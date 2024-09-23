PREP ROUNDUP

COLFAX — Adrik Jenkin put up a career-high 42 points to lead the way as Colfax asserted dominance over the Northeast 2B League south division with an 80-65 boys basketball win over Freeman of Rockford, Wash., on Thursday.

In what coach Reece Jenkin called a “super efficient” performance, Adrik Jenkin shot 14-for-26 from the field, including 7-for-13 from 3-point range, and went 7-for-8 from the foul line. Caleb Lustig had a perfect 7-for-7 day from the field to provide another 14 points for the Bulldogs (15-1, 6-0). Ledger Kelly rounded out double-digit scorers for Colfax, adding 13.

FREEMAN (12-3, 4-1)

N. McLean 1 0-0 2, C. Wells 8 2-3 19, V. Coyner 1 0-0 2, M. Hodges 3 2-2 11, G. Zehm 0 0-0 0, J. Florence 0 0-0 0, T. Goldsmith 12 1-2 30, F. La Pointe 0 1-2 1. Totals 25 6-9 65.

COLFAX (15-1, 6-0)

Gunner Brown 0 0-0 0, Ledger Kelly 4 3-5 13, Jayce Kelly 1 2-6 4, Dillon Thompson 3 0-0 7, Adrik Jenkin 14 7-8 42, JP McAnally 0 0-0 0, Caleb Lustig 7 0-0 14, Connor McAnally 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 12-19 80.

Freeman 18 11 17 19—65

Colfax 20 18 25 17—80

3-point goals — Goldsmith 5, Hodges 3, Wells, Jenkin 7, L. Kelly 2, Thompson.

JV — Colfax def. Freeman.

Logos 83, Kendrick 55

MOSCOW — Seamus Wilson scored a season-high 40 points to head up a revenge-game victory for Logos of Moscow over 2A Whitepine League foe Kendrick.

Wilson connected 15 times from the field, including four from 3-point range, and went 6-for-8 in free throw attempts. He added a matching six rebounds, six assists and six steals for the Knights (9-5, 5-2), who had previously lost to the Tigers (7-6, 3-3) in their season opener.

Along with Seamus Wilson’s big day, Logos coach Nate Wilson attributed the result to improved ball-handling and limited turnovers from his team.

KENDRICK (7-6, 3-3)

Maddox Kirkland 3 2-3 8, Cade Silflow 6 0-4 15, Kolt Koepp 0 0-0 0, Wyatt Cook 1 1-4 3, Nathan Kimberling 5 1-2 11, Hudson Kirkland 5 5-6 18, Brock Boyer 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 9-19 55.

LOGOS (9-6, 5-2)

Ryan Daniels 1 1-2 3, Seamus Wilson 15 6-8 40, Bo Whitling 0 0-0 0, Baxter Covington 3 0-0 7, Lucius Comis 3 0-0 6, Jes Brower 4 0-0 8, Bear Lopez 2 0-0 6, Ransom Sentz 0 0-0 0, Nate Monjure 3 0-0 9, Gunnar Holloway 2 0-0 4, Titus Jankovic 0 0-0 0. Totals 33 7-10 83.

Kendrick 17 12 17 9—55

Logos 20 21 26 16—83

3-point goals — Silflow 3, H. Kirkland 3, Wilson 4, Monjure 3, Lopez 2, Covington.

Potlatch 71, Troy 48

TROY — Everett Lovell pumped in a career-high 40 points, Chase Lovell added 21 and the Loggers toppled the Trojans in a 2A Whitepine League contest.

Potlatch (8-6, 4-3) went 70% from 3-point range as a team on a hot-shooting night.

Everett Lovell was clutch from everywhere on the court, going 11-of-14 from two, 3-of-4 from 3, and 9-of-11 from the foul line.

“He shot the ball extremely well — really efficient shooting the ball tonight,” Potlatch coach Ryan Ball said.

Troy (2-6, 0-6) was paced by Dominic Holden with 15 points.

POTLATCH (8-6, 4-3)

Tyson Chambers 1 0-2 2, Chase Lovell 9 1-2 21, Hayden Chittick 2 0-0 5, Everett Lovell 14 9-11 40, Jameson Morris 0 0-0 0, Brody Mitchell 1 0-1 3, Hunter Redmon 0 0-0 0. Totals 27 10-16 71.

TROY (2-6, 0-6)

Wade Moser 2 0-0 6, Rowan Tyler 2 1-2 6, Dominic Holden 6 0-0 15, Connor Wilson 5 0-2 10, Braddock Buchanon 0 0-0 0, Makhi Durrett 4 2-3 11, Jayden Mason 0 0-0 0, Evan Kirkham 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 3-7 48.

