PRH staff, WSU alum participate in colon cancer screening research

PULLMAN — Pullman Regional Hospital was featured in the American Journal of Gastroenterology for colon cancer screening research.

The hospital announced in a news release Thursday medical staff along with a Washington State University medical student were published in the study analyzing the impact of computer-aided detection to identify polyps on pre-cancerous tissue during colonoscopies.

The study was authored by Pierce Claassen, an internal medicine resident at Arizona’s Mayo Clinic.

The WSU Elson S. Floyd College of Medicine alum was published alongside Dustene Johnston, registered nurse and director of Pullman Regional Hospital’s same-day services department; Benjamin Adkins, Pullman Family Medicine physician; Nancy Panko, general surgeon and medical director at Pullman Surgical Associates; and John Visger, Pullman Surgical Associates general surgeon.