PREP ROUNDUP

PALOUSE — The Garfield-Palouse Vikings blanked visiting Tekoa-Rosalia through the opening quarter and cruised to a 64-15 girls basketball win on Friday at their home court, remaining perfect in Southeast 1B League play.

Elena Flansburg (18 points, nine rebounds), Kyra Brantner (15 points) and Taia Gehring (nine points, 13 boards) were the top statistical contributors for the Vikings (16-1, 12-0), who allowed their foes no more than seven points in any one quarter.

Gar-Pal has now won 16 consecutive games since dropping its season-opener against Colfax on Dec. 4.

TEKOA-ROSALIA (6-10, 0-5)

Hanna Douglas 2 2-3 8, Ady Carren 0 0-0 0, Briley Smith 0 1-2 1, Clare Wilkins 1 0-2 2, Kayla Eilerston 0 0-0 0, Megan Maley 1 0-0 2, Abby McGuire 0 1-2 1, Rubi Ramirez 0 1-2 1. Totals 4 5-11 15.

GARFIELD-PALOUSE (16-1, 12-0)

Reisse Johnson 0 0-2 0, Kaydence Kivi 0 0-0 0, Elena Flansburg 7 2-2 18, Kyra Brantner 5 5-6 15, Ellie Collier 2 1-2 5, Morgan Lentz 3 2-4 9, HettyLee Laughary 1 0-2 2, Taia Gehring 2 3-4 9, Molly Huffman 3 0-1 6. Totals 23 13-23 64.

Tekoa-Rosalia 0 7 7 2—15

Garfield-Palouse 15 12 17 20—64

3-point goals — Douglas 2, Flansburg 2, Gehring 2, Lentz.

JV — Garfield-Palouse 24, Tekoa-Rosalia 12 (one half).

Orofino 37, Priest River 34

PRIEST RIVER — The traveling Maniacs edged past the Spartans, holding off a late rally to avenge a loss from earlier in the season in 3A Central Idaho League play.

Orofino (5-10, 2-5) was paced by Kaitlyn Curtis and Rilee Diffin with 15 points apiece.

OROFINO (5-10, 2-5)

Maddy Waters 2 0-2 4, Alina Paul 0 0-0 0, Sierra Tondevold 0 0-0 0, Sady Olive 0 0-0 0, Paige Deyo 0 0-0 0, Ella Beardin 1 0-2 3, Livia Johnson 0 0-0 0, Kaitlyn Curtis 6 3-5 15, Rilee Diffin 7 1-5 15. Totals 16 4-17 37.

PRIEST RIVER (10-5, 3-2)

Haylee Jepson-Church 2 0-0 4, McKinley Burgess 0 1-2 1, Desi Humphrey 8 0-0 20, Paityn Yount 1 0-0 2, Lizzie McCracken 1 0-0 3, Haley Brace 2 0-0 4, Aleigha Jensen 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 1-2 34.

Orofino 8 17 6 6—37

Priest River 4 10 7 13—34

3-point goals — E. Beardin, Humphrey 4, McCracken.

Highland 54, Timberline 21

WEIPPE — Highland of Craigmont blitzed Timberline of Weippe in a 1A Whitepine League encounter that included a 22-0 third quarter.

Kylee Beck (17 points, 13 rebounds) and Sheradyn Stamper (17 points, 11 steals) both registered statistical double-doubles for the victorious Huskies (9-7, 5-4). Harlee Harris did a majority of the scoring for the host Spartans (0-13, 0-9) with 12 points.

HIGHLAND (9-7, 5-4)

Alli-Mae Moddrell 4 2-4 1 Kylee Beck 8 1-2 17, Shyanne Stamper 4 2-3 10, Halle Beck 0 0-0 0, Sheradyn Stamper 8 1-8 17, Laney Bovey 0 0-2 0, Jasmine Thacker 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 6-17 54.

TIMBERLINE (0-13, 0-9)

Hailey Rodgers 0 0-0 0, Harlee Harris 5 0-0 12, Kathryn Anderson 0 0-0 0, Jaelynn Willis 0 0-0 0, Kylie Green 0 0-0 0, Alyssa Stewart 4 1-2 9. Totals 9 1-2 21.

Highland 12 18 22 2—54

Timberline 5 6 0 10—21

3-point goals — Harris 2.

Deary 51, Kootenai 16

DEARY — A 20-2 opening quarter set the tone in a nonleague win for the Mustangs against visiting Kootenai.

Madelyn Proctor (14 points), Kaylee Wood (13 points, eight rebounds) and Allie Vincent (12 points, eight rebounds) led a balanced effort for Deary (11-3).

KOOTENAI (1-8)

Annabelle Parrish 0 0-0 0, Hunter Charles 0 0-0 0, Madilyn Lowery 0 0-0 0, Madeline Loucks 1 0-0 2, Sadie Rose Davidson 0 0-2 0, Brooklyn Charles 6 0-0 12, Dani Davidson 1 0-0 2, Callie Mazza 0 0-0 0, Harleigh Dutton 0 0-2 0. Totals 8 0-4 16.

