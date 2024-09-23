PREP ROUNDUP
COLFAX — Adrik Jenkin put up a career-high 42 points to lead the way as Colfax asserted dominance over the Northeast 2B League south division with an 80-65 boys basketball win over Freeman of Rockford, Wash., on Thursday.
In what coach Reece Jenkin called a “super efficient” performance, Adrik Jenkin shot 14-for-26 from the field, including 7-for-13 from 3-point range, and went 7-for-8 from the foul line. Caleb Lustig had a perfect 7-for-7 day from the field to provide another 14 points for the Bulldogs (15-1, 6-0). Ledger Kelly rounded out double-digit scorers for Colfax, adding 13.
FREEMAN (12-3, 4-1)
N. McLean 1 0-0 2, C. Wells 8 2-3 19, V. Coyner 1 0-0 2, M. Hodges 3 2-2 11, G. Zehm 0 0-0 0, J. Florence 0 0-0 0, T. Goldsmith 12 1-2 30, F. La Pointe 0 1-2 1. Totals 25 6-9 65.
COLFAX (15-1, 6-0)
Gunner Brown 0 0-0 0, Ledger Kelly 4 3-5 13, Jayce Kelly 1 2-6 4, Dillon Thompson 3 0-0 7, Adrik Jenkin 14 7-8 42, JP McAnally 0 0-0 0, Caleb Lustig 7 0-0 14, Connor McAnally 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 12-19 80.
Freeman 18 11 17 19—65
Colfax 20 18 25 17—80
3-point goals — Goldsmith 5, Hodges 3, Wells, Jenkin 7, L. Kelly 2, Thompson.
JV — Colfax def. Freeman.
Logos 83, Kendrick 55
MOSCOW — Seamus Wilson scored a season-high 40 points to head up a revenge-game victory for Logos of Moscow over 2A Whitepine League foe Kendrick.
Wilson connected 15 times from the field, including four from 3-point range, and went 6-for-8 in free throw attempts. He added a matching six rebounds, six assists and six steals for the Knights (9-5, 5-2), who had previously lost to the Tigers (7-6, 3-3) in their season opener.
Along with Seamus Wilson’s big day, Logos coach Nate Wilson attributed the result to improved ball-handling and limited turnovers from his team.
KENDRICK (7-6, 3-3)
Maddox Kirkland 3 2-3 8, Cade Silflow 6 0-4 15, Kolt Koepp 0 0-0 0, Wyatt Cook 1 1-4 3, Nathan Kimberling 5 1-2 11, Hudson Kirkland 5 5-6 18, Brock Boyer 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 9-19 55.
LOGOS (9-6, 5-2)
Ryan Daniels 1 1-2 3, Seamus Wilson 15 6-8 40, Bo Whitling 0 0-0 0, Baxter Covington 3 0-0 7, Lucius Comis 3 0-0 6, Jes Brower 4 0-0 8, Bear Lopez 2 0-0 6, Ransom Sentz 0 0-0 0, Nate Monjure 3 0-0 9, Gunnar Holloway 2 0-0 4, Titus Jankovic 0 0-0 0. Totals 33 7-10 83.
Kendrick 17 12 17 9—55
Logos 20 21 26 16—83
3-point goals — Silflow 3, H. Kirkland 3, Wilson 4, Monjure 3, Lopez 2, Covington.
Potlatch 71, Troy 48
TROY — Everett Lovell pumped in a career-high 40 points, Chase Lovell added 21 and the Loggers toppled the Trojans in a 2A Whitepine League contest.
Potlatch (8-6, 4-3) went 70% from 3-point range as a team on a hot-shooting night.
Everett Lovell was clutch from everywhere on the court, going 11-of-14 from two, 3-of-4 from 3, and 9-of-11 from the foul line.
“He shot the ball extremely well — really efficient shooting the ball tonight,” Potlatch coach Ryan Ball said.
Troy (2-6, 0-6) was paced by Dominic Holden with 15 points.
POTLATCH (8-6, 4-3)
Tyson Chambers 1 0-2 2, Chase Lovell 9 1-2 21, Hayden Chittick 2 0-0 5, Everett Lovell 14 9-11 40, Jameson Morris 0 0-0 0, Brody Mitchell 1 0-1 3, Hunter Redmon 0 0-0 0. Totals 27 10-16 71.
TROY (2-6, 0-6)
Wade Moser 2 0-0 6, Rowan Tyler 2 1-2 6, Dominic Holden 6 0-0 15, Connor Wilson 5 0-2 10, Braddock Buchanon 0 0-0 0, Makhi Durrett 4 2-3 11, Jayden Mason 0 0-0 0, Evan Kirkham 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 3-7 48.
