2. Levi Ritter, Pul, 57.11; 3. Frye, Pul, 58.35.

100 freestyle — 1. McCoy, Pul, 49.24; 2. Zaine Pumphrey, Pul, 52.36; 3. Buratto, WW, 52.85.

500 freestyle — 1. Graham Johnson, WW, 5:22.45; 2. Hayes Hendley, WW, 5:41.27; 3. Alden Duff, Pul, 5:46.67.

200 freestyle relay — 1. Pullman A (Pollestad, Frye, McCoy, Gao), 1:36.63; 2. Walla Walla A, 1:43.30; 3. Pullman B, 1:43.51.

100 backstroke — 1. Bona, WW, 1:00.03; 2. Yao, WW, 1:01.49; 3. Pollestad, Pul, 1:01.97.

100 breaststroke — 1. Gu, Pul, 1:05.08; 2. Stillman, WW, 1:08.38; 3. Darryl Fu, Pul, 1:09.82.

400 freestyle relay — 1. Pullman A (Pumphrey, Brock Pollestad, Duff, McCoy), 3:32.58.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Kamiah 67, Logos 53

MOSCOW — Jaden Crowe’s 21 points and Dave Kludt’s 14 were key in the Kubs staying undefeated with a 2A Whitepine League road victory over the Knights of Moscow.

Seamus Wilson led Logos (6-5, 3-2) with 23 points.

Kamiah (9-0, 5-0) “didn’t start the game off well,” but picked up the pace in the middle quarters, Kubs coach Aaron Skinner said.

KAMIAH (9-0, 5-0)

Todd Roberts 0 0-0 0, Jaden Crowe 9 1-1 21, Jack Engledow 2 0-0 6, Matthew Oatman 7 1-2 18, Everett Oatman 0 1-4 1, Dave Kludt 6 2-2 14, Rylan Skinner 0 0-0 0, Lawson Landmark 2 3-6 7, Logan Keen 0 0-0 0. Totals 26 8-15 67.

LOGOS (6-5, 3-2)

Ryan Daniels 0 0-0 0, Seamus Wilson 9 2-2 23, Bo Whitling 0 0-0 0, Baxter Covington 2 0-0 5, Lucius Comis 2 0-0 4, Jes Brower 0 0-0 0, Bear Lopez 4 0-0 12, Ransom Sentz 0 0-0 0, Nate Monjure 2 1-2 6, Gunnar Holloway 1 0-0 3. Totals 20 3-4 53.

Kamiah 11 19 17 20—67

Logos 17 13 14 9—53

3-point goals — M. Oatman 3, Crowe 2, Engledow 2, Lopez 4, Wilson 3, Covington, Holloway, Monjure.

Lakeland 61, Moscow 50

RATHDRUM — Traveling Moscow pulled ahead 27-19 heading to intermission, but gave way to a second-half surge from Lakeland of Rathdrum en route to a 5A Inland Empire League defeat.

Tyson Izzo (15 points), Traiden Cummings (13) and Abram Godfrey (11) led the Bears (6-6, 0-1) in the unsuccessful effort.

MOSCOW (6-6, 0-1)

Tyson Izzo 5 4-4 15, Abram Godfrey 3 3-5 11, JP Breese 1 1-2 3, Traiden Cummings 5 1-1 13, Maurice Bethel 0 0-0 0, Connor Isakson 0 0-0 0, Grant Abendroth 2 0-0 4, Max Winfree 1 0-0 2, Andrew Hurley 0 0-0 0, Jonas Mordhorst 1 0-0 2. Totals 16 9-12 50.

LAKELAND (6-5, 1-0)

G. Varner 0 0-0 0, M. Hensley 8 1-3 18, J. Yager 1 0-0 2, J. Larcher 0 0-0 0, J. Taylor 1 2-2 4, B. Roth 1 3-5 5, T. Hillman 4 0-0 12, G. Harris 1 4-6 6, B. Carrel 5 4-6 14. Totals 21 14-22 61.

Moscow 13 14 13 10—50

Lakeland 15 4 23 19—61

3-point goals — Godfrey 2, Cummings 2, Izzo, Hillman 4, Hensley.

JV — Moscow def. Lakeland.

Kendrick 51, Lapwai 39

KENDRICK — Hudson Kirkland went off for 28 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Tigers to a 2A Whitepine League win over the visiting Wildcats.

