PREP ROUNDUP
KAMIAH — Jaydon Crowe drilled four 3-pointers and racked up 20 points as the undefeated Kamiah Kubs withstood a late rally and dispatched the Kendrick Tigers 65-58 in a 2A Whitepine League boys basketball contest at their home court on Saturday.
Matthew Oatman (18 points) and Dave Kludt (10 points) also reached double figures for Kamiah (13-0, 8-0), which currently ranks No. 1 in Idaho Class 2A state media polling. The Kubs led by as many as 20 points before Kendrick (7-7, 3-4) cut into the lead down the stretch.
The Tigers were led by Maddox Kirkland with 16 points and Ralli Roetcisoender with 15.
KENDRICK (7-7, 3-4)
Maddox Kirkland 8 0-0 16, Cade Silflow 3 0-1 7, Ralli Roetcisoender 6 2-3 15, Kolt Koepp 3 1-2 9, Wyatt Cook 0 0-0 0, Nathan Kimberling 2 0-0 4, Hudson Kirkland 3 0-0 7, Brock Boyer 0 0-0 0. Totals 25 3-6 58.
KAMIAH (13-0, 8-0)
Todd Roberts 0 0-0 0, Jaydon Crowe 8 0-0 20, Jack Engledow 0 0-0 0, Matthew Oatman 7 3-4 18, Everett Oatman 3 2-4 8, Dave Kludt 5 0-0 10, Rylan Skinner 0 0-0 0, Lawson Landmark 4 0-0 9, Logan Keen 0 0-0 0. Totals 27 5-8 65.
Kendrick 6 14 19 19—58
Kamiah 15 18 24 8—65
3-point goals — Koepp 2, Silflow, Roetcisoender, Kirkland, Crowe 4, M. Oatman, Landmark.
JV — Kendrick def. Kamiah.
Logos 67, Lapwai 55
LAPWAI — In the teams’ third meeting of the season, Logos of Moscow raised its game in the middle quarters to gut out a 2A Whitepine League victory over Lapwai.
Seamus Wilson scored a game-high 27 points with the help of a 13-for-14 showing from the foul line, adding eight rebounds, five steals and five assists for the triumphant Knights (10-6, 6-2). Lucius Comis provided another 20 points along with 13 boards and two assists.
For the Wildcats (7-7, 2-6), Vincent Kipp put up 17 points and LaRicci-George Smith had 12.
This was the Knights’ second consecutive “revenge” win against an opponent to whom they had lost their most recent meeting.
LOGOS (10-6, 6-2)
Ryan Daniels 1 0-0 2, Seamus Wilson 6 13-14 27, Bo Whitling 1 0-2 3, Baxter Covington 1 1-2 3, Lucius Comis 8 2-2 20, Jes Brower 1 2-4 4, Bear Lopez 1 0-0 3, Ransom Sentz 0 1-2 1, Nate Monjure 2 0-0 4, Gunnar Holloway 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 19-24 67.
LAPWAI (7-7, 2-6)
Marcisio Noriega 2 4-6 9, DaRon Wheeler 1 1-2 3, Triston Konen 0 0-0 0, Jereese McCormack 2 0-0 6, Douglas Pappan 0 0-0 0, Vincent Kipp 4 6-8 17, Jared Marek 2 2-5 6, LaRicci George-Smith 5 2-4 12. Totals 17 15-25 55.
Logos 10 20 19 18—67
Lapwai 12 11 11 21—55
3-point goals — Wilson 2, Comis 2, Lopez, Whitling, McCormack 2, Noriega, Kipp.
JV — Logos def. Lapwai.
Prairie 74, Troy 38
TROY — Briggs Rambo tallied 22 points and 10 rebounds to lead Prairie of Cottonwood in a 2A Whitepine League win over the host Trojans.
A full-court press coming out of the gates helped the Pirates (8-5, 3-4) shoot to a 27-4 lead by the end of the first quarter. Riley Shears (16 points, six assists), Nate Forsmann (13 points) and Phil Schwartz (11 points, six assists) each had a big day of his own for Prairie.
Rowan Tyler was the top scoreboard contributor for Troy (3-7, 0-7) with 10 points.
PRAIRIE (8-5, 3-4)
Logan Weber 1 0-0 2, Levi Gehring 2 0-0 4, Phil Schwartz 4 1-2 11, Briggs Rambo 11 0-2 22, Chase VonBargen 1 0-0 3, Max Rehder 0 0-0 0, Collin Ray 0 0-0 0, Nate Forsmann 6 0-1 13, Cole Duclos 0 0-0 0, Riley Shears 5 4-5 16, Matt Wemhoff 1 0-0 3. Totals 31 5-10 74.