Potlatch 9 19 25 18—71
Troy 15 10 17 6—48
3-point goals — E. Lovell 3, C. Lovell 2, Chittick, Mitchell, Holden 3, Moser 2, Tyler, Durrett.
St. John Bosco 69, Genesee 64
COTTONWOOD — After falling into a 12-point opening-quarter hole, the Patriots of Cottonwood struck back hard in the middle frames and withstood a late Genesee resurgence to claim a 1A Whitepine League win.
Cody Weckman led St. John Bosco (3-12, 3-9) with 21 points, while Nathan Wassmuth and Tommy Rose each added 15 — the latter scoring a career high. Noah Bollman of Genesee (4-9, 3-5) led all scorers in a big 34-point showing.
GENESEE (4-9, 3-5)
Vince Crowley 3 2-4 8, Noah Bollman 10 12-12 34, Ryder Uhlenkott 0 0-0 0, Jackson Banks 2 5-6 10, Preston Cass 0 0-0 0, Andrew Rector 1 1-2 4, Braxton Chapman 0 0-0 0, Joshua Ketcheson 3 2-8 8. Totals 19 22-32 64.
ST. JOHN BOSCO (3-12, 3-9)
Pierce Frei 0 0-0 0, Simon Hagen 1 0-0 2, Wyatt Crea 3 0-0 7, Tommy Rose 5 2-2 15, Cody Weckman 7 4-7 21, Henry Baldwin 1 1-2 3, Ignatius Parmentier 0 0-0 0, Nathan Wassmuth 7 1-1 15, Connor Nuxoll 3 0-0 6. Totals 27 8-12 69.
Genesee 24 8 9 23—64
St. John Bosco 12 22 20 15—69
3-point goals — Bollman 2, Banks, Rector, Rose 3, Weckman 3, Crea.
JV — Genesee def. St. John Bosco.
Pullman Christian 58, North Idaho Christian 48
PULLMAN — On senior night at Pullman Christian School, the host Eagles battled past North Idaho Christian of Hayden, Idaho, in a Mountain Christian League encounter.
Judah Fitzgerald led the way for Pullman Christian (5-10, 4-8) with 26 points, and Chilton Gleason added another 12. Brayden Olson (four points) and Kofi Hammond (two) enjoyed a victory in the final regular-season home game of their high school careers.
NORTH IDAHO CHRISTIAN SCHOOL (5-10, 4-5)
Jacob Holte 1 0-0 2, Blake Laird 0 0-0 0, Ambrose Hill 1 0-0 2, Carson Malinauskas 4 2-4 10, James Morast 8 2-3 26, Colton Malinauskas 4 0-0 11. Totals 18 4-7 48.
PULLMAN CHRISTIAN (5-10, 4-8)
Kofi Hammond 1 0-3 2, Brayden Olson 2 0-2 4, Judah Fitzgerald 8 7-8 26, Chilton Gleason 5 0-0 12, Johnny Brown 3 0-0 8, Nata Fotofili 3 0-4 6. Totals 22 7-17 58.
NICS 10 13 10 15—48
Pullman Christian 13 15 12 18—58
3-point goals — Morast 5, Col. Malinauskas 3, Fitzgerald 3, Gleason 2, Brown 2.
Asotin 45, Liberty 36
SPANGLE, Wash. — Asotin recovered from a slight early deficit to defeat Liberty of Spangle in Northeast 2B League competition.
Cody Ells (16 points) and Sawyer Biery (10) led the Panthers (13-3, 3-3) to victory.
ASOTIN (13-3, 3-3)
Bennett Anderson 0 1-2 1, Sawyer Biery 4 1-4 10, Peter Eggleston 1 0-0 2, Spencer Conklin 2 0-2 5, Sam Hall 1 2-4 4, Cody Ells 7 2-2 16, AJ Olerich 3 1-2 7. Totals 18 7-16 45.
LIBERTY (7-9, 4-6)
Coleman Tee 1 0-0 2, JJ Hodl 2 0-2 4, Jack Johnson 2 0-0 5, Jake Soriano 1 0-0 2, Drew Piersol 6 0-0 12, Sam Cook 0 3-4 3, Hunter Carter 4 0-0 8. Totals 16 3-6 36.
Asotin 8 14 9 12—45
Liberty 10 8 6 9—36
3-point goals — Biery, Conklin, Johnson.
JV — Asotin 46, Liberty 42.
Greenleaf Friends 61, Salmon River 39
GREENLEAF, Idaho — Salmon River of Riggins led through the opening quarter, but fell victim to a second-quarter onslaught from Greenleaf Friends Academy and never again closed the gap in a 1A Long Pin Conference defeat.
Kingston Pyle led the visiting Savages (3-11, 2-8) with 15 points.
