PREP ROUNDUP: Greyhounds’ McCoy breaks two records at state swim meet

PREP ROUNDUP

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Jake McCoy broke two meet records to lead Pullman to a second-place team finish in the Washington Class 2A state boys swimming championships on Saturday at the King County Aquatic Center.

The All-American and University of Tennessee commit topped Saturday’s 200-yard individual medley finals in a time of 1 minute, 47.79 seconds, along with the 500 freestyle in 4:29.07. His compatriot Nolan Pollestad, a junior, took gold in the 200 freestyle with a showing of 1:47.64.

As a team, the defending champion Hounds were denied a threepeat title by Bainbridge, a former Class 3A school that made the switch to 2A this school year.

Team scores — 1. Bainbridge 299; 2. Pullman 247.5; 3. Seilacoom 109; T4. Anacortes 97; T4. Selah 97; 6. Olympic 83; 7. Port Angeles 79; 8. Fife 70; 9. East Valley (Yakima) 68.5; 10. South Whidbey 64; 11. Renton 52; 12. Hockinson 50; 13. Aberdeen 48; 14. Ridgefield 44; 15. Sehome 41; T16. Prosser 36; T16. Kingston 36; T16. Squalicum 36; 19. Seton Catholic 34; 20. Bellingham 31; T21. Nathan Hale 19; T21. Lindbergh 19; 23. North Kitsap 17; 24. Archbishop Murphy 16; 25. Klahowya 6; 26. Coupeville 4; 27. Bremerton 2.

WRESTLING

Bengals, Bears book state berths

RATHDRUM, Idaho — Three wrestlers from Lewiston and two for Moscow topped their divisions in the Class 5A district meet held at Lakeland High School.

Coen Roberts claimed a major decision over his teammate Jase Hendren for the Bengals at 132 pounds. Wyatt Laney (138) and Mason Faling (150) produced pins to win gold in their own divisions, leading Lewiston to second place in team scoring behind the host Hawks.

The Bears’ James Greene clinched his third consecutive district title with a 12-2 major decision over Lakeland’s Charlie Becker in the 175-pound final, improving his season record to 30-2. Moscow’s super heavyweight powerhouse Paul Dixon (32-3) blitzed to a 285-pound title with a 19-second pin of Sandpoint’s Gavin Walters.

Meanwhile, Eian Schwecke, who wrestles for Moscow in the regular season but represents Kendrick in the postseason, earned a 126-pound Class 3A district title on a major decision over Priest River’s Orion Grimes.

The top two in each division advance to the Idaho state meet to be held at the ICCU Dome in Pocatello on Friday and Saturday, while third-through-fifth-place finishers are eligible for possible wildcard spots.

Team scores and top-five finishers from Lewiston and Moscow are listed below.

Team scores — 1. Lakeland 422; 2. Lewiston 357.5; 3. Sandpoint 249; 4. Moscow 180.

106 — 2. Jimmy Sams, Lewiston; 3. Nathan Fiorillo, Moscow.

113 — 2. Brody Lynch, Lewiston; 3. Brock Fairley, Lewiston.

120 — 4. Christian Spruell, Lewiston; 5. Ryder Perry, Moscow.

126 — 2. Riley Johnson, Lewiston; 4. Jackson Ogden, Moscow.

132 — 1. Coen Roberts, Lewiston; 2. Jase Hendren, Lewiston.

138 — 1. Wyatt Laney, Lewiston; 4. Marcus Swift, Moscow.

144 — 2. Gunnar Whitlock, Lewiston; 4. Sam Drake-Weiss, Moscow.

150 — 1. Mason Faling, Lewiston; 2. Aidan Prakash, Lewiston.

157 — 3. Cedar Betzold, Lewiston.

165 — 3. Joe Markuson, Moscow; 4. Junior Moody, Lewiston.

175 — 1. James Greene, Moscow; 3. Tate Cuthbert, Lewiston.

190 — 2. Brice Cuthbert, Lewiston; 4. Erik Gulbrandsen, Moscow.

215 — 3. Landynn Lynch, Lewiston.

285 — 1. Paul Dixon, Moscow.

Locals medal at Washington state meet

TACOMA — Nine area wrestlers medaled at the 2025 Washington state wrestling tournament at the Tacoma Dome.