TROY (3-7, 0-7)
Wade Moser 0 1-2 1, Rowan Tyler 2 6-10 10, Alex Paradise 0 0-0 0, Dominic Holden 3 0-0 7, Connor Wilson 3 2-4 8, Braddock Buchanan 2 0-0 6, Makhi Durrett 1 0-0 3, Jayden Mason 1 0-0 3, Connor Hunt 0 0-0 0, Evan Kirkham 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 9-16 38.
Prairie 27 15 23 9—74
Troy 4 10 15 9—38
3-point goals — Schwartz 2, Shears 2, VonBargen, Forsmann, Wemhoff, Buchanan 2, Holden, Durrett, Mason.
JV — Prairie 45, Troy 44.
Garfield-Palouse 58, Oakesdale 46
OAKESDALE, Wash. — Traveling Garfield-Palouse started strong and maintained its edge, remaining undefeated in Southeast 1B League competition with a win against Oakesdale.
Lane Collier shot a perfect 5-for-5 from the foul line and led the Vikings (13-5, 13-0) with 17 points on the day.
GARFIELD-PALOUSE (13-5, 13-0)
Bryce Pfaff 4 1-1 10, Lane Collier 5 5-5 17, Macent Rardon 2 1-1 5, Ayden Bassler 0 0-0 0, Liam Cook 1 2-4 4, Brendan Snekvik 2 1-2 5, Kieran Snekvik 3 2-2 9, Riley Pfaff 1 0-1 2, Landon Orr 2 0-0 6, Preston Olson 0 0-0 0, Cason Sperber 0 0-0 0, Cooper Wells 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 12-16 58.
OAKESDALE (11-7, 6-4)
K. Demeerleer 1 0-0 2, R. Reed 7 2-2 18, E. Anderson 6 0-0 12, J. Melhaus 1 0-2 3, C. Wagner 1 0-0 2, A. Roper 0 0-0 0, D. Lobdell 2 2-2 7, C. Henning 1 0-0 2, C. Lisenbee 0 0-0 0, A. Palumbo 0 0-0 0, G. Opitz 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 4-6 46.
Garfield-Palouse 19 14 11 14—58
Oakesdale 8 15 11 12—46
3-point goals — Orr 2, Pfaff, Snekvik, Reed 2, Melhaus, Lobdell.
Colton 49, Highland 38
COLTON — The host Wildcats raised their game in the second half to overcome Highland of Craigmont in nonleague play.
Wyatt Baysinger (15 points), Tanner Baerlocher (14) and Ryan Impson (12) did the bulk of the scoring for Colton (4-14), while Aiden Miller put up a team-high 10 points for the beaten Huskies (2-11).
HIGHLAND (2-11)
Jackson Smith 1 0-0 2, Trevor Knowlton 1 5-10 7, Aaron Kinzer 2 0-0 5, Rhett Crow 3 1-2 8, Aiden Miller 5 0-0 10, Henry Lunders 0 0-0 0, Gill 1 0-0 2, Desmond Lunders 0 0-0 0, Ryan Martinson 1 2-2 4, Chaz Wiley 0 0-0 0, Kade Moses 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 8-14 38.
COLTON (4-14)
Wyatt Baysinger 6 0-2 15, Joey Hemigaus 0 0-0 0, Ryan Impson 3 5-6 12, Tanner Baerlocher 6 2-4 14, Skyler Purnell 0 0-0 0, Hayden Purnell 0 2-2 2, S. Nollmeyer 0 0-0 0, Jaxon Moehrle 1 0-0 3, Chalmers 0 0-0 0, I. Michel 1 0-0 3, Heitstuman 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 9-4 49.
Highland 11 11 2 14—38
Colton 11 9 11 18—49
3-point goals — Kinzer, Crow, Baysinger 3, Impson, Moehrle, Michel.
Lakeland 59, Moscow 50
MOSCOW — A third-quarter resurgence was not enough for the host Bears in a 5A Inland Empire League defeat against Lakeland of Rathdrum.
Tyson Izzo put up a team-high 13 points for Moscow (6-9, 0-3), which got 10 scorers on the board.
