PREP ROUNDUP

CALDWELL, Idaho — The Moscow Bears blitzed southern foe Vallivue of Caldwell 56-16 in a nonleague girls basketball road game on Saturday, securing their fourth consecutive victory and sixth from their last seven games.

After a slower start, the Bears (9-8) used a 26-point second quarter to assert dominance. Brooklyn Becker paced Moscow with 17 points, a mark she reached with the help of four 3-pointers. Becker was one of four Bears to hit double figures.

Jessa Skinner added 11 points and 11 rebounds. Moscow coach Josh Colvin said Skinner has averaged a double-double at 10 points and 11 rebounds over the past five games to help Moscow get back over .500.

“Had one of our biggest quarters of the year,” Colvin said. “Happy to see us move to 9-8.”

MOSCOW (9-8)

Mattea Nuhn 4 2-4 10, Kolbi Kiblen 0 0-0 0, Brooklyn Becker 5 3-4 17, Jessa Skinner 4 3-4 11, Jacque Williams 5 2-4 12, Winnie Colvin 1 0-0 2, Madi Hennrich 1 2-2 4. Totals 20 12-18 56.

VALLIVUE (2-11)

L. Roberts 1 0-0 2, I. Castro-Guerrero 2 0-0 4, M. Amey 0 2-2 2, G. Mower 1 0-0 2, J. Kiester 2 1-3 6. Totals 6 2-8 16.

Moscow 9 26 14 7—56

Vallivue 2 3 7 4—16

3-point goals — Becker 4, Kiester.

JV — Vallivue won.

Prairie 74, Kendrick 34

KENDRICK — The Pirates took over in the second quarter and routed the Tigers in a 2A Whitepine League meeting.

It was the Schumacher show for Prairie (12-1, 9-0) as Kylie Schumacher paced the Pirates with 25 points and Lexi Schumacher added 21.

Kylie Schumacher and Sage Elven combined for 23 rebounds. Elven posted 15 points and Sydney Shears secured eight steals.

Hali Anderson paced the Tigers (6-8, 5-5) with 11 points and a perfect 4-for-4 clip from the foul line.

PRAIRIE (12-1, 9-0)

Lexi Schumacher 8 3-6 21, Aubree Rehder 1 0-0 3, Sydney Shears 1 0-0 2, Hailey Hanson 0 2-2 2, Nadia Cash 1 1-2 3, Mia Anderson 1 0-0 2, Ellie Nuxoll 0 1-2 1, Kadence Kalmbach 0 0-0 0, Erica Schlader 0 0-0 0, Sage Elven 7 1-4 15, Kylie Schumacher 9 7-9 25. Totals 28 15-25 74.

KENDRICK (6-8, 5-5)

Hayden Kimberling 0 0-0 0, Mercedes Heimgartner 3 0-0 9, Hali Anderson 3 4-4 11, Lydia Cowley 0 0-0 0, Ashna Casto 2 1-2 5, Brehlynn Clemenhagen 1 0-0 2, Hailie Hoffman 2 0-0 4, Shylei Johnston 0 0-0 0, Blake Boyer 0 0-0 0, Ivy Cowley 1 0-0 3. Totals 12 5-6 34.

Prairie 19 20 17 18—74

Kendrick 14 7 7 6—34

3-point goals — Heimgartner 3, Anderson, I. Crowley, Rehder, L. Schumacher.

JV — Prairie won 25-16.

Garfield-Palouse 75, Pomeroy 52

POMEROY — Staying perfect in Southeast 1B League play, the Vikings stormed past the host Pirates.

Elena Flansburg sank a sizzling seven 3-pointers on her way to 35 points and Kyra Brantner scored nine for Gar-Pal (13-1, 10-0), which got eight players on the board.

Hollie Van Vogt, Kiersten Bartels and Reagan McKeirnan had nine points apiece to pace Pomeroy (9-6, 6-3).