Samuel Sears of Pullman secured fourth place in the 2A 215-pound class.

Colfax saw five wrestlers finish within the top six of their respective events, including Cooper Phillips, who finished in fifth place in the boys 1B/2B 126, and Dory Doty, who finished in sixth place in the girls 1B/2B/1A 235.

Aspen Hellickson of Clarkston and Ryder Jared of Asotin medaled.

Pomeroy had Arliss Bray, an eighth grader, represented the Pirates in Tacoma.

“Arliss was the first eighth-grader to wrestle at State for Pomeroy and has a real bright future in wrestling,” Pomeroy wrestling coach Matthew Slabaugh said. “It’s exciting having young guys that are already this tough.”

Medalists are listed below.

Samuel Sears of Pullman secured fourth place in boys 2A 215.

Aspen Hellickson of Clarkston sixth place in girls 190.

Dory Doty of Colfax sixth place in girls 1B/2B/1A 235.

Issac Nelson of Colfax sixth place in boys 1B/2B 215.

Dillon Gassenberg of Colfax sixth place in boys 1B/2B 138.

Cody Phillips of Colfax eighth place in boys 1B/2B 132.

Cooper Phillips of Colfax fifth place in boys 1B/2B 126.

Peyton Cannon of Pomeroy sixth place in boys 1B/2B 190.

Ryder Jared of Asotin sixth place in boys 1B/2B 285.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Kamiah 59, Lapwai 35

A big 23-point third quarter helped the Kubs power past the Wildcats in the semifinals of the 2A Whitepine League district tournament at Lewiston High.

Jaydon Crowe (20 points) and Lawson Landmark (15) spearheaded the attack for Kamiah (19-1), especially in the second half.

Lapwai (12-9) was paced by Vincent Kipp and Douglas Pappan with 11 points apiece.

Next up, Kamiah will face Kendrick at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the championship game back at Lewiston High. Lapwai meets Potlatch at 7:30 p.m. Monday in a consolation contest.

LAPWAI (12-9)

Julian Barros 0 0-0 0, Marcisio Noriega 0 1-2 1, DaRon Wheeler 0 0-0 0, Triston Konen 1 0-0 2, Jereese McCormack 2 0-0 4, Douglas Pappan 4 0-0 11, Vincent Kipp 4 0-0 11, Jared Marek 0 0-0 0, M. Miller 0 0-0 0, Marcus Guzman 1 1-2 3, Michael Harris 1 0-0 3. Totals 13 2-6 35.

KAMIAH (19-1)

Todd Roberts 0 0-0 0, Jaydon Crowe 9 0-0 20, Jack Engledow 0 0-0 0, Matthew Oatman 3 1-1 7, Everett Oatman 4 0-0 8, Dave Kludt 3 3-4 9, Rylan Skinner 0 0-0 0, Lawson Landmark 5 3-4 15, Logan Keen 0 0-0 0, Sawyer Wimer 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 7-9 59.

Lapwai 8 8 9 10—35

Kamiah 9 13 23 14—59

3-point goals — Kipp 3, Pappan 3, Harris, Crowe 2, Landmark 2.

Kendrick 70, Logos 62

Fielding four double-digit scorers, third-seeded Kendrick came on strong in the latter stages against No. 2 Logos of Moscow to prevail in a 2A district semifinal at Lewiston High School.

“We were down for most of the first three quarters, but I thought our guys had great composure,” Kendrick coach Steve Kirkland said. “We stuck with it, and I thought our rebounding got better as well.”

The teams had split regular-season meetings, with the Tigers (16-7) winning the first and losing the second before taking this postseason rubber match.

Hudson Kirkland led Kendrick to victory with 23 points and seven rebounds. Ralli Roetcisoender put up another 16 points for the Tigers, while Cade Silflow scored 12 and Maddox Kirkland had 10 points and nine boards.

The Knights (14-9) led 29-27 at intermission and maintained their rate of offensive production in the second half, but could not keep up with the Tigers’ surging output.

Seamus Wilson (17 points) and Nate Monjure (16) led the way for Logos, which ranked fifth in the most recent Idaho Class 2A state media poll.

KENDRICK (16-7)

Maddox Kirkland 3 4-6 10, Cade Silflow 6 0-1 12, Ralli Roetcisoender 5 6-7 16, Kolt Koepp 1 3-4 6, Wyatt Cook 0 1-2 1, Nathan Kimberling 1 0-0 2, Hudson Kirkland 9 2-4 23. Totals 25 16-24 70.