LAKELAND (8-7, 2-2)
Garrett Varner 1 0-0 2, Mason Hensley 3 0-0 6, Jaron Yager 2 0-0 5, Jace Taylor 1 10-10 12, Ben Roth 1 1-2 3, Peyton Hillman 3 5-9 12, Gabe Harris 4 1-2 10, Brayden Carrel 3 2-4 8, Evan Trevena 0 1-2 1. Totals 18 20-29 59.
MOSCOW (6-9, 0-3)
Tyson Izzo 5 3-4 13, Abram Godfrey 0 2-2 2, JP Breese 3 0-2 6, Traiden Cummings 2 2-2 6, Maurice Bethel 2 0-0 4, Connor Isakson 1 1-2 3, Grant Abendroth 1 0-0 2, Max Winfree 1 2-2 4, Andrew Hurley 0 0-0 0, Jonas Mordhorst 3 2-2 8, Owen Tiegs 1 0-0 2. Totals 19 12-16 50.
Lakeland 14 13 13 19—59
Moscow 10 6 18 16—50
3-point goals — Yager, Hillman, Harris.
JV — Lakeland def. Moscow.
Lind-Ritzville/Sprague/Washtucna 55, Asotin 54
ASOTIN — The Panthers fell by the barest possible margin to the visiting Broncos in a Northeast 2B League contest.
Asotin slips to 14-4 on the season and 3-4 in league play, while Lind-Ritzville/Sprague improves to 6-10 and 2-7.
Complete information was not available at press time.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Genesee 64, Timberline 32
GENESEE — On senior night at Genesee, honorees Kendra Meyer and Monica Seubert combined for 28 points to help the Bulldogs double up visiting Timberline of Weippe on the scoreboard in 1A Whitepine League competition.
Chloe Grieser of Genesee (15-1, 9-0) was the top individual scorer with 24 points. Hailey Rodgers led the way for the Spartans (0-14, 0-10) with 15 points.
TIMBERLINE (0-14, 0-10)
Hailey Rodgers 7 0-0 15, Cassidy Thomson 2 0-0 5, Harlee Harris , Jamie Binder , Arri Presnell , Harmony Lovell , Nya Bonner , Kathryn Anderson 1 0-0 2, Jaelynn Willis 2 1-3 6, Alyss Stewart 2 0-0 4. Totals 14 1-3 32.
GENESEE (15-1, 9-0)
Sydney Banks 1 2-3 4, Monica Seubert 5 0-0 11, Alia Wareham 1 0-0 2, Rylie Baysinger 1 2-2 5, Miley Grieser 0 0-0 0, Chloe Grieser 10 3-4 24, Kendra Meyer 6 2-2 17, Sophie Johnson 0 1-2 1, Lindsey Herman 0 0-0 0, Mya White 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 10-13 64.
Timberline 10 2 6 14—32
Genesee 20 27 12 5—64
3-point goals — Rodgers, Thomson, Willis, Meyer 3, Seubert, Baysinger, C. Grieser.
Kamiah 57, Kendrick 40
KAMIAH — The Kubs celebrated senior night with a 2A Whitepine League victory against the Tigers.
The senior duo of Kelsee Hunt (11 points, seven assists, five steals) and Addison Skinner (seven points) were honored before the game for Kamiah (14-3, 10-2).
The Kubs’ Emma Krogh led all scorers with 25 points, and Hali Anderson tallied 19 for Kendrick (7-9, 6-6).
Kamiah coach Shelby Cloninger said freshman Lily Campbell (10 points, eight rebounds) is also turning into a difference-maker for the team.
KENDRICK (7-9, 6-6)
Hayden Kimberling 0 0-0 0, Mercedes Heimgartner 3 0-0 7, Hali Anderson 7 1-2 19, Ivy Cowley 0 0-0 0, Ashna Casto 2 0-0 4, Hailie Hoffman 4 0-0 9, Blake Boyer 0 1-5 1. Totals 16 2-7 40.
KAMIAH (14-3, 10-2)
Emma Krogh 11 1-3 25, Emily Puckett 1 0-0 2, Lily Campbell 4 2-4 10, Kelsee Hunt 4 1-4 11, Audrey Puckett 1 0-0 2, Addison Skinner 2 1-2 7, Hope Michaelson 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 5-13 57.
Kendrick 5 11 15 9—40
Kamiah 18 8 19 12—57
3-point goals — Anderson 4, Heimgartner, Hoffman, Krogh 2, Hunt, Skinner 2.
Garfield-Palouse 53, Oakesdale 46
OAKESDALE — Trailing 22-13 midway through the second quarter, Garfield-Palouse found its spark and scored the last 13 points of the opening half to take the lead en route to a Southeast 1B League win over Oakesdale.
