PREP ROUNDUP
KAMIAH — Logos of Moscow saved the best for last in its Idaho Class 2A Whitepine League boys basketball campaign, rallying to upset previously unbeaten host Kamiah 64-51 in a regular-season finale for both teams on Friday.
Seamus Wilson led the charge for the Knights (13-8, 9-3) in a triple-double performance with 36 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists. He passed the 1,500-career-point mark along the way, and now sits at 1,520.
Nate Monjure tallied another 14 points for Logos, which trailed 32-26 at halftime and sat tied at 45 points apiece through three quarters before surging to a decisive victory in the fourth.
Dave Kludt had 31 points for the Kubs (18-1, 11-1), who are ranked No. 1 in Idaho Class 2A state media polling.
Logos coach Nate Wilson attributed the hard-fought victory in large part to simply “having more bodies” as players from both teams tired late.
Kamiah still claimed the regular-season league title, while Logos finished second. The teams will hold the top two seeds in the district tournament next week at Lewiston High School.
LOGOS (13-8, 9-3)
Ryan Daniels 1 1-3 3, Seamus Wilson 14 7-11 36, Bo Whitling 0 0-0 0, Baxter Covington 0 0-2 0, Lucius Comis 4 1-2 9, Jes Brower 1 0-0 2, Bear Lopez 0 0-0 0, Ransom Sentz 0 0-0 0, Nate Monjure 5 0-2 14, Gunnar Holloway 0 0-0 0. Totals 25 9-20 64.
KAMIAH (18-1, 11-1)
Jaydon Crowe 2 0-0 6, Jack Engledow 1 0-2 3, Matthew Oatman 2 1-4 5, Everett Oatman 1 2-2 4, Dave Kludt 11 7-12 31, Lawson Landmark 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 10-22 51.
Logos 18 8 19 19—64
Kamiah 21 11 13 6—51
3-point goals — Monjure 4, Wilson, Crowe 2, Kludt 2, Engledow.
JV — Logos def. Kamiah.
Pullman 71, East Valley 40
PULLMAN — The host Greyhounds got nine scorers on the board and three in double figures as they closed out their boys basketball regular season with a Washington Class 2A Greater Spokane League win over East Valley of Spokane Valley.
Gavyn Dealy led Pullman (15-5, 9-2) with 23 points, shooting 10-for-14 from the field and 2-for-3 from the foul line. Daniel Kwon put up another 18 points on an 8-for-13 night from the field, and Vaughn Holstad added 14 by hitting four 3-pointers and both of his free throw attempts.
The Greyhounds finish the regular season second in 2A GSL standings, and will have a bye through the first round of Districts before beginning competition at 6 p.m. Tuesday at home.
EAST VALLEY (3-17, 2-9)
Tyson Rigby 4 4-4 13, Michael Martin 3 1-1 8, Kamijay White 1 2-2 5, Josiah Terry 1 0-0 3, Lucas Bragdon 1 0-0 2, Carsen Martens 0 0-2 0, Carson Bly 0 0-0 0, Brady Flahavin 1 0-03, Malaki Nunn 2 2-2 6. Totals 13 9-11 40.
PULLMAN (15-5, 9-2)
Gavyn Dealy 10 2-3 23, Daniel Kwon 8 1-2 18, Vaughn Holstad 4 2-2 14, Daniel Liaina 0 0-0 0, Brandon Brown 0 0-0 0, Owen Brannan 0 2-2 2, Ryan Ha 2 0-0 5, Carson Forar 1 0-0 2, Evan Anderson 1 0-0 2. Totals 28 7-10 71.
East Valley 4 10 15 11—40
Pullman 10 22 23 16—71
3-point goals — Rigby, Martin, White, Terry, Flahavin, Holstad 4, Dealy, Kwon, Lee, Ha.
Kendrick 67, Lapwai 44
LAPWAI — A big second quarter put the visiting Tigers in charge en route to a 2A Whitepine League win over Lapwi to wrap up the regular season.
Ralli Roetcisoender led Kendrick (14-7, 8-4) with 20 points and nine rebounds. Hudson Kirkland added another 16 points with the help of a 6-for-6 performance at the free throw line, and Maddox Kirkland scored 10 for the Tigers, who finished third in league standings.
LaRicci George-Smith had a team-high 14 points for the Wildcats (11-8, 5-7).