LOGOS (14-9)

Ryan Daniels 2 5-6 9, Seamus Wilson 6 3-4 17, Baxter Covington 7 0-2 16, Lucius Comis 3 1-2 7, Jes Brower 0 0-0 0, Bear Lopez 0 2-3 2, Ransom Sentz 1 0-0 3, Nate Monjure 2 2-5 8, Titus Jankovic 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 13-22 62.

Kendrick 14 13 18 25—70

Logos 16 13 14 19—62

3-point goals — H. Kirkland 3, Koepp, Wilson 2, Covington 2, Monjure 2, Sentz.

Colfax 58, Northwest Christian 46

SPOKANE VALLEY — The Bulldogs beat Northwest Christian of Colbert in a Washington Class 1B state play-in game.

Adrik Jenkin led Colfax (21-3) with 18 points and Jayce Kelly added 15.

Avi West led Northwest Christian (17-7) with 22 points.

Both teams are bound for the state tournament next week in Spokane.

COLFAX (21-3)

Gunner Brown 0 0-0 0, Ledger Kelly 3 0-1 7, Jayce Kelly 6 2-2 15, Dillon Thompson 2 2-2 6, Adrik Jenkin 8 0-0 18, Caleb Lustig 6 0-2 12. Totals 25 4-7 58.

NORTHWEST CHRISTIAN (17-7)

Avi West 9 0-0 22, Jalan Clark 0 0-0 0, Jonah Pope 0 0-0 0, Ben Slade 2 0-0 4, Colby Shamblin 1 0-0 2, A Adin Spuler 0 0-0 0, Joe Spuler, Caleb Grant 6 4-5 18. Totals 18 4-5 46.

Colfax 15 14 23 6—58

Northwest Christian 12 14 11 9—46

3-point goals — Jenkin 2, L. Kelly, J. Kelly, West 4, Grant 3.

Prosser 72, Pullman 57

PROSSER, Wash. — The visiting Greyhounds led comfortably through the first three quarters of play, but were buried by a fourth-quarter avalanche from Prosser in a Washington Class 2A state play-in game.

Vaughn Holstad (18 points), Gavyn Dealy (12) and Daniel Kwon (12) all made double-digit point contributions for Pullman (16-7), but Prosser’s Koby McClure turned in the standout performance of the game with a massive 32-point output.

Pullman built a 20-12 first quarter lead and doubled the gap to 42-26 at intermission. The Mustangs (19-7) showed glimmers of a comeback in the third, pulling back within single digits at 54-45, then stampeded away in the fourth, putting an end to the Hounds’ season in the process.

PROSSER (19-7)

Dalin Cortes 5 0-2 12, Koby McClure 11 7-7 32, Adrian Rivera 0 0-0 0, Branden Clark 1 0-0 3, Daniel Diaz Garcia 0 0-0 0, Noah Medrano 0 0-0 0, Justin Perkins 0 0-0 0, Landon Bailey 5 2-2 13, Killian Phillips 0 0-0 0, Tyler Geoeneveld 1 0-0 3, Autrey Hoefer 0 0-0 0, Trent Russell 4 1-1 9. Totals 27 10-12 72.

PULLMAN (16-7)

Gavyn Dealy 6 0-0 12, Cade Rogers 1 0-0 3, Daniel Kwon 5 2-2 12, Vaughn Holstad 7 1-1 18, Daniel Liaina 0 0-0 0, Brandon Brown 2 0-2 5, Owen Brannan 1 0-0 2, Ryan Ha 1 1-1 4, Evan Anderson 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 5-8 57.

Prosser 12 14 19 27—72

Pullman 20 22 12 3—57

3-point goals — McClure 3, Cortes 2, Clark, Bailey, Groeneveld, Holstad 3, Rogers, Brown, Ha.

Potlatch 68, Troy 44

Everett Lovell led the Loggers with 27 points overall and Potlatch posted 28 points in the first quarter to beat the Trojans in a 2A Whitepine League district tournament consolation game at Lewiston High School.

Everett Lovell was 11-for-15 from the floor with one 3 to total 27 points. Chase Lovell added 20 points for Potlatch (10-12).