Ellie Collier went 6-for-6 from the foul line and totaled 22 points while Kyra Brantner scored another 10 for the Vikings (17-1, 13-0), who tallied their 17th consecutive win.
GARFIELD-PALOUSE (17-1, 13-0)
Reisse Johnson 0 0-0 0, Elena Flansburg 3 1-4 7, Kyra Brantner 4 2-2 10, Ellie Collier 7 6-6 22, Morgan Lentz 1 1-2 3, HettyLee Laughary 0 0-0 0, Taia Gehring 4 1-3 9, Molly Huffman 0 2-2 2. Totals 19 13-19 53.
OAKESDALE (6-3, 5-1)
Megan Crider 2 0-0 6, Lucy Hockett 4 0-0 10, Bradyn Henley 4 8-11 18, Lyla Kjack 2 0-0 4, Autumn Roper 1 0-0 3, Grace Perry 2 0-0 5. Totals 15 8-13 46.
Garfield-Palouse 11 15 13 14—53
Oakesdale 14 8 14 10—46
3-point goals — Collier 2, Crider 2, Henley 2, Perry, Roper.
Prairie 70, Troy 12
TROY — The Pirates of Cottonwood laid successful siege to Troy in 2A Whitepine League play, leading 40-5 at halftime and hardly letting up after intermission.
Kylie Schumacher (18 points, 11 rebounds), Lexi Schumacher (22 points), Hailey Hanson (11 points, five assists) and Sage Elven (nine points, 11 rebounds, eight steals) were among the key leaders for Prairie (15-1, 11-0), which held the Trojans (4-11, 3-9) to no more than six points in any one quarter.
PRAIRIE (15-1, 11-0)
Lexi Schumacher 10 1-4 22, Aubree Rehder 0 0-0 0, Sydney Shears 0 0-0 0, Hailey Hanson 5 0-1 11, Nadia Cash 1 0-0 2, Mia Anderson 1 0-2 2, Ellie Nuxoll 2 0-2 4, Kadence Kalmbach 0 0-0 0, Erica Schlader 1 0-0 2, Sage Elven 4 0-0 9, Kylie Schumacher 9 0-0 18, Reagan Brannan 0 0-0 0. Totals 33 1-9 70.
TROY (4-11, 3-9)
Jenny Webb 0 3-4 3, Clara Chamberlin 1 0-0 2, Tessa Stoner 1 3-6 5, Emma Wells 0 0-0 0, Briar Wilson 0 0-0 0, Lydia Ward 0 0-0 0, Emma Wilson 1 0-0 2, Destyni Heitmann 0 0-0 0. Totals 3 6-10 12.
Prairie 18 22 21 9—70
Troy 3 2 6 1—12
3-point goals — L. Schumacher, Hanson, Elven.
Lapwai 66, Logos 39
LAPWAI — After a close opening quarter, Lapwai took over in the second en route to a 2A Whitepine League win over Logos of Moscow.
Madden Bisbee (18 points, six assists, five steals), Amasone George (18 points) and Lois Oatman (eight points, nine rebounds) were among the key contributors to the victorious effort for the Wildcats (13-3, 9-2). Elena Spillman (15 points) and Naomi Taylor (14) led the way for the Knights (4-12, 2-10).
LOGOS (4-12, 2-10)
Naomi Taylor 6 1-1 14, Jemma Driskill 1 0-0 2, Lizzie Crawford 2 0-0 5, Peyton Bentley 0 1-2 1, Elena Spillman 6 3-8 15, Mari Wilson 0 0-0 0, Liv Rench 0 0-0 0, Bethany Porras 0 0-0 0, Emily Bowen 1 0-0 2, Kate Mau 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 5-11 39.
LAPWAI (13-3, 9-2)
Charize Kipp 0 0-0 0, Ella Payne 1 0-0 3, Amasone George 7 2-3 18 , Andrea Domebo 1 4-4 7, Lois Oatman 3 0-1 8, Cavell Samuels 2 0-0 5, Junee Picard 2 0-0 5, Jennilla WhiteTemple 1 0-0 2, Madden Bisbee 6 5-7 18. Totals 23 11-15 66.
Logos 19 2 12 6—39
Lapwai 23 15 19 9—66
3-point goals — Taylor, Crawford, George 2, Oatman 2, Payne, Domebo, Samuels, Picard, Bisbee.
