PREP ROUNDUP: Greyhounds expel Wolfpack in GSL girls basketball play

PULLMAN — Grace Kuhle went off for 37 points to head up a 71-38 Washington Class 2A Greater Spokane League girls basketball win for the Pullman Greyhounds against North Central of Spokane at Pullman High School on Friday.
Kuhle made 14 field goals and a near-perfect 9-for-10 free throws to achieve her total, which nearly matched that of the entire opposing team. River Sykes and Eloise Clark put up another 13 points apiece for the Greyhounds (11-7, 6-4).
NORTH CENTRAL (5-14, 5-6)
Allie Little 1 0-0 3, Feather Auld 6 1-4 14, Micaela Mendez 1 2-4 4, Mia Shaw 0 1-2 1, Kamari Vaik 2 3-6 7, Arkayla Brown 4 0-0 9, Natalie Ocheon 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 7-16 38.
PULLMAN (11-7, 6-4)
Bri Rasmussen 0 0-0 0, Grace Kuhle 14 9-10 37, Olivia Whitworth 0 0-0 0, Taylor Darling 2 2-2 7, Ada Harris 0 0-0 0, River Sykes 5 3-4 13, Taylor Cromie 0 1-2 1, Eloise Clark 5 0-1 13. Totals 26 15-18 71.
North Central 11 3 7 16—38
Pullman 22 4 15 18—71
3-point goals — Little, Auld, Brown, Clark 3, Darling.
Sandpoint 65, Lewiston 63
SANDPOINT, Idaho — Leading through three quarters, Lewiston narrowly succumbed to host Sandpoint in the fourth to suffer a season-ending defeat in the opening round of its Idaho Class 5A district tournament.
The Bengals (7-14), who had dropped both of their previous meetings with the Bulldogs (12-10) this season by double-digit margins, raised the prospect of an upset as they took a 16-10 opening-quarter lead. They were up 33-29 at halftime and 52-48 through three quarters, but saw the hosts surge past them in the closing stages of the game. Addy McKarcher led Lewiston with 25 points, while Emery McKarcher (11 points) and Breanna Albright (10) made their own double-digit contributions, but the Bengals were unable to stop Sandpoint’s Brecken Mire, who lifted the Bulldogs to victory with 36 points.
“We are so proud of their grit and effort,” Lewiston coach Julie Fisher said.
LEWISTON (7-14)
Avery Balmer 2 2-4 7, Skye VanTrease 2 0-0 4, Breanna Albright 3 2-2 10, Kara Stanger 0 0-0 0, Addy McKarcher 8 9-11 25, Avery Lathen 0 1-4 1, Taylor Holman 2 0-0 5, Paytland Schnell 0 0-0 0, Emery McKarcher 3 3-3 11. Totals 20 17-24 63.
SANDPOINT (12-10)
Demi Driggs 2 3-4 7, Carly Laybourne 0 3-4 3, Jordyn Tomco 4 0-2 9, Livia Driggs 2 3-4 8, Mia Driggs 0 0-0 0, Brecken Mire 11 11-13 36, Chloe Laybourne 0 0-0 , Jetta Thaete 1 0-0 2. Totals 21 20-26 65.
Lewiston 16 17 19 11—63
Sandpoint 10 19 19 17—65
3-point goals — Albright 2, E. McKarcher 2, Balmer, Holman, Tomco, Driggs, Mire.
Deer Park 69, Clarkston 49
DEER PARK, Wash. — For a second time this season, the Bantams fell to the unbeaten Stags in 2A Greater Spokane League play.
Reese de Groot led Clarkston (16-4, 9-2) with 16 points. Deer Park (18-0, 10-0) went 13-for-13 from the foul line as a team and totaled a dozen 3-point goals.
CLARKSTON (16-4, 9-2)
Jaelyn McCormack-Marks 4 0-0 9, Preslee Dempsey 1 1-2 3, Reese de Groot 4 7-7 16, Aneysa Judy 1 2-2 5, Joslyn McCormack-Marks 3 0-0 7, Ryann Combs 1 1-2 3, Tatum Sevy 0 0-0 0, Ella Leavitt 2 1-2 6, Laney Augir 0 0-0 0, Lexi Villavicencio 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 12-15 49.