DEARY (11-3)

Emily Bovard 1 0-0 3, Madelyn Proctor 4 6-6 14, Kaylee Wood 4 5-8 13, Scarlet Domigian 1 0-0 2, Allie Vincent 3 5-7 12, Dedra Basting 2 0-1 4, Sophia Winter 2 0-0 4, Kori Bovard 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 16-22 51.

Kootenai 2 6 6 2—16

Deary 20 9 7 13—51

3-point goals — Bovard.

Colton 58, Dayton 21

COLTON — Stamping its authority with a massive 32-point third quarter, Colton rolled to a Southeast 1B League win against visiting Dayton.

Clair Moehrle led all scorers with 22 points, while teammates Leah Mussen (11), Ella Nollmeyer (11) and Rori Weber (10) all made additional double-digit contributions for the victorious Wildcats (10-6, 9-4).

DAYTON (10-8, 7-7)

Rosemary Yutyy 0 0-0 0, Lila Hutchens 0 1-2 1, Jaelynn Chapman 0 2-2 2, Peyton Benavides 1 0-0 3, Mac McCowen 1 0-2 3, Cindi Howard 0 0-2 0, Ellie Jonas 1 0-0 3, Kayla Thurtson 0 1-2 1, Alexa Jones 2 2-7 6. Totals 5 5-17 21.

COLTON (10-6, 9-4)

Leah Mussen 4 1-3 11, Rori Weber 4 0-0 10, Ada Kerr 0 0-0 0, Ella Nollmeyer 3 5-10 11, Kiya Soza 0 0-0 0, Clair Moehrle 8 2-3 22, Nikki Heitstuman 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 8-16 58.

Dayton 9 3 3 6—21

Colton 10 9 32 7—58

3-point goals — Benavides, McCowen, Jonas, Moehrle 4, Musson 2, Weber 2.

Pullman Christian 31, Classical Christian 20

PULLMAN — The host Eagles pitched a shutout through the opening quarter en route to a Mountain Christian League win over Classical Christian Academy of Coeur d’Alene.

Sara Torrey and Sophia Cofer put up a combined 14 points to lead the offensive effort for Pullman Christian (6-7, 5-5).

CLASSICAL CHRISTIAN (0-9, 0-9)

Jenny Barnhart 2 0-2 4, Lizzie Smith 2 2-3 6, Shelby Barnhart 3 0-0 6, MacKenzie Cummer 0 0-2 0, Caitlyn Wheeler 1 0-0 2, Esme Krombein 1 0-0 2. Totals 9 2-7 20.

PULLMAN CHRISTIAN (6-7, 5-5)

Hannah Anderson 0 0-0 0, Shelby Rajasekaran 1 0-0 2, Lizzy Fitzgerald 1 1-2 3, Sara Torrey 4 0-0 8, Sophia Cofer 3 0-0 6, Addy Fitzgerald 1 0-0 2, Braeley Olson 0 0-0 0, Lydia Carrier 1 0-0 2, Keira Downs 0 1-2 1, Chloe Anderson 2 0-0 4, Bethany Fitzgerald 1 0-0 3. Totals 14 2-4 31.

Classical Christian 0 2 8 10—20

Pullman Christian 9 10 7 5—31

3-point goals — B. Fitzgerald.

Sandpoint 57, Lewiston 35

The visiting Bulldogs used a big second-quarter run and a balanced scoring effort to power past Lewiston in a 5A Inland Empire League matchup.

Freshman Kylese Samuels led the Bengals (6-11, 1-5) in scoring with eight points and connected on two 3s.

SANDPOINT (9-10, 4-3)

Jaylah Butler 0 0-0 0, Demi Driggs 1 0-0 2, Carly Laybourne 0 0-0 0, Jordyn Tomco 5 4-4 16, Livia Driggs 5 0-0 14, Mia Driggs 0 0–0 0, Brecken Mire 6 3-5 14, Chloe Laybourne 4 0-0 9, Jetta Thaete 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 7-9 57.

LEWISTON (6-11, 1-5)

Emma Walker 0 0-0 0, Avery Balmer 0 0-0 0, Breanna Albright 2 0-0 5, Callie Fisher 0 0-0 0, Skye Van Trease 0 2-2 2, Kara Stanger 1 0-0 3, Addy McKarcher 2 3-9 7, Kylese Samuels 3 0-0 8, Avery Lathen 3 0-2 7, Taylor Holman 0 0-0 0, Emery McKarcher 1 0-0 3. Totals 12 5-13 35.

3-point goals – L Driggs 4, Tomco 2, Mire, Ch Laybourne, Samuels 2, Albright, Stanger, E Mckarcher, Lathen.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Lewiston 72, Sandpoint 45

The Bengals used relentless perimeter defense and a barrage of 3-point shooting to knock off Sandpoint in a 5A Inland Empire League matchup.

Lewiston (14-1, 3-0) forced numerous turnovers, often leading to points, and totaled 13 3-pointers in winning its sixth consecutive game.

The Bengals’ leading scorer Royce Fisher bounced back with a game-high 22 points, connecting six times from distance. It was a balanced scoring effort, with Dray Torpey (11 points), Jordan Walker (11) and Parker Bogar also in double figures.

SANDPOINT (5-8, 1-2)