KENDRICK (14-7, 8-4)
Maddox Kirkland 4 2-2 10, Cade Silflow 3 2-2 8, Ralli Roetcisoender 8 1-1 20, Kolt Koepp 2 3-8 7, Wyatt Cook 2 0-0 4, Nathan Kimberling 1 0-0 2, Hudson Kirkland 4 6-6 16, Brock Boyer 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 13-18 67.
LAPWAI (11-8, 5-7)
Julian Barros 1 0-0 2, Marcisio Noriega 1 1-1 3, DaRon Wheeler 2 0-0 6, Triston Konen 2 0-0 4, Jereese McCormack 0 1-2 1, Douglas Pappan 1 0-0 3, Vincent Kipp 3 1-1 7, Anton Arthur 0 0-0 0, Jared Marek 0 0-0 0, LaRicci George-Smith 6 2-2 14, Marcus Guzman 1 2-3 4. Totals 17 7-9 44.
Kendrick 11 29 15 12—67
Lapwai 11 13 11 9—44
3-point goals — Roetcisoender 3, H. Kirkland 2, Wheeler 2, Pappan.
JV — Kendrick 69, Lapwai 56.
Prairie 62, Potlatch 56
POTLATCH — Riley Shears put up 25 points and Levi Gehring added 17 in a pair of season-highs as Prairie of Cottonwood topped 2A Whitepine League rival Potlatch in a regular-season finale.
Nate Forsmann notched a double-double of 16 points and 10 rebounds while making five blocks for the victorious Pirates (11-8, 5-7). For the Loggers (9-11, 4-8), Everett Lovell scored 20 points, Chase Lovell put up 13 and Brody Mitchell had 11.
Potlatch outscored Prairie by one point apiece in the first, third and fourth quarters, but the Pirates dominated the second to secure their winning edge.
PRAIRIE (11-8, 5-7)
Levi Gehring 6 2-2 17, Phil Schwartz 0 2-2 2, Chase VonBargen 0 0-0 0, Nate Forsmann 6 4-6 16, Riley Shears 9 3-4 25, Matt Wemhoff 1 0-0 2. Totals 22 11-14 62.
POTLATCH (9-11, 4-8)
Trey Magallon 0 0-0 0, Tyson Chambers 2 2-3 6, Chase Lovell 5 0-0 13, Hayden Chittick 0 0-0 0, Everett Lovell 8 2-4 20, Jameson Morris 2 0-0 6, Brody Mitchell 3 5-6 11, Hunter Redmon 0 0-0 0, Connor Carpenter 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 9-13 56.
Prairie 12 18 14 18—62
Potlatch 13 9 15 19—56
3-point goals — Shears 4, Gehring 3, C. Lovell 3, E. Lovell 2, Morris 2.
JV — Prairie 41, Potlatch 35.
Troy 67, Genesee 58
GENESEE — Moving to a full-court press yielded a big third quarter that put the visiting Trojans in the driver’s seat for a nonleague win over Genesee to conclude their regular season.
Dominic Holden had a complete game for Troy (5-14) with 18 points, seven rebounds, five assists and five steals. Makhi Durrett scored a team-high 21 points.
Noah Bollman of Genesee (6-13) led all scorers with 25 points.
TROY (5-14)
Wade Moser 1 0-0 2, Rowan Tyler 1 4-4 6, Alex Paradise 2 0-0 5, Dominic Holden 7 2-2 18, Connor Wilson 2 0-1 4, Braddock Buchanan 2 2-2 7, Makhi Durrett 9 1-1 21, Jayden Mason 0 0-0 0, Evan Kirkham 2 0-0 4. Totals 26 9-10 67.
GENESEE (6-13)
Vince Crowley 3 1-2 7, Noah Bollman 10 4-9 25, Ryder Uhlenkott 2 0-0 6, Jackson Banks 2 2-6 7, Kalitri Hubbard 3 0-0 6, Andrew Rector 0 0-2 0, Joshua Ketcheson 2 3-8 7. Totals 22 10-27 58.
Troy 14 19 26 8—67
Genesee 12 18 16 12—58
3-point goals — Holden 2, Durrett 2, Buchanan, Paradise, Uhlenkott 2, Bollman, Banks.
JV — Troy 18, Genesee 16 (one half).