DEER PARK (18-0, 10-0)
Olivia Gannon 1 0-0 3, Brooklyn Coe 7 2-2 20, Berlyn Zimmerer 1 4-4 6, Jacey Boesel 4 6-6 16, Ashlan Bryant 5 1-1 14, Kaylee Reiter 0 0-0 0, Kaitlyn Scott 2 0-0 6, Emma Bryant 2 0-0 4, Katelyn Reiter 0 0-0 0, Kaycee Haney 0 0-0 0, Erin Kanrilak-Wolf 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 13-13 69.
Clarkston 11 5 21 12—49
Deer Park 18 16 19 16—69
3-point goals — Ja. McCormack-Marks, de Groot, Judy, Jo. McCormack-Marks, Leavitt, Coe 4, Bryant 3, Boesel 2, Scott 2, Gannon.
Lakeland 45, Moscow 30
RATHDRUM, Idaho — The Bears started strong and had what coach Josh Colvin called their “best defensive half we played all year” to hold the lead against Lakeland of Rathdrum at intermission, but fell victim to a Hawk rally en route to a season-ending defeat in 5A district tournament loser-out play.
Moscow closed things out with a 9-13 record, while Lakeland improved to 15-5.
MOSCOW (9-13)
Addison Lassen 0 0-0 0, Mattea Nuhn 3 0-0 6, Kolbi Kiblen 1 1-2 4, Brooklyn Becker 2 0-0 6, Jessa Skinner 4 0-0 8, Stella Rae 0 0-0 0, Jacque Williams 2 1-2 6, Winnie Colvin 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 2-8 30.
LAKELAND (15-5)
L. Simon 2 4-6 9, K. Kiefer 4 3-4 14, A. Forsman 3 0-0 8, J. McMurray 0 0-0 0, M. Bretveld 0 0-0 0, M. Bullington 4 1-4 9, R. Vanek 0 0-0 0, A. Bowie 2 1-2 5. Totals 15 9-16 45.
Moscow 14 2 8 6—30
Lakeland 3 7 17 18—45
3-point goals — Becker 2, Kiblen, Williams, Kiefer 3, Forsman 2, Simon.
Colton 47, Liberty Christian 28
COLTON — Ella Nollmeyer spearheaded the winning effort with 22 points and 11 rebounds as the third-seeded Wildcats topped the fourth-seeded Patriots of Richland in a 1B district loser-out contest.
Colton improved to 13-9 on the season, and will next face Oakesdale on Thursday in another loser-out game.
LIBERTY CHRISTIAN (8-15)
Jadyn Davis 2 0-0 4, Camas Vanhollebeke 1 3-5 5, Chloe Idler 1 1-4 3, Inger Olsson 1 0-0 3, Atalie Olsson 2 0-0 4, Hailey Turner 3 0-0 7, Megan Metger 1 0-0 3.
COLTON (13-9)
Leah Musson 2 0-0 6, Rori Weber 3 2-3 8, Ada Kerr 0 0-0 0, Ella Nollmeyer 11 0-1 22, Kiya Soza 0 0-2 0, Clair Moehrle 3 1-2 8, Lola Walsborn 1 0-2 3. Totals 20 3-10 47.
Liberty Christian 6 10 14 4—28
Colton 10 9 16 12—47
3-point goals — Musson 2, Moehrle, Walsborn.
Orofino 50, St. Maries 23
OROFINO — The Maniacs stormed past the St. Maries Loggers in a 3A district tournament encounter.
Balanced Orofino (6-13) was paced by Livia Johnson (12 points), Rilee Diffin (12 points, three 3s) and Kaitlyn Curtis (11 points).
The Maniacs next will face top-seeded Grangeville at 6 p.m. today in Grangeville.
ST. MARIES (3-14)
Brenna Elliott 3 0-0 8, Madie Thomas 1 1-2 3, Bailee Martin 1 0-0 3, Averie Baird 2 0-0 5, Kamdyn Timken 1 0-0 3, Kieran Elliott 0 0-0 0, Braelie Caldwell 0 0-0 0, Danika Sloper 0 1-2 1. Totals 8 2-4 23.
OROFINO (6-13)
Alina Paul 0 0-0 0, Sierra Tondevold 3 0-0 6, Hadlei Pederson 0 0-0 0, Sady Olive 0 0-0 0, Paige Deyo 0 0-2 0, Makenzie Mizer 0 0-0 0, Ella Beardin 3 0-0 9, Livia Johnson 6 0-0 12, Kaitlyn Curtis 5 1-2 11, Sara Beardin 0 0-0 0, Rilee Diffin 3 5-8 12. Totals 20 6-12 50.