Kendrick (6-4, 2-1) “came out with a lot of good defensive energy,” according to coach Kirkland, to establish a 14-4 opening-quarter lead. The next three quarters were closely contested, but the Tigers maintained their edge. Douglas Pappan (11 points) and Marcisio Noriega (10) were the top scoring contributors for Lapwai (6-4, 1-3).

LAPWAI (6-4, 1-3)

Julian Barros 0 0-0 0, Marcisio Noriega 3 3-6 10, DaRon Wheeler 0 0-0 0, Triston Konen 1 0-0 3, Jereese McCormack 0 0-0 0, Douglas Pappan 4 0-0 11, Vincent Kipp 2 1-2 7, Anton Arthur 0 0-0 0, Jared Marek 0 0-0 0, LaRicci George-Smith 0 2-4 2, Marcus Guzman 2 1-2 6. Totals 12 7-14 39.

KENDRICK (6-4, 2-1)

Maddox Kirkland 1 5-6 7, Cade Silflow 2 1-3 6, Kolt Koepp 2 1-4 5, Wyatt Cook 1 1-2 3, Nathan Kimberling 0 0-0 0, Hudson Kirkland 9 3-4 28, Brock Boyer 1 0-2 2. Totals 16 11-20 51.

Lapwai 4 9 13 13—39

Kendrick 14 7 15 15—51

3-point goals — Pappan 3, Kipp 2, Noriega, Konen, Guzman, H. Kirkland 7, Silflow.

JV — Kendrick 49, Lapwai 37.

Colfax 67, LRS 42

COLFAX — The Bulldogs tallied 23 points in the first quarter and cruised to the victory from there over the Broncos in Northeast 2B League action.

Adrik Jenkin paced Colfax (11-1, 4-0) with 19 points and two 3-pointers, headlining four Bulldogs in double figures. Caleb Lustig added 13, Ledger Kelly scored 11 and Jayce Kelly hit two treys to score 11 to top Lind-Ritzville-Sprague (4-9, 0-4).

“Proud of our kids,” Colfax coach Reece Jenkin said. “Four guys in double figures. We spread the ball around well.”

LRS (4-9, 0-4)

J. Harder 1 0-0 2, C. Roulgen 1 1-2 4, Z. Klein 1 0-0 2, B. Esser 0 0-0 0, C. Boness 3 1-1 10, B. Curtis 1 0-0 3, J. Bouman 0 0-0 0, B. Fode 1 1-2 5, B. Boness 4 0-0 9, D. Schilly 0 7-7 7. Totals 14 10-12 42.

COLFAX (11-1, 4-0)

Gunner Brown 1 0-2 2, Ledger Kelly 5 1-3 11, Jayce Kelly 3 2-2 10, Dillon Thompson 3 0-0 6, Adrik Jenkin 5 7-7 19, JP McAnally 2 2-2 6, Caleb Lustig 6 1-1 13, Brayden McNeilly 0 0-0 0, Connor McAnally 0 0-0 0, Erik Christensen 0 0-0 0. Totals 25 13-17 67 .

LRS 9 11 12 10—42

Colfax 23 14 18 12— 67

3-point goals — Jayce Kelly 2, Jenkin 2, Roulgen, Bonness, C. Boness. B. Curtis

JV — Colfax won.

Garfield-Palouse 81, Dayton 17

DAYTON, Wash. — Remaining perfect in Southeast 1B League competition, Garfield-Palouse got 11 players on the board in all and held Dayton to single digit totals for each of the four quarters.

The Vikings (9-3, 9-0) came out fast with a 26-5 opening quarter. Macent Rardon (16 points), Liam Cook (11) and Kieran Snekvik (10) were Gar-Pal’s top scorers.

GARFIELD-PALOUSE (9-3, 9-0)

Bryce Pfaff 3 2-2 8, Lane Collier 4 0-0 9, Macent Rardon 8 0-0 16, Ayden Bassler 2 0-0 4, Liam Cook 5 1-2 11, Brendan Snekvik 1 0-0 2, Kieran Snekvik 5 0-0 10, Riley Pfaff 1 0-0 2, Landon Orr 1 0-0 2, Preston Olson 0 0-0 0, Cason Sperber 1 0-0 2, Cooper Wells 2 0-0 5. Totals 33 3-4 71.

DAYTON (7-8, 2-5)

B. Hazelbaker 0 0-0 0, D. Moore 1 0-0 2, S. Czaplza 1 0-0 2, R. Yutzy 1 0-0 2, C. Potter 1 0-0 2, T. Rennaker 0 0-0 0, J. McCowen 2 0-0 5, G. Yost 0 0-0 0, C. Steinhoff 1 0-0 2, C. Gonzalez 1 0-0 2, B. Collier 0 0-0 0. Totals 8 0-0 17.

