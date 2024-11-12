Sections
Local NewsNovember 12, 2024

PRH set for lockdown drill Thursday

Anonymous Author

PULLMAN — Pullman Regional Hospital will be conducting a lockdown drill Thursday afternoon.

The hospital announced in a news release Nov. 6 that all on-site clinics will participate in the scheduled hour-long exercise at 4:30 p.m.

The Pullman Police Department is facilitating the exercise. Officers will be on campus to test the hospital’s emergency response training.

Patient care will continue for appointments scheduled during the drill time. For any active patient appointments, clinic doors will remain closed and patients will be informed of the ongoing drill.

Volunteers will be stationed at all entry and exit points to provide patients and visitors guidance, explain the drill and assist with wayfinding.

Clinic staff will follow lockdown protocols in alignment with hospital policy as closely as possible while prioritizing patient care needs.

The drill is to ensure staff preparedness and safety, while also highlighting the hospital’s commitment to effective emergency response training.

