Local NewsNovember 19, 2024

PRH announces Physical Excellence Award winner

Emergency Medicine Physician Benjamin Rhoades was selected for the award

Anonymous Author
story image illustation

PULLMAN — The Pullman Regional Hospital has announced the winner of its Physician Excellence Award.

The hospital announced in a news release Thursday that Emergency Medicine Physician Benjamin Rhoades was selected for the award.

Rhoades has worked in the emergency department for seven years. He’s the treasurer for the Medical Executive Committee, and will become president of the group when he returns from his 2025 deployment with the National Guard. Rhoades is also a member of the hospital’s Pediatrics Committee.

He was nominated by four of his colleagues for the annual honor, and was selected from a pool of eight contestants.

The Physical Excellence Award was created in 2003 to acknowledge outstanding physicians at the hospital and its network of clinics. The award recognizes care providers committed to improving the quality of health care for the community.