St. Maries 5 7 3 8—23
Orofino 14 19 12 5—50
3-point goals — B. Elliott 2, Martin, Baird, Timken, E. Beardin 3, Diffin.
DeSales 28, Pomeroy 26
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Pomeroy narrowed the gap late, but ultimately fell to DeSales of Walla Walla, seeing their season come to an end in 1B district tournament loser-out play.
The Pirates (9-11) converted nine total field goals to seven for the Irish (12-9), but were sunk by a 6-for-16 free throw performance compared to DeSales’ 11-for-18. Reagan McKeirnan led Pomeroy with 12 points.
POMEROY (9-11)
Hollie Van Vogt 1 1-2 4, Kendyll Potoshnik 0 0-0 0, Sadie Klaveano 0 1-2 1, Taylor Gilbert 0 0-0 0, Kiersten Bartels 1 3-4 5, Molly Warren 1 1-4 4, Caroline McKeirnan 0 0-0 0, Reagan McKeirnan 6 0-2 12, Isabella Field 0 0-0 0, Carmen Fruh 0 0-0 0. Totals 9 6-16 26.
DESALES (12-9)
Helen Wilson 1 0-2 3, Teresa Holtzinger 1 1-4 3, Roslyn Block 0 2-2 2, Adri Caso 0 0-0 0, Maddi Ortuno 1 1-2 3, Heidi Scott 4 7-8 17, Tessa Mendoza 0 0-0 0, Addison Mason 0 0-0 0. Totals 7 11-18 28.
Pomeroy 4 7 6 9—26
DeSales 6 10 4 8—28
3-point goals — Van Vogt, Warren, Scott 2.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Clarkston 43, Deer Park 26
DEER PARK, Wash. — The visiting Bantams took over in the second half and defeated Deer Park in 2A Greater Spokane League play.
Isaiah Woods led seven scorers for Clarkston (10-10, 6-5) with 12 points off four 3-point goals.
CLARKSTON (10-10, 6-5)
Isaiah Woods 4 0-0 12, Lee Brown 0 0-0 0, Braxton Forsmann 1 0-0 2, Niko Ah Hi 3 2-4 9, Otis Phillips 1 0-0 2, Josh Hoffman 0 2-5 2, Kendry Gimlin 4 0-2 8, Jason Rinard 3 1-1 8. Totals 16 5-10 43.
DEER PARK (2-16, 0-10)
Cooper Rich 0 0-0 0, Adam Bemis 0 0-0 0, Sam Bates 0 0-0 0, Kruz Kreuss 0 0-0 0, Devin Kemano 2 0-0 5, Jayden Wilson 1 2-2 5, Aidan Martin 0 2-4 2, Abdu Isakh 1 2-4 4, Rudy Phillips 2 1-2 5, Brody Chapman 2 0-2 5. Totals 8 7-12 26.
Clarkston 14 6 12 11—43
Deer Park 13 3 4 6—26
3-point goals — Woods 4, Ah Hi, Rinard, Kemano, Chapman, Wilson.
Kamiah 78, Troy 35
TROY — Nine players got on the board for unbeaten Kamiah in a 2A Whitepine League win over host Troy.
Matthew Oatman (16 points), David Kludt (12), Lawson Landmark (12) and Jack Engledow (10) all made double-digit scoring contributions in the productive outing for the Kubs (17-0, 11-0), who are ranked No. 1 in Idaho Class 2A state media polling.
The Trojans (4-12, 0-10) got seven players on the board themselves, but none scored more than Wade Moser’s nine points.
KAMIAH (17-0, 11-0)
Todd Roberts 3 0-0 7, Jaydon Crowe 3 0-0 8, Jack Engledow 3 2-4 10, Matthew Oatman 7 1-1 16, Everett Oatman 2 0-0 4, Dave Kludt 6 0-0 12, Rylan Skinner 1 3-4 5, Lawson Landmark 5 2-3 12, Logan Keen 0 0-0 0, Sawyer Wimer 2 0-2 4. Totals 32 8-14 78.
TROY (4-12, 0-10)
Wade Moser 4 1-1 9, Rowan Tyler 3 1-2 7, Alex Paradise 1 0-2 3, Dominic Holden 1 0-0 3, Connor Wilson 0 0-0 0, Braddock Buchanan 0 0-0 0, Makhi Durrett 2 1-1 6, Jayden Mason 2 0-0 4, Connor Hunt 0 0-0 0, Evan Kirkham 1 1-2 3. Totals 14 4-8 35.