Potlatch 9 19 25 18—71

Troy 15 10 17 6—48

3-point goals — E. Lovell 3, C. Lovell 2, Chittick, Mitchell, Holden 3, Moser 2, Tyler, Durrett.

St. John Bosco 69, Genesee 64

COTTONWOOD — After falling into a 12-point opening-quarter hole, the Patriots of Cottonwood struck back hard in the middle frames and withstood a late Genesee resurgence to claim a 1A Whitepine League win.

Cody Weckman led St. John Bosco (3-12, 3-9) with 21 points, while Nathan Wassmuth and Tommy Rose each added 15 — the latter scoring a career high. Noah Bollman of Genesee (4-9, 3-5) led all scorers in a big 34-point showing.

GENESEE (4-9, 3-5)

Vince Crowley 3 2-4 8, Noah Bollman 10 12-12 34, Ryder Uhlenkott 0 0-0 0, Jackson Banks 2 5-6 10, Preston Cass 0 0-0 0, Andrew Rector 1 1-2 4, Braxton Chapman 0 0-0 0, Joshua Ketcheson 3 2-8 8. Totals 19 22-32 64.

ST. JOHN BOSCO (3-12, 3-9)

Pierce Frei 0 0-0 0, Simon Hagen 1 0-0 2, Wyatt Crea 3 0-0 7, Tommy Rose 5 2-2 15, Cody Weckman 7 4-7 21, Henry Baldwin 1 1-2 3, Ignatius Parmentier 0 0-0 0, Nathan Wassmuth 7 1-1 15, Connor Nuxoll 3 0-0 6. Totals 27 8-12 69.

Genesee 24 8 9 23—64

St. John Bosco 12 22 20 15—69

3-point goals — Bollman 2, Banks, Rector, Rose 3, Weckman 3, Crea.

JV — Genesee def. St. John Bosco.

Pullman Christian 58, North Idaho Christian 48

PULLMAN — On senior night at Pullman Christian School, the host Eagles battled past North Idaho Christian of Hayden, Idaho, in a Mountain Christian League encounter.

Judah Fitzgerald led the way for Pullman Christian (5-10, 4-8) with 26 points, and Chilton Gleason added another 12. Brayden Olson (four points) and Kofi Hammond (two) enjoyed a victory in the final regular-season home game of their high school careers.

NORTH IDAHO CHRISTIAN SCHOOL (5-10, 4-5)

Jacob Holte 1 0-0 2, Blake Laird 0 0-0 0, Ambrose Hill 1 0-0 2, Carson Malinauskas 4 2-4 10, James Morast 8 2-3 26, Colton Malinauskas 4 0-0 11. Totals 18 4-7 48.

PULLMAN CHRISTIAN (5-10, 4-8)

Kofi Hammond 1 0-3 2, Brayden Olson 2 0-2 4, Judah Fitzgerald 8 7-8 26, Chilton Gleason 5 0-0 12, Johnny Brown 3 0-0 8, Nata Fotofili 3 0-4 6. Totals 22 7-17 58.

NICS 10 13 10 15—48

Pullman Christian 13 15 12 18—58

3-point goals — Morast 5, Col. Malinauskas 3, Fitzgerald 3, Gleason 2, Brown 2.

Asotin 45, Liberty 36

SPANGLE, Wash. — Asotin recovered from a slight early deficit to defeat Liberty of Spangle in Northeast 2B League competition.

Cody Ells (16 points) and Sawyer Biery (10) led the Panthers (13-3, 3-3) to victory.

ASOTIN (13-3, 3-3)

Bennett Anderson 0 1-2 1, Sawyer Biery 4 1-4 10, Peter Eggleston 1 0-0 2, Spencer Conklin 2 0-2 5, Sam Hall 1 2-4 4, Cody Ells 7 2-2 16, AJ Olerich 3 1-2 7. Totals 18 7-16 45.

LIBERTY (7-9, 4-6)

Coleman Tee 1 0-0 2, JJ Hodl 2 0-2 4, Jack Johnson 2 0-0 5, Jake Soriano 1 0-0 2, Drew Piersol 6 0-0 12, Sam Cook 0 3-4 3, Hunter Carter 4 0-0 8. Totals 16 3-6 36.

Asotin 8 14 9 12—45

Liberty 10 8 6 9—36

3-point goals — Biery, Conklin, Johnson.

JV — Asotin 46, Liberty 42.

Greenleaf Friends 61, Salmon River 39

GREENLEAF, Idaho — Salmon River of Riggins led through the opening quarter, but fell victim to a second-quarter onslaught from Greenleaf Friends Academy and never again closed the gap in a 1A Long Pin Conference defeat.

Kingston Pyle led the visiting Savages (3-11, 2-8) with 15 points.