PREP ROUNDUP

KAMIAH — Jaydon Crowe drilled four 3-pointers and racked up 20 points as the undefeated Kamiah Kubs withstood a late rally and dispatched the Kendrick Tigers 65-58 in a 2A Whitepine League boys basketball contest at their home court on Saturday.

Matthew Oatman (18 points) and Dave Kludt (10 points) also reached double figures for Kamiah (13-0, 8-0), which currently ranks No. 1 in Idaho Class 2A state media polling. The Kubs led by as many as 20 points before Kendrick (7-7, 3-4) cut into the lead down the stretch.

The Tigers were led by Maddox Kirkland with 16 points and Ralli Roetcisoender with 15.

KENDRICK (7-7, 3-4)

Maddox Kirkland 8 0-0 16, Cade Silflow 3 0-1 7, Ralli Roetcisoender 6 2-3 15, Kolt Koepp 3 1-2 9, Wyatt Cook 0 0-0 0, Nathan Kimberling 2 0-0 4, Hudson Kirkland 3 0-0 7, Brock Boyer 0 0-0 0. Totals 25 3-6 58.

KAMIAH (13-0, 8-0)

Todd Roberts 0 0-0 0, Jaydon Crowe 8 0-0 20, Jack Engledow 0 0-0 0, Matthew Oatman 7 3-4 18, Everett Oatman 3 2-4 8, Dave Kludt 5 0-0 10, Rylan Skinner 0 0-0 0, Lawson Landmark 4 0-0 9, Logan Keen 0 0-0 0. Totals 27 5-8 65.

Kendrick 6 14 19 19—58

Kamiah 15 18 24 8—65

3-point goals — Koepp 2, Silflow, Roetcisoender, Kirkland, Crowe 4, M. Oatman, Landmark.

JV — Kendrick def. Kamiah.

Logos 67, Lapwai 55

LAPWAI — In the teams’ third meeting of the season, Logos of Moscow raised its game in the middle quarters to gut out a 2A Whitepine League victory over Lapwai.

Seamus Wilson scored a game-high 27 points with the help of a 13-for-14 showing from the foul line, adding eight rebounds, five steals and five assists for the triumphant Knights (10-6, 6-2). Lucius Comis provided another 20 points along with 13 boards and two assists.

For the Wildcats (7-7, 2-6), Vincent Kipp put up 17 points and LaRicci-George Smith had 12.

This was the Knights’ second consecutive “revenge” win against an opponent to whom they had lost their most recent meeting.

LOGOS (10-6, 6-2)

Ryan Daniels 1 0-0 2, Seamus Wilson 6 13-14 27, Bo Whitling 1 0-2 3, Baxter Covington 1 1-2 3, Lucius Comis 8 2-2 20, Jes Brower 1 2-4 4, Bear Lopez 1 0-0 3, Ransom Sentz 0 1-2 1, Nate Monjure 2 0-0 4, Gunnar Holloway 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 19-24 67.

LAPWAI (7-7, 2-6)

Marcisio Noriega 2 4-6 9, DaRon Wheeler 1 1-2 3, Triston Konen 0 0-0 0, Jereese McCormack 2 0-0 6, Douglas Pappan 0 0-0 0, Vincent Kipp 4 6-8 17, Jared Marek 2 2-5 6, LaRicci George-Smith 5 2-4 12. Totals 17 15-25 55.

Logos 10 20 19 18—67

Lapwai 12 11 11 21—55

3-point goals — Wilson 2, Comis 2, Lopez, Whitling, McCormack 2, Noriega, Kipp.

JV — Logos def. Lapwai.

Prairie 74, Troy 38

TROY — Briggs Rambo tallied 22 points and 10 rebounds to lead Prairie of Cottonwood in a 2A Whitepine League win over the host Trojans.

A full-court press coming out of the gates helped the Pirates (8-5, 3-4) shoot to a 27-4 lead by the end of the first quarter. Riley Shears (16 points, six assists), Nate Forsmann (13 points) and Phil Schwartz (11 points, six assists) each had a big day of his own for Prairie.

Rowan Tyler was the top scoreboard contributor for Troy (3-7, 0-7) with 10 points.

PRAIRIE (8-5, 3-4)

Logan Weber 1 0-0 2, Levi Gehring 2 0-0 4, Phil Schwartz 4 1-2 11, Briggs Rambo 11 0-2 22, Chase VonBargen 1 0-0 3, Max Rehder 0 0-0 0, Collin Ray 0 0-0 0, Nate Forsmann 6 0-1 13, Cole Duclos 0 0-0 0, Riley Shears 5 4-5 16, Matt Wemhoff 1 0-0 3. Totals 31 5-10 74.

TROY (3-7, 0-7)

Wade Moser 0 1-2 1, Rowan Tyler 2 6-10 10, Alex Paradise 0 0-0 0, Dominic Holden 3 0-0 7, Connor Wilson 3 2-4 8, Braddock Buchanan 2 0-0 6, Makhi Durrett 1 0-0 3, Jayden Mason 1 0-0 3, Connor Hunt 0 0-0 0, Evan Kirkham 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 9-16 38.

Prairie 27 15 23 9—74

Troy 4 10 15 9—38

3-point goals — Schwartz 2, Shears 2, VonBargen, Forsmann, Wemhoff, Buchanan 2, Holden, Durrett, Mason.

JV — Prairie 45, Troy 44.

Garfield-Palouse 58, Oakesdale 46

OAKESDALE, Wash. — Traveling Garfield-Palouse started strong and maintained its edge, remaining undefeated in Southeast 1B League competition with a win against Oakesdale.

Lane Collier shot a perfect 5-for-5 from the foul line and led the Vikings (13-5, 13-0) with 17 points on the day.