Kamiah 28 22 19 9—78
Troy 8 7 14 6—35
3-point goals — Engledow 2, Crowe 2, M. Oatman, Roberts, Paradise, Holden, Durrett.
JV — Kamiah def. Troy.
Lapwai 57, Potlatch 47
LAPWAI — After a razor-close first half, the host Wildcats took over to defeat the Loggers and avenge a defeat from last month in 2A Whitepine League play.
Vincent Kipp headed things up for Lapwai (10-7, 4-6) with 24 points, eight rebounds and four assists. LaRicci George-Smith added another 11 points, and Jereese McCormack “played really good defense” in addition to tallying seven points, according to Wildcats coach Zachary Eastman.
Chase Lovell (16 points), Jameson Morris (13) and Everett Lovell (12) led the way for Potlatch (9-9, 4-6).
POTLATCH (9-9, 4-6)
Tyson Chambers 3 0-0 6, Chase Lovell 4 5-6 16, Hayden Chittick 0 0-0 0, Everett Lovell 3 6-10 12, Jameson Morris 4 2-2 13, Brody Mitchell 0 0-0 0, Hunter Redmon 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 11-16 47.
LAPWAI (10-7, 4-6)
Marcisio Noriega 2 2-2 6, DaRon Wheeler 2 0-0 4, Triston Konen 0 0-0 0, Jereese McCormack 3 0-0 7, Douglas Pappan 2 0-0 5, Vincent Kipp 5 10-12 24, LaRicci George-Smith 5 1-2 11. Totals 19 13-17 57.
Potlatch 10 14 7 16—47
Lapwai 10 12 13 22—57
3-point goals — C. Lovell 3, Morris 3, Kipp 4, McCormack, Pappan.
Clearwater Valley 61, Highland 29
CRAIGMONT — Clearwater Valley of Kooskia went off for a dozen total 3-point goals in a 1A Whitepine League win over Highland of Craigmont.
Matthew Louwien connected seven times from beyond the arc to account for all 21 of his points, while Hyson Scott had three triples of his own and totaled a game-high 22 points for the Rams (11-5, 10-1), who are closing in on a regular-season league title.
“They plugged the middle for the most part and allowed us to shoot outside shots, and it just so happens we were making them today,” said Clearwater Valley coach Alana Curtis.
Trevor Knowlton led the Huskies (2-15, 0-11) with 15 points.
CLEARWATER VALLEY (11-5, 10-1)
Harvey Wellard 2 0-0 5, Hyson Scott 9 1-2 22, Lane Thibert 1 0-0 2, Matthew Louwien 7 0-0 21, Teagan Altman 1 0-0 3, Joshua Gardner 1 2-4 4, Timuni Moses 2 0-0 4, Cason Curtis 0 0-2 0, Joshua Abbott 0 0-0 0, Mathew Gomez 0 0-0 0, Jakoby Fignani 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 3-8 61.
HIGHLAND (2-15, 0-11)
Jackson Smith 2 0-0 6, Trevor Knowlton 6 1-8 15, Aaron Kinzer 0 0-0 0, Rhett Crow 1 0-0 3, Aiden Miller 1 0-2 2, R. Mathison 0 3-6 3. Totals 10 4-16 29.
Clearwater Valley 22 7 18 14—61
Highland 5 14 1 9—29
3-point goals — Louwien 7, Scott 3, Wellard, Altman, Smith 2, Knowlton 2, Crow.
Kendrick 58, Prairie 31
KENDRICK — Cade Silflow “gave (Kendrick) a real boost in the first half,” according to coach Steve Kirkland, en route to scoring a season-high 20 points and leading the Tigers to an emphatic 2A Whitepine League win against Prairie of Cottonwood.
Hudson Kirkland (16 points) and Ralli Roetcisoender (10) were the other big offensive contributors for Kendrick (10-7, 5-4), which “forced a lot of turnovers” and held the Pirates (10-7, 4-6) scoreless in the fourth quarter. Phil Schwartz put up a team-high 11 points for Prairie, which had run Kendrick down to the wire in a 61-60 defeat in a previous meeting this season.
