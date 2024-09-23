PREP ROUNDUP
An electrifying 27-point opening quarter set the tone for the Kamiah Kubs boys basketball team en route to a 75-50 victory over Logos of Moscow in 2A Whitepine League district tournament loser-out play at Lewiston High School on Thursday.
The Kubs (20-2) were motivated to keep their season alive and bounce back after their upset loss in the title game a day earlier against Kendrick — a contest in which they had “played not-to-lose, as opposed to win,” according to coach Aaron Skinner.
Matthew Oatman had a massive game for Kamiah, shooting 10-for-12 from the field including 5-for-6 from 3-point range to lead the team with 25 points.
Dave Kludt added another 22 points off 8-for-14 shooting from the field and a 6-for-6 free throw performance. Jaydon Crowe (13 points) and Lawson Landmark (12) also reached double figures.
As a team, the Kubs shot a blistering 29-for-53 (54.7%) from the field and a perfect 8-for-8 from the foul line.
For the Knights (16-10), Seamus Wilson scored 19 points — finishing his high school career with more than 1,600 in total. Lucius Comis added another 16.
Kamiah returns to action for an Idaho Class 2A state play-in game on Saturday at McCall against an opponent to be announced.
KAMIAH (20-2)
Jaydon Crowe 5 0-0 13, Matthew Oatman 10 0-0 25, Jack Engledow 1 0-0 3, Everett Oatman 0 0-0 0, Dave Kludt 8 6-6 22, Lawson Landmark 5 2-2 12. Totals 29 8-8 75.
LOGOS (16-10)
Ryan Daniels 1 1-2 4, Seamus Wilson 7 2-2 19, Baxter Covington 0 0-2 0, Lucius Comis 5 6-9 16, Jes Brower 0 0-0 0, Bear Lopez 0 0-0 0, Ransom Sentz 0 0-0 0, Nate Monjure 5 0-2 14, Gunnar Holloway 1 0-1 4. Totals 16 12-19 50.
Kamiah 27 17 23 8—75
Logos 12 13 15 10—50
3-point goals — M. Oatman 5, Crowe 3, Engledow, Wilson 3, Monjure, Daniels, Comis.
Deary 42, Clearwater Valley 28
LAPWAI — The Mustangs kept their season alive by topping Clearwater Valley of Kooskia in 1A Whitepine League district tournament loser-out play at Lapwai High School.
“From the first whistle, they just battled,” Deary coach Jalen Kirk said. “There was no way we were going to lose tonight. They didn’t want the season to be done.”
Jaymon Keen led Deary (13-11) with 12 points and six blocks, while Wyatt Vincent scored another 10 and Nolan Hubbard had eight points plus nine rebounds.
Harvey Wellard put up a team-high nine points for the Rams (12-9).
Deary returns to action on Saturday at Post Falls facing either Coeur du Christ or Kootenai in a state play-in game.
DEARY (13-11)
TJ Beyer 2 1-4 6, Wyatt Vincent 3 2-2 10, Nolan Hubbard 2 2-4 8, Jacob Mechling 0 0-0 0, Blake Clark 3 0-0 6, Jaymon Keen 5 2-4 12. Totals 15 7-14 42.
CLEARWATER VALLEY (12-9)
Harvey Wellard 4 0-0 9, Hyson Scott 1 1-2 3, Lane Thibert 0 0-0 0, Matthew Louwien 1 1-2 4, Teagan Altman 1 0-0 2, Joshua Gardner 1 1-2 3, Timuni Moses 1 2-4 4, Cason Curtis 1 0-0 3, Joshua Abbott 0 0-0 0. Totals 10 5-10 28.
Deary 12 9 8 13—42
Clearwater Valley 5 3 14 6—28
3-point goals — Vincent 2, Hubbard 2, Beyer, Wellard, Louwien, Curtis.
Kludt named League MVP
Kamah’s Dave Kludt was named 2A Whitepine League Player of the Year in the all-League awards released recently.
His coach, Aaron Skinner, received Coach of the Year honors. The two helped the Kubs claim a regular-season league title and win their first 18 consecutive games of the season, leading Idaho Class 2A state media polling for much of that span.
The complete all-League selections are listed below.
Player of the Year — Dave Kludt, Kamiah.
Coach of the Year — Aaron Skinner, Kamiah.
First team — Seamus Wilson, Logos; Ralli Roetcisoender, Kendrick; Everett Lovell, Potlatch; Vincent Kipp, Lapwai; Hudson Kirkland, Kendrick.
Second team — Jayden Crowe, Kamiah; Chase Lovell, Potlatch; Briggs Rambo, Prairie; Matthew Oatman, Kamiah; Lucius Comis, Logos.
Honorable mention — Nate Forsmann, Prairie; Riley Shears, Prairie; Dominic Holden, Troy.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bengal, Bear make all-League cut
Addy McKarcher of Lewiston and Jessa Skinner of Moscow gained recognition in the Class 5A Inland Empire League postseason awards released Wednesday.
League champion Sandpoint boasted Player of the Year Brecken Mire and Coach of the Year William Love.
The complete award selections are listed below.
Player of the Year — Brecken Mire, Sandpoint.
Coach of the Year — William Love, Sandpoint.
Newcomer of the Year — Macy Bretveld, Lakeland.
All-league — Karstyn Kiefer, Lakeland; Addy McKarcher, Lewiston; Landree Simon, Lakeland; Jessa Skinner, Moscow; Jordyn Tomco, Sandpoint.