GARFIELD-PALOUSE (13-5, 13-0)

Bryce Pfaff 4 1-1 10, Lane Collier 5 5-5 17, Macent Rardon 2 1-1 5, Ayden Bassler 0 0-0 0, Liam Cook 1 2-4 4, Brendan Snekvik 2 1-2 5, Kieran Snekvik 3 2-2 9, Riley Pfaff 1 0-1 2, Landon Orr 2 0-0 6, Preston Olson 0 0-0 0, Cason Sperber 0 0-0 0, Cooper Wells 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 12-16 58.

OAKESDALE (11-7, 6-4)

K. Demeerleer 1 0-0 2, R. Reed 7 2-2 18, E. Anderson 6 0-0 12, J. Melhaus 1 0-2 3, C. Wagner 1 0-0 2, A. Roper 0 0-0 0, D. Lobdell 2 2-2 7, C. Henning 1 0-0 2, C. Lisenbee 0 0-0 0, A. Palumbo 0 0-0 0, G. Opitz 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 4-6 46.

Garfield-Palouse 19 14 11 14—58

Oakesdale 8 15 11 12—46

3-point goals — Orr 2, Pfaff, Snekvik, Reed 2, Melhaus, Lobdell.

Colton 49, Highland 38

COLTON — The host Wildcats raised their game in the second half to overcome Highland of Craigmont in nonleague play.

Wyatt Baysinger (15 points), Tanner Baerlocher (14) and Ryan Impson (12) did the bulk of the scoring for Colton (4-14), while Aiden Miller put up a team-high 10 points for the beaten Huskies (2-11).

HIGHLAND (2-11)

Jackson Smith 1 0-0 2, Trevor Knowlton 1 5-10 7, Aaron Kinzer 2 0-0 5, Rhett Crow 3 1-2 8, Aiden Miller 5 0-0 10, Henry Lunders 0 0-0 0, Gill 1 0-0 2, Desmond Lunders 0 0-0 0, Ryan Martinson 1 2-2 4, Chaz Wiley 0 0-0 0, Kade Moses 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 8-14 38.

COLTON (4-14)

Wyatt Baysinger 6 0-2 15, Joey Hemigaus 0 0-0 0, Ryan Impson 3 5-6 12, Tanner Baerlocher 6 2-4 14, Skyler Purnell 0 0-0 0, Hayden Purnell 0 2-2 2, S. Nollmeyer 0 0-0 0, Jaxon Moehrle 1 0-0 3, Chalmers 0 0-0 0, I. Michel 1 0-0 3, Heitstuman 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 9-4 49.

Highland 11 11 2 14—38

Colton 11 9 11 18—49

3-point goals — Kinzer, Crow, Baysinger 3, Impson, Moehrle, Michel.

Lakeland 59, Moscow 50

MOSCOW — A third-quarter resurgence was not enough for the host Bears in a 5A Inland Empire League defeat against Lakeland of Rathdrum.

Tyson Izzo put up a team-high 13 points for Moscow (6-9, 0-3), which got 10 scorers on the board.

LAKELAND (8-7, 2-2)

Garrett Varner 1 0-0 2, Mason Hensley 3 0-0 6, Jaron Yager 2 0-0 5, Jace Taylor 1 10-10 12, Ben Roth 1 1-2 3, Peyton Hillman 3 5-9 12, Gabe Harris 4 1-2 10, Brayden Carrel 3 2-4 8, Evan Trevena 0 1-2 1. Totals 18 20-29 59.

MOSCOW (6-9, 0-3)

Tyson Izzo 5 3-4 13, Abram Godfrey 0 2-2 2, JP Breese 3 0-2 6, Traiden Cummings 2 2-2 6, Maurice Bethel 2 0-0 4, Connor Isakson 1 1-2 3, Grant Abendroth 1 0-0 2, Max Winfree 1 2-2 4, Andrew Hurley 0 0-0 0, Jonas Mordhorst 3 2-2 8, Owen Tiegs 1 0-0 2. Totals 19 12-16 50.

Lakeland 14 13 13 19—59

Moscow 10 6 18 16—50

3-point goals — Yager, Hillman, Harris.

JV — Lakeland def. Moscow.

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague/Washtucna 55, Asotin 54

ASOTIN — The Panthers fell by the barest possible margin to the visiting Broncos in a Northeast 2B League contest.

Asotin slips to 14-4 on the season and 3-4 in league play, while Lind-Ritzville/Sprague improves to 6-10 and 2-7.

Complete information was not available at press time.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Genesee 64, Timberline 32

GENESEE — On senior night at Genesee, honorees Kendra Meyer and Monica Seubert combined for 28 points to help the Bulldogs double up visiting Timberline of Weippe on the scoreboard in 1A Whitepine League competition.

Chloe Grieser of Genesee (15-1, 9-0) was the top individual scorer with 24 points. Hailey Rodgers led the way for the Spartans (0-14, 0-10) with 15 points.

TIMBERLINE (0-14, 0-10)

Hailey Rodgers 7 0-0 15, Cassidy Thomson 2 0-0 5, Harlee Harris , Jamie Binder , Arri Presnell , Harmony Lovell , Nya Bonner , Kathryn Anderson 1 0-0 2, Jaelynn Willis 2 1-3 6, Alyss Stewart 2 0-0 4. Totals 14 1-3 32.

GENESEE (15-1, 9-0)

Sydney Banks 1 2-3 4, Monica Seubert 5 0-0 11, Alia Wareham 1 0-0 2, Rylie Baysinger 1 2-2 5, Miley Grieser 0 0-0 0, Chloe Grieser 10 3-4 24, Kendra Meyer 6 2-2 17, Sophie Johnson 0 1-2 1, Lindsey Herman 0 0-0 0, Mya White 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 10-13 64.

Timberline 10 2 6 14—32