St. Maries 72, Grangeville 50
GRANGEVILLE — Tate Thacker had a big game with 24 points for the host Bulldogs, but Grangeville fell to St. Maries in 3A Central Idaho League play.
Gage Smith had another 11 points for Grangeville (4-16, 0-8).
ST. MARIES (10-9, 6-1)
Jaxson Harold 0 4-4 4, Kayson Sexton 0 0-0 0, Jack Barta 2 0-0 4, JJ Yearout 5 1-2 11, Isaiah Gustaffe 5 2-3 12, Brock Barta 8 0-0 22, Landon Riberich 4 0-0 9, Hayden DeFoort 0 0-0 0, Trenton Riberich 0 1-2 1, Speakman 4 1-4 9. Totals 28 9-16 72.
GRANGEVILLE (4-16, 0-8)
Carson Astle 0 1-2 1, Tate Schumacher 0 2-4 2, Tate Thacker 8 5-12 24, McCoy Stamper 2 1-2 5, Will Told 1 3-4 5, Troy Long 0 2-4 2, Gage Smith 2 7-10 11. Totals 13 21-38 50.
St. Maries 24 17 18 13—72
Grangeville 11 5 15 19—50
3-point goals — Thacker 3, Bartha 6, L. Riberich.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Pullman 86, East Valley 23
PULLMAN — The host Greyhounds got four scorers in double figures as they crushed East Valley of Spokane in their regular-season finale.
Grace Kuhle continued to lead the offense, putting up 28 total points with the help of four 3-point goals and a 4-for-4 free throw performance. River Sykes added another 16 points, Eloise Clark had 15 and Taylor Darling scored 11. The Knights were held to single-digit team totals in each of the four quarters.
Through the regular season, Pullman went 13-7 overall and 8-4 in 2A Greater Spokane League competition — good for third place.
Pullman opens its district tournament facing East Valley once again at 6 p.m. on Monday at home.
EAST VALLEY (3-17, 1-11)
Weather Salinas-Taylor 2 0-2 5, Ava Payne 1 0-0 2, Hannah Rasmussen 0 0-0 0, Aspen Seamone 1 0-0 3, JC Weger 1 0-0 2, Italia Salina 2 1-2 5, Abigail Dach 2 0-0 6, Alexis Griswold 0 0-0 0. Totals 9 1-4 23.
PULLMAN (13-7, 8-4)
Bri Rasmussen 2 1-2 6, Grace Kuhle 10 4-4 28, Olivia Whitworth 2 0-0 4, Taylor Darling 3 5-6 11, River Sykes 7 2-5 16, Taylor Cromie 3 0-0 6, Eloise Clark 6 2-2 15. Totals 33 14-19 86.
East Valley 9 9 3 2—23
Pullman 24 34 11 17—86
3-point goals — Dach 2, Salinas-Taylor, Seamone, Kuhle 4, Rasmussen, Clark.
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
Sandpoint 54, Moscow 28
SANDPOINT, Idaho — Eian Scwhecke (126 pounds), Sam Drake-Weiss (144), Aidan Prakash (150) and Paul Dixon (285) delivered match wins for Moscow, but the Bears dropped a team dual to Inland Empire League rival Sandpoint.
Contesting his first match back from an injury layoff, Dixon scored a first-round pin over the Bulldogs’ Gavin Walters. Drake-Weiss took just 29 seconds to earn what coach Zac Carscallen called a “huge win” over Sandpoint’s Daniel Borisov.
98 — Ty Wood, Spt, won forfeit; 106 — Nathan Fiorillo, Mos, won forfeit; 113 — double forfeit; 120 — Zak Wood, Spt, p. Ryder Perry; 126 — Eian Schwecke, Mos, dec. Conner Brown; 132 — Ashlei Hawkins, Spt, p. Benson Godfrey; 138 — Gage Martin, Spt, p. Marcus Swift; 144 — Sam Drake-Weiss, Mos, p. Daniel Borisov; 150 — Aidan Prakash, Mos, p. Eli Taylor; 157 — Colter Cates, Spt, p. Will Vieux; 165 — Daniel Holman, Spt, p. Keith Gulbrandsen; 175 — Charlie Becker, Spt, won forfeit; 190 — Jorden Tyler, Spt, p. Erik Gulbrandsen; 215 — Jackson Holman, Spt, TF Peter Story; 285 — Paul Dixon, Mos, p. Gavin Walters.