Colton 32, Highland 27
COLTON — The Wildcats edged past visiting Highland of Craigmont in nonleague play.
Rori Weber hit a hat-trick of 3-point goals and shot two-for-two from the line to tally 11 points for Colton (11-6), while Kylee Beck scored a matching 11 for the Huskies (9-8).
HIGHLAND (9-8)
Alli-Mae Moddrell 1 0-0 2, Sheradyn Stamper 3 0-2 6, Laramie Finnell 0 0-0 0, Hailey Click 1 0-2 3, Kylee Beck 5 1-1 11, Shyanne Stamper 1 3-4 5, Halle Beck 0 0-0 0, Laney Bovey 0 0-0 0. Totals 11 4-9 27.
COLTON (11-6)
Leah Musson 1 0-0 3, Rori Weber 3 2-2 11, Ada Kerr 0 0-0 0, Ella Nollmeyer 3 3-8 9, Kiya Soza 0 0-0 0, Clair Moehrle 3 0-0 8. Totals 10 6-12 32.
Highland 9 4 10 4—27
Colton 13 9 4 6—32
3-point goals — K. Beck, Weber 3, Moehrle 2, Musson.
Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 66, Asotin 23
ASOTIN — The Panthers suffered a Northeast 2B League defeat to visiting Lind-Ritzville/Sprague/Washtucna.
Abby Ausman was the top contributor for Asotin (4-10, 0-6) with nine points.
LIND-RITZVILLE/SPRAGUE/WASHTUCNA (11-5, 5-4)
Zoe Galbreath 12 5-5 29, Saige Galbreath 1 0-0 3, Addy Colbert 1 0-0 2, Lexi Hernandez 1 1-1 3, Rose Fedie 1 1-2 3, Claire Wellsandt 1 0-0 2, Maddi Cameron 2 0-0 4, Ally Mendez 3 5-7 13, Ava Fode 0 0-0 0, Zoe Mendez 0 1-2 1, Jordan Saetre 1 0-0 3, Hairper Lobe 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 13-17 66.
ASOTIN (4-10, 0-6)
Kelsey Thummel 3 1-4 7, Maddi Lathrop 0 0-0 0, Abby Ausman 4 0-0 9, Carly Browne 0 0-0 0, Ellie Smith 0 0-0 0, Avary Wood 1 2-2 4, Brooklyn Hall 0 0-2 0, Georgia Schaefer 1 1-2 3, Kiliey McVicars 0 0-0 0, Luisa Laplae 0 0-0 0. Totals 9 4-10 23.
LRS 20 15 18 13—66
Asotin 10 0 9 4—23
3-point goals — Z. Galbreath 3, S. Galbreath, A. Mendez, Jordan, Ausman.
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
Bengals sweep Quad-Cities Championships
PULLMAN — The Lewiston Bengals reigned supreme at the Quad Cities Championships held at Pullman High School, which featured a round robin of team duals between Lewiston, Clarkston, Moscow and Pullman.
Lewiston posted emphatic wins against all three other schools, more-than-doubling them on the scoreboard. Moscow handled Pullman and Clarkston, and the Bantams edged the host Greyhounds out by a single point.
Bengals to go undefeated for the day included James Sams (106 pounds), Coen Roberts (132), Mason Faling (150), Cesar Betzold (157) and Brice Cuthbert (190).
Moscow’s Eian Schwecke won both 126-pound matches he contested, including a hard-fought 9-7 decision over Lewiston’s Riley Johnson.
TEAM SCORES
Lewiston 86, Clarkston 17
Lewiston 62, Moscow 15
Lewiston 60, Pullman 24
Moscow 44, Clarkston 27
Moscow 51, Pullman 24
Clarkston 43, Pullman 42
Pirates place at Blue Mountain Invite
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Peyton Cannon and eighth-grader Arliss Bray of Pomeroy posted fourth-place finishes for their respective divisions to highlight the Pirates’ campaign in the Blue Mountain Invitational, a large meet held at Walla Walla.
“This was the toughest competition we have faced all season, and although our record today doesn’t indicate it, we wrestled really tough,” Pomeroy coach Mathew Slaybaugh said. “We look to use this as an opportunity to grow as we get ready to head into postseason competition.”
Panthers perform at Kato Memorial
THOMPSON FALLS, Mont. — Cannon Shubert, Ryder Jared and Hannah Appleford of Asotin finished fourth in their respective brackets to pace the Asotin Panthers in the Ted Kato Memorial Tournament.