Local NewsJanuary 14, 2025

PRH board president resigns

Commission looking to fill vacancy left by Jeff Elbracht’s departure

Emily Pearce
Jeff Elbracht
Jeff ElbrachtCourtesy photo

PULLMAN — Pullman Regional Hospital is looking to fill a vacancy on its Board of Commissioners after the outgoing president announced he was resigning.

The hospital said in a news release Friday that longtime commissioner and board president Jeff Elbracht resigned Jan. 5.

Following his departure came a shift in leadership on the board — Tricia Grantham was selected as president, PJ Sanchez as vice president and Cheryl Oliver as secretary during a Jan. 8 meeting.

Elbracht joined the board in 2016 and was selected to serve as president from 2018 to 2025. He is the director of finance for the City of Pullman and is the former director of university recreation at Washington State University.

The hospital is taking applications to fill the vacancy on the board left by Elbracht’s departure. To be eligible for the six-year term, candidates must be a registered voter, live within Pullman city limits and cannot be a hospital employee.

The position’s responsibilities include attending one public board meeting per month and additional special board meetings, as well as two to three committee meetings per month. Each year, commissioners must also come to a two-day planning session, two regional or state educational meetings and participate in various hospital functions like accreditation, hospital employee appreciation and fundraising events.

The board will hold a special meeting Feb.5 to interview candidates and possibly appoint a new commissioner. The appointee will be up for election in November, and must file a personal financial affairs statement with the Public Disclosure Commission.

Letters of interest and resumes must be mailed by Jan. 31 addressed to the Pullman Regional Hospital Board of Commissioners at 835 SE Bishop Blvd., Pullman, WA 99163.

Pearce can be reached at epearce@dnews.com.