SALMON RIVER (3-11, 2-8)
Max Peterson 1 0-0 2, Gage Crump 2 0-0 5, Hayes Pratt 0 0-0 0, Blake Shepherd 0 4-4 4, Riley Davis 3 0-0 6, Aaron Markley 1 5-8 7, Kingston Pyle 7 1-2 15, Boden Akins 0 0-0 0, Devon Herzig 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 10-14 39.
GREENLEAF FRIENDS (8-9, 4-4)
Zeb Fillmore 1 0-0 2, Ethan Browning 0 0-0 0, Gavin Wilks 3 1-1 7, Luke Lehman 2 0-0 5, Cash Warren 2 0-0 4, Brayden Perelli-Minetti 7 3-4 20, Zane Fillmore 4 0-0 10, Jake Miller 3 0-0 8, Colton Urias 2 1-2 5, Jose Wurst 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 5-7 61.
Salmon River 9 3 10 17—39
Greenleaf Friends 6 30 9 16—61
3-point goals — Crump, Perelli-Minetti 3, Fillmore 2, Miller 2, Lehman.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Grangeville 49, Timberlake 48 (OT)
GRANGEVILLE — Fouled on a 3-point buzzer-beater attempt, Caryss Barger of Grangeville hit two of her three free throws to lift the Bulldogs past visiting Timberlake of Spirit Lake in an overtime nailbiter.
Grangeville (12-5) had finished each of the first two quarters in a scoreboard deadlock with the Tigers (15-3), who field one of the top-ranking teams in Idaho Class 4A, a size division above the Bulldogs.
Barger also scored to force overtime, as teammate Addisyn Vanderwall intentionally missed the second of two free throw attempts for her to claim the rebound and knot things up with an inside basket at the end of regulation. Vanderwall notched a double-double of 12 points and 10 boards on the day, while Barger scored a team-high 14 and had seven rebounds plus five assists in a complete showing.
TIMBERLAKE (15-3)
Sophia Soumas 1 0-0 2, Diana Nelson 3 2-7 8, Jozee MacArthur 5 2-2 14, Lucy Simpson 3 0-0 7, Marissa Needs 1 0-2 3, Malia Miller 4 4-4 14, Brielynn Jones 0 0-0 0. Totals 7 8-15 48.
GRANGEVILLE (12-5)
Caryss Barger 5 2-3 14, Siena Wagner 0 1-2 1, Autumn Long 3 2-3 9, Kinsley Adams 0 0-0 0, Dusty Bashaw 0 0-0 0, Madalyn Green 5 1-2 11, Halle Told 0 0-0 0, Adalei LeFebvre 1 0-0 2, Addisyn Vanderwall 3 5-10 12, Ila Wilkinson 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 11-20 49.
Timberlake 16 14 9 6 3—48
Grangeville 16 14 11 4 4—49
3-point goals — MacArthur 2, Miller 2, Simpson, Needs, Barger 2, Long, Vanderwall.
JV — Grangeville def. Timberlake.
Genesee 61, St. John Bosco 36
COTTONWOOD — After a competitive first half, Genesee “made a couple adjustments and had a good second,” according to coach Greg Hardie, and decisively bested St. John Bosco of Cottonwood to remain unbeaten in 1A Whitepine League play.
Chloe Grieser piled up 25 points for the Bulldogs (14-1, 8-0), while Monica Seubert (12 points) and Kendra Meyer (11) made major offensive contributions of their own. For the Patriots (5-9, 3-7), Julia Wassmuth scored a team-high 19.
GENESEE (14-1, 8-0)
Sydney Banks 0 1-4 1, Monica Seubert 5 0-0 12, Alia Wareham 2 0-0 4, Rylie Baysinger 0 0-4 0, Miley Grieser 2 1-2 6, Chloe Grieser 8 4-5 25, Kendra Meyer 4 0-2 11, Sophie Johnson 0 2-4 2, Lindsey Herman 0 0-0 0, Mya White 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 8-19 61.
ST. JOHN BOSCO (5-9, 3-7)
Rachel Sonnen 0 0-0 0, Catherine Seubert 3 0-0 6, Savannah Perrin 2 0-0 4, Julia Wassmuth 8 1-2 19, Cece Remacle 0 1-2 1, Noelle Chmelik 1 1-3 3, Madeline Wassmuth 0 0-0 0, Miah Mager 0 0-0 0, Sarah Waters 0 3-8 3, Catherine Beckman 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 6-15 36.
Genesee 14 11 26 10—61
St. John Bosco 8 11 12 5—36
3-point goals — M. Seubert 2, Grieser, C. Grieser 3, Meyer 3, Wassmuth 2.
Salmon River 61, Greenleaf Friends 12
GREENLEAF, Idaho — The Savages of Riggins rolled to a 1A Long Pin Conference win over Greenleaf Friends Academy.