GARFIELD-PALOUSE (13-1, 10-0)

Reisse Johnson 1 0-0 3, Elena Flansburg 16 6-12 35, Kyra Brantner 3 2-3 9, Ellie Collier 2 1-1 5, Morgan Lentz 3 0-0 8, HettyLee Laughary 1 0-0 2, Taia Gehring 2 0-2 6, Molly Huffman 1 5-6 7. Totals 42 13-23 75.

POMEROY (9-6, 6-3)

Hollie Van Vogt 3 3-4 9, Kendyll Potoshnik 1 3-6 5, Sadie Klaveano 1 3-4 5, Taylor Gilbert 2 2-4 6, Kiersten Bartels 3 2-3 9, Molly Warren 0 3-4 3, Caroline McKeirnan 0 0-0 0, Isabella Field 1 2-2 4, Carmen Fruh 0 0-0 0, Reagan McKeirnan 4 0-0 9. Totals 16 18-27 52.

Gar-Pal 17 20 18 20—75

Pomeory 14 14 12 12—52

3-point goals — Flansburg 7, Gehring 2, Lentz 2, Johnnson, Brantner, Bartels, McKeirnan.

Lapwai 64, Potlatch 27

LAPWAI — The Wildcats beat the Loggers in a 2A Whitepine League game which they led 17-4 after the first quarter.

Madden Bisbee led Lapwai (12-2, 8-1) with 29 points and Amasone George added 20. Lapwai coach Josh Leighton said that the Wildcats’ early defensive pressure helped Lapwai bounce back from Thursday’s tough road loss to Prairie.

Kathryn Burnette paced Potlatch (2-13, 2-9) with 16 points.

POTLATCH (2-13, 2-9)

Brieanna Winther 0 1-6 1, Hatley Sawyer 0 0-0 0, Elena Vowels 2 1-2 6, Jaedyn Cessnun 0 0-0 0, Kathryn Burnette 7 2-6 16, Gracie Zimms 1 2-2 4. Totals 10 7-16 28.

LAPWAI (12-2, 8-1)

Charize Kipp 0 0-0 0, Ella Payne 2 0-0 5, Amasone George 7 4-5 20, Andrea Domebo 1 0-0 2, Lois Oatman 0 0-0 0, Cavell Samuels 0 0-0 0, Junee Picard 3 0-2 8, Jennilla WhiteTemple 0 0-0 0, Madden Bisbee 12 2-2 29. Totals 24 6-9 64.

Potlatch 4 12 7 4—27

Lapwai 17 16 10 10—64

3-point goals — Bisbee 3, George 2, Picard 2, Payne, Vowels.

Deary 31, Nezperce 29

DEARY — Protecting a two-point lead, Deary’s Emily Bovard batted the rebound off a missed Mustang free throw away with three seconds left in regulation, preventing the visiting Nighthawks from even attempting a shot.

Bovard’s head-up defensive play and Kaylee Wood’s 17 points and eight steals secured the 1A Whitepine League win. It had been a back-and-forth game in which Deary (10-2, 6-2) and Nezperce (2-7, 1-4) exchanged leads with each quarter.

Helen Wilcox led the Nighthawks with 10 points.

DEARY (10-2, 6-2)

Emily Bovard 0 0-0 0, Madelyn Proctor 1 0-0 3, Kaylee Wood 4 9-13 17, Scarlet Domigian 0 0-0 0, Kyleigh Eastman 0 0-0 0, Allie Vincent 4 3-7 11, Dedra Basting 0 0-0 0, Sophia Winter 0 0-0 0, Kori Bovard 0 0-0 0. Totals 9 12-20 31.

NEZPERCE (2-7, 1-4)

Avery Lux 1 2-3 4, Paityn Ralstin 2 0-0 4, Aubree Lux 2 0-0 5, Helen Wilcox 5 0-0 10, Abigail Duuck 1 0-0 2, Morgan Kirkland 0 0-0 0, Kairys Grant, E. Duuck 1 0-0 2 1 0-4 2. Totals 13 2-7 29.

Nezperce 9 8 10 2—29

Deary 4 14 7 6—31

3-point goals Proctor, Aubree Lux.

JV — Nezperce 22, Deary 18.

Grangeville 69, Priest River 34