PRAIRIE (10-7, 4-6)
Logan Weber 0 0-0 0, Levi Gehring 3 0-0 6, Phil Schwartz 4 1-1 11, Briggs Rambo 0 0-0 0, Chase VonBargen 0 0-0 0, Jackson Enneking 0 0-0 0, Max Rehder 0 0-0 0, Collin Ray 0 0-0 0, Ben Secrest 0 0-0 0, Nate Forsmann 2 1-1 5, Cole Duclos 0 0-0 0, Riley Shears 2 4-4 9, Matt Wemhoff 0 0-0 0. Totals 9 6-6 31.
KENDRICK (10-7, 5-4)
Maddox Kirkland 3 0-0 6, Cade Silflow 8 0-2 20, Ralli Roetcisoender 5 0-0 10, Kolt Koepp 0 0-0 0, Wyatt Cook 3 0-0 6, Nathan Kimberling 0 0-0 0, Hudson Kirkland 6 1-1 16, Brock Boyer 0 0-0 0. Totals 25 1-3 .
Prairie 5 16 10 0—31
Kendrick 13 17 15 13—58
3-point goals — Schwartz 2, Shears, Silflow 4, Kirkland 3.
JV — Kendrick 61, Prairie 33.
North Central 62, Pullman 57
PULLMAN — The host Greyhounds fell into a nine-point opening-quarter hole and cut the deficit slightly with each frame thereafter, but ultimately fell to the Wolfpack from Spokane in a 2A Greater Spokane League upset.
Daniel Kwon put up a team-high 23 points for Pullman (13-5, 8-2). Vaughn Holstad scored another 13 and Gavyn Dealy had 11 for the Hounds, who had defeated North Central (14-6, 8-3) in overtime the last time the league rivals faced off.
PULLMAN (13-5, 8-2)
Gavyn Dealy 5 1-2 11, Cade Rogers 2 2-2 7, Daniel Kwon 9 4-5 23, Vaughn Holstad 5 0-0 13, Brandon Brown 0 0-0 0, Owen Brannan 0 0-0 0, Ryan Ha 1 1-1 3, Evan Anderson 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 8-10 57.
NORTH CENTRAL (14-6, 8-3)
Issac Williams 1 0-0 3, Zachary Schettert 0 0-0 0, Nicholas Elliot 2 0-0 5, Trevelle Jones 2 2-2 6, Jace VellmaJohn 0 0-0 0, Jaahn Carney 1 0-0 3, Elijah Wright 7 2-3 16, Makai Daniels 11 5-7 29. Totals 24 9-12 62.
Pullman 10 17 14 16—57
North Central 19 16 12 15—62
3-point goals — Holstad 3, Rogers, Kwon, Daniels 2, Williams, Elliott, Carney.
Salmon River 67, Genesee 56
RIGGINS — Salmon River of Riggins rode out a big third quarter to defeat visiting Genesee in nonleague play.
The Savages improved to 6-13 on the season. Noah Bollman (19 points) and Vince Crowley (11 points, nine rebounds) led the unsuccessful effort for the Bulldogs (6-12).
Complete information was not available.
Genesee 18 14 4 20—56
Salmon River 14 14 20 19—67
Oaks Classical Christian 54, Pullman Christian 25
SPOKANE — A first-quarter blitz from unbeaten and top-seeded Oaks Classical Christian of Spokane put Pullman Christian in a deep hole it would never escape en route to a Mountain Christian League tournament defeat.
Judah Fitzgerald led the Eagles (8-11) with nine points. They return to action in consolation play against the Kootenai Thunder today at 3 p.m.
PULLMAN CHRISTIAN (8-11)
Kofi Hammond 1 0-0 3, Brayden Olson 2 0-3 4, Judah Fitzgerald 4 1-2 9, Chilton Gleason 1 0-2 3, Johnny Brown 0 0-0 0, Nata Fotofili 2 0-2 5, Luke Johnson 0 1-2 1. Totals 10 2-11 25.
OAKS CLASSICAL (20-0)
Mason Harken 1 0-0 2, Jim Doster 2 0-0 4, Noah Mattson 9 4-4 26, Bobby Bailey 1 0-0 3, Cole Harken 5 0-0 11, Brock Sherle 0 1-2 1, Charles Dowers 1 0-0 2, Luke VanHorn 1 0-2 2, Jack James 0 0-2 0, Daniel Bursese 1 0-0 3. Totals 21 2-6 54.
Pullman Christian 1 8 10 6—25
Oaks Classical 20 11 16 7—54
3-point goals — Hammond, Gleason, Fotofili, Mattson 4, Harken, Bailey, Bursese.