Rylee Walters (15 points) Taylor Ewing (11) and Jaycee Case (10) spearheaded the victorious effort for Salmon River (12-5, 7-2).
SALMON RIVER (12-5, 7-2)
Shyanne Nourse 0 1-2 1, Audrey Tucker 2 0-0 4, Elizabeth Markley 0 0-0 0, Taylor Ewing 5 0-0 11, Rylee Walters 7 1-2 15, Steevie Herzig 3 0-0 9, Kennedy Wilson 2 1-2 6, Siena Rainwater 0 1-2 1, Lillian Watson 0 0-0 0, Jaycee Case 5 0-2 10. Totals 26 4-10 61.
GREENLEAF FRIENDS (2-12, 0-5)
Sylvia Ovalle 1 1-2 3, Maddy Rand 0 0-0 0, Sara Browne 2 0-0 5, Ella Doyle 0 2-6 2, Kinzley Schmitten 0 1-2 1, Haiden Hiller 0 0-0 0, Kailey Peay 0 0-0 0, Kadeynce Cleaver 0 0-0 0, Stephanie Schindlehorst 0 1-2 1. Totals 3 5-12 12.
Salmon River 23 20 17 1—61
Greenleaf Friends 2 3 5 2—12
3-point goals — Herzig 3, Ewing, Wilson, Browne.
Lakeland 49, Moscow 28
MOSCOW — Shorthanded due to injury, Moscow suffered a lopsided 5A Inland Empire League defeat to Lakeland of Rathdrum.
Jessa Skinner provided a bright spot for the Bears (9-10, 2-3), shooting 5-for-12 from the field and totaling a team-high 12 points.
LAKELAND (9-4, 2-2)
L. Simon 8 5-8 21, K. Kiefer 0 0-0 0, A. Forsman 0 0-0 0, J. McMurray 0 0-0 0, M. Bretveld 7 4-5 19, M. Bullington 2 1-2 6, R. Vanek 0 1-2 1, A. Bowie 0 2-4 2. Totals 17 13-20 49.
MOSCOW (9-10, 2-3)
Kolbi Kiblen 0 0-0 0, Brooklyn Becker 1 0-0 3, Jessa Skinner 5 2-4 12, Stella Rae 1 0-0 2, Jacque Williams 4 1-2 9, Winnie Colvin 1 0-0 2. Totals 12 3-6 28.
Lakeland 14 13 12 10—49
Moscow 5 8 9 6—28
3-point goals — Bretveld, Bullington, Becker.
JV — Lakeland def. Moscow.
Freeman 46, Colfax 43
COLFAX — Trailing 26-14 through the first half, Colfax rallied after intermission but fell short in the end against Freeman of Rockford, Wash.
Adalynn Penwell (18 points) and Ava Swan (15) spearheaded the ultimately unsuccessful bid for the Bulldogs (7-8, 3-4), while Taylee Phelps of Freeman (12-3, 5-0) led all scorers with 25.
FREEMAN (12-3, 5-0)
Tansey Coyner 3 0-0 7, Rylee Russell 1 0-2 2, Taylee Phelps 8 7-9 25, Logan Pecht 1 0-2 2, Kelsey Hollen 1 0-0 3, Finley Pecht 1 0-0 3, Marli Collett 0 0-0 0, Parker Teague 1 2-2 4. Totals 16 9-15 46.
COLFAX (7-8, 3-4)
Brenna Gilchrist 1 0-2 3, Isabella Huntley 0 0-2 0, Adalynn Penwell 6 0-0 18, Sunisa Dail 0 0-0 0, Ava Swan 5 5-10 15, Cianna Gibb 2 0-0 6, Lola Hennigar 0 1-2 1, Riley Hennigar. Totals 14 6-16 43.
Freeman 16 10 8 12—46
Colfax 8 6 14 15—43
3-point goals — Phelps 2, Coyner, Hollen, F. Pecht, Penwell 6, Gibb 2, Gilchrist.
Liberty 68, Asotin 15
SPANGLE, Wash. — The Panthers suffered a Northeast 2B League rout at the hands of Liberty of Spangle.
Georgia Schaefer accounted for most of the day’s offensive production for Asotin (3-10, 0-5), scoring 10 points.
Complete statistics for the Lancers (10-4, 3-2) were not available.
ASOTIN (3-10, 0-5)
Kelsey Thummel 0 4-4 4, Maddi Lathrop 0 0-0 0, Abby Ausman 0 0-0 0, Brooklyn Hall 0 1-1 1, Georgia Schaefer 4 2-2 10. Totals 4 7-7 15.
LIBERTY (10-4, 3-2)
B.Tiegs 8, Denny 8, Domrese 10, Stout 8, Babb 7, Jeske 14, Holling 2, T.Tiegs 11.
Asotin 0 14 1 0—15
Liberty 25 13 17 13—68