Gar-Pal 26 14 20 11—81

Dayton 5 2 4 6—17

3-point goals — Collier, Wells, McCowen.

Prairie 50, Potlatch 45

COTTONWOOD — Briggs Rambo compiled a 21-point, 10-rebound double-double to power Prairie in a 2A Whitepine League win over the Loggers.

Phil Schwartz added 12 points and Matt Wemhoff had seven steals for the Pirates (7-3, 2-2).

Potlatch (5-5, 1-3) was paced by Everett Lovell with 15 points, Jameson Morris with 12 and Chase Lovell with 11.

POTLATCH (5-5, 1-3)

Tyson Chambers 0 0-0 0, Chase Lovell 2 7-9 11, Hayden Chittick 0 0-0 0, Everett Lovell 4 6-10 15, Jameson Morris 5 2-2 12, Brody Mitchell 3 0-0 7, Hunter Redmon 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 15-21 45.

PRAIRIE (7-3, 2-2)

Levi Gehring 0 0-0 0, Phil Schwartz 3 4-6 12, Briggs Rambo 10 1-2 21, Chase VonBargen 0 0-0 0, Ben Secrest 0 0-0 0, Nate Forsmann 4 0-2 8, Riley Shears 2 1-2 5, Matt Wemhoff 2 0-0 4. Totals 31 6-12.

Potlatch 9 14 9 13—45

Prairie 11 10 14 15—50

3-point goals — E. Lovell, Mitchell, Schwartz 2.

JV — Prairie won.

Colton 54, Waitsburg 50

WAITSBURG, Wash. — Trailing 27-16 at halftime in a Southeast 1B League clash with Waitsburg, Colton mounted a major post-intermission rally to claim its second win of the season.

Wyat Baysinger (14 points), Tanner Baerlocher (13) and Ryan Impson (10) led the Wildcats (2-10, 2-8) to victory.

COLTON (2-10, 2-8)

Wyatt Baysinger 5 4-4 14, Joey Hemigaus 0 0-0 0, Ryan Impson 2 5-10 10, Tanner Baerlocher 5 3-5 13, Hayden Purnell 2 0-0 5, Nollmeyer 2 0-0 6, Jaxon Moehrle 1 0-0 2, Michel 2 0-0 4, Loren Heitstuman 2 0-0 4.

WAITSBURG (3-10, 2-8)

Gleason 5 4-9 16, Bendovides 3 2-4 8, Seal 4 0-0 12, Kenny 3 0-0 6, Karl 1 0-1 2, Mahee 0 0-0 0, Carpenter 0 1-2 1, Henry 2 0-0 5.

Colton 10 6 23 15—54

Waitsburg 16 11 10 13—50

3-point goals — Nollmeyer 2, Impson, Purnell, Seal 4, Gleason 2, Henry.

Pomeroy 56, Tekoa-Rosalia 35

ROSALIA, Wash. — Pomeroy took over in the second quarter of a Southeast 1B League win against Tekoa-Rosalia.

Jett Slusser led the way with 17 points, going 5-for-7 from 3 while adding seven rebounds and four assists. Braxton McKeirnan provided another 13 points, eight boards and four assists for the Pirates (7-5, 6-1).

POMEROY (7-5, 6-1)

Jacob Reisinger 0 0-0 0, Ott 0 0-0 0, Braxton McKeirnan 6 1-2 13, Jett Slusser 6 0-0 17, Kyzer Herres 2 4-7 8, Cesar Morfin 3 0-0 9, Rory McKeirnan 0 0-0 0, Boone Schmidt 1 0-0 3, Grayson Slaybaugh 0 0-0 0, Mullins 1 0-0 3, Van Vogt 0 1-2 1, Nelson 1 0-4 2. Totals 20 6-15 56.

TEKOA-ROSALIA (1-9, 0-4)

T. Monroy 2 0-0 6, Bryan 2 0-0 6, Place 1 0-0 2, Baumann 2 0-0 6, Latkowski 0 0-0 0, Gump 3 1-2 9, Chase 1 0-0 2, B. Monroy 0 0-0 0, Renieich 0 0-0 0, Welby 1 1-2 4. Totals 12 2-8 35.

Pomeroy 13 17 11 15—56

Tekoa-Rosalia 11 4 4 16—35

3-point goals — Slusser 5, Morfin 3, Schmidt, Mullins, T. Monroy 2, Bryan 2, Baumann 2, Gump 2, Welby.

