PREP ROUNDUP

KAMIAH — Logos of Moscow saved the best for last in its Idaho Class 2A Whitepine League boys basketball campaign, rallying to upset previously unbeaten host Kamiah 64-51 in a regular-season finale for both teams on Friday.

Seamus Wilson led the charge for the Knights (13-8, 9-3) in a triple-double performance with 36 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists. He passed the 1,500-career-point mark along the way, and now sits at 1,520.

Nate Monjure tallied another 14 points for Logos, which trailed 32-26 at halftime and sat tied at 45 points apiece through three quarters before surging to a decisive victory in the fourth.

Dave Kludt had 31 points for the Kubs (18-1, 11-1), who are ranked No. 1 in Idaho Class 2A state media polling.

Logos coach Nate Wilson attributed the hard-fought victory in large part to simply “having more bodies” as players from both teams tired late.

Kamiah still claimed the regular-season league title, while Logos finished second. The teams will hold the top two seeds in the district tournament next week at Lewiston High School.

LOGOS (13-8, 9-3)

Ryan Daniels 1 1-3 3, Seamus Wilson 14 7-11 36, Bo Whitling 0 0-0 0, Baxter Covington 0 0-2 0, Lucius Comis 4 1-2 9, Jes Brower 1 0-0 2, Bear Lopez 0 0-0 0, Ransom Sentz 0 0-0 0, Nate Monjure 5 0-2 14, Gunnar Holloway 0 0-0 0. Totals 25 9-20 64.

KAMIAH (18-1, 11-1)

Jaydon Crowe 2 0-0 6, Jack Engledow 1 0-2 3, Matthew Oatman 2 1-4 5, Everett Oatman 1 2-2 4, Dave Kludt 11 7-12 31, Lawson Landmark 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 10-22 51.

Logos 18 8 19 19—64

Kamiah 21 11 13 6—51

3-point goals — Monjure 4, Wilson, Crowe 2, Kludt 2, Engledow.

JV — Logos def. Kamiah.

Pullman 71, East Valley 40

PULLMAN — The host Greyhounds got nine scorers on the board and three in double figures as they closed out their boys basketball regular season with a Washington Class 2A Greater Spokane League win over East Valley of Spokane Valley.

Gavyn Dealy led Pullman (15-5, 9-2) with 23 points, shooting 10-for-14 from the field and 2-for-3 from the foul line. Daniel Kwon put up another 18 points on an 8-for-13 night from the field, and Vaughn Holstad added 14 by hitting four 3-pointers and both of his free throw attempts.

The Greyhounds finish the regular season second in 2A GSL standings, and will have a bye through the first round of Districts before beginning competition at 6 p.m. Tuesday at home.

EAST VALLEY (3-17, 2-9)

Tyson Rigby 4 4-4 13, Michael Martin 3 1-1 8, Kamijay White 1 2-2 5, Josiah Terry 1 0-0 3, Lucas Bragdon 1 0-0 2, Carsen Martens 0 0-2 0, Carson Bly 0 0-0 0, Brady Flahavin 1 0-03, Malaki Nunn 2 2-2 6. Totals 13 9-11 40.

PULLMAN (15-5, 9-2)

Gavyn Dealy 10 2-3 23, Daniel Kwon 8 1-2 18, Vaughn Holstad 4 2-2 14, Daniel Liaina 0 0-0 0, Brandon Brown 0 0-0 0, Owen Brannan 0 2-2 2, Ryan Ha 2 0-0 5, Carson Forar 1 0-0 2, Evan Anderson 1 0-0 2. Totals 28 7-10 71.

East Valley 4 10 15 11—40

Pullman 10 22 23 16—71

3-point goals — Rigby, Martin, White, Terry, Flahavin, Holstad 4, Dealy, Kwon, Lee, Ha.

Kendrick 67, Lapwai 44

LAPWAI — A big second quarter put the visiting Tigers in charge en route to a 2A Whitepine League win over Lapwi to wrap up the regular season.

Ralli Roetcisoender led Kendrick (14-7, 8-4) with 20 points and nine rebounds. Hudson Kirkland added another 16 points with the help of a 6-for-6 performance at the free throw line, and Maddox Kirkland scored 10 for the Tigers, who finished third in league standings.

LaRicci George-Smith had a team-high 14 points for the Wildcats (11-8, 5-7).

KENDRICK (14-7, 8-4)

Maddox Kirkland 4 2-2 10, Cade Silflow 3 2-2 8, Ralli Roetcisoender 8 1-1 20, Kolt Koepp 2 3-8 7, Wyatt Cook 2 0-0 4, Nathan Kimberling 1 0-0 2, Hudson Kirkland 4 6-6 16, Brock Boyer 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 13-18 67.

LAPWAI (11-8, 5-7)

Julian Barros 1 0-0 2, Marcisio Noriega 1 1-1 3, DaRon Wheeler 2 0-0 6, Triston Konen 2 0-0 4, Jereese McCormack 0 1-2 1, Douglas Pappan 1 0-0 3, Vincent Kipp 3 1-1 7, Anton Arthur 0 0-0 0, Jared Marek 0 0-0 0, LaRicci George-Smith 6 2-2 14, Marcus Guzman 1 2-3 4. Totals 17 7-9 44.

Kendrick 11 29 15 12—67

Lapwai 11 13 11 9—44

3-point goals — Roetcisoender 3, H. Kirkland 2, Wheeler 2, Pappan.

JV — Kendrick 69, Lapwai 56.

Prairie 62, Potlatch 56

POTLATCH — Riley Shears put up 25 points and Levi Gehring added 17 in a pair of season-highs as Prairie of Cottonwood topped 2A Whitepine League rival Potlatch in a regular-season finale.

Nate Forsmann notched a double-double of 16 points and 10 rebounds while making five blocks for the victorious Pirates (11-8, 5-7). For the Loggers (9-11, 4-8), Everett Lovell scored 20 points, Chase Lovell put up 13 and Brody Mitchell had 11.

Potlatch outscored Prairie by one point apiece in the first, third and fourth quarters, but the Pirates dominated the second to secure their winning edge.

PRAIRIE (11-8, 5-7)

Levi Gehring 6 2-2 17, Phil Schwartz 0 2-2 2, Chase VonBargen 0 0-0 0, Nate Forsmann 6 4-6 16, Riley Shears 9 3-4 25, Matt Wemhoff 1 0-0 2. Totals 22 11-14 62.

POTLATCH (9-11, 4-8)