Troy 47, Clearwater Valley 46

KOOSKIA — Dominic Holden made a late free throw to put visiting Troy over the top in the final minute of play for a nonleage victory after the Rams of Kooskia had rallied to tie the game at 46.

Holden led the Trojans (2-3) for the day with 11 points, while Makhi Durrett scored 10 and Connor Wilson had eight points plus six rebounds.

Hyson Scott of Clearwater Valley (7-3) led all scorers with 20 points.

TROY (2-3)

Wade Moser 1 1-2 3, Rowan Tyler 3 2-8 9, Dominic Holden 3 3-4 11, Connor Wilson 4 0-0 8, Braddock Buchanon 0 0-0 0, Makhi Durrett 5 0-2 10, Jayden Mason 1 0-0 2, Evan Kirkham 2 0-0 4. Totals 19 6-16 47.

CLEARWATER VALLEY (7-3)

Harvey Wellard 3 0-2 7, Hyson Scott 7 5-8 20, Matthew Louwien 3 0-0 7, Teagan Altman 2 0-0 4, Joshua Gardner 2 0-0 4, Timuni Moses 2 0-2 4, Cason Curtis 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 5-13 46.

Troy 11 10 15 11—47

Clearwaater Valley 6 11 15 14—46

3-point goals — Holden 2, Tyler, Wellard, Scott, Louwien.

Nezperce 62, Genesee 43

NEZPERCE — A 22-point first quarter helped the Nighthawks swarm past the Bulldogs in a 1A Whitepine League game.

Aiden McLeod (15 points) and Zane Wilcox (10) led steady Nezperce (6-2, 5-1), which had 11 steals and seven blocks as a team.

Genesee (3-7, 2-3) received 15 points from Noah Bollman.

“Overall it was just a team effort,” Nezperce coach Conner McLeod said. “Everyone played well, everyone played together, everyone has stats.”

GENESEE (3-7, 2-3)

Mason Poxleitner 0 0-0 0, Vince Crowley 5 1-6 11, Noah Bollman 4 6-6 15, Ryder Uhlenkott 0 0-0 0, Jackson Banks 1 1-5 3, Kalitri Hubbard 1 0-0 3, Preston Cass 2 0-0 5, Andrew Rector 0 0-0 0, Braxton Chapman 0 0-0 0, Joshua Ketcheson 2 2-2 6. Totals 15 10-19 43.

NEZPERCE (6-2, 5-1)

Slater Kuther 3 2-2 9, Grant Ingram 1 0-0 3, Jace Cronce 3 1-2 7, Carter Williams 3 0-0 8, Brennan McLeod 3 0-2 7, Aiden McLeod 7 0-2 15, Zane Wilcox 4 1-2 10, Jadin Williams 1 0-0 2, Forest Nelson 0 0-0 0, Keezen Grant 0 1-2 1. Totals 25 5-12 62.

Genesee 12 7 14 10—43

Nezperce 22 16 18 6—62

3-point goals — Bollman, Hubbard, Cass, Williams 2, Kuther, Ingram, B. McLeod, A. McLeod, Wilcox.

Kellogg 55, Orofino 54

OROFINO — Trailing badly in the early stages of the game, the host Maniacs rallied to take a single-point lead through three quarters only to see it slip through their fingers in the fourth against 3A Central Idaho League foe Kellogg.

Hudson Schneider (17 points), Blake Barlow (15 points) and Aiden Olive (11 rebounds, eight points) were the top contributors for Orofino (3-7, 1-3).

KELLOGG (5-4, 2-1)

B. Robinson 2 0-2 5, R. McDonald 2 0-0 4, D. Taylor 9 1-3 21, P. Lewis 4 2-2 14, C. Honnerlaw 2 1-2 5, T. Cheney 2 1-3 5, E. Vindasius 0 1-2 1. Totals 21 6-14 55.

OROFINO (3-7, 1-3)

Jake Runia 1 0-0 2, Nick Bonner 1 0-0 2, Hudson Schneider 7 2-3 17, Landon Bernett 0 0-0 0, Landon Conley 2 0-3 4, Blake Barlow 5 3-4 15, Aiden Olive 3 2-2 8, Quinton Naranjo 2 0-0 6. Totals 21 7-12 54.

Kellogg 22 15 9 9—55

Orofino 10 13 24 7—54

3-point goals — Lewis 4, Taylor 2, Robinson, Barlow 2, Naranjo 2, Schneider.