Sections
The Palouse
Classifieds
The Dnews
Local NewsFebruary 21, 2025

PRH staff, WSU alum participate in colon cancer screening research

Local medical providers contribute to Mayo Clinic study

Emily Pearce
Pierce Claassen
Pierce Claassen

PULLMAN — Pullman Regional Hospital was featured in the American Journal of Gastroenterology for colon cancer screening research.

The hospital announced in a news release Thursday medical staff along with a Washington State University medical student were published in the study analyzing the impact of computer-aided detection to identify polyps on pre-cancerous tissue during colonoscopies.

The study was authored by Pierce Claassen, an internal medicine resident at Arizona’s Mayo Clinic.

The WSU Elson S. Floyd College of Medicine alum was published alongside Dustene Johnston, registered nurse and director of Pullman Regional Hospital’s same-day services department; Benjamin Adkins, Pullman Family Medicine physician; Nancy Panko, general surgeon and medical director at Pullman Surgical Associates; and John Visger, Pullman Surgical Associates general surgeon.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

The team spent three years comparing detection rates of adenomas with and without GI Genius, a computer-aided detection software, during colonoscopies. They concluded there was a 5% increase in detection when using the technology.

Colonoscopies are a routine test to screen for colon cancer. The screenings are recommended for adults age 45 with an average risk for colorectal cancer. Subsequent testing should be done every 10 years after if no tumors are found and patients have no prior family history of colon cancer.

Trained physicians, surgeons and gastroenterologists at the local hospital performed around 3,000 colonoscopies each year.

Pearce can be reached at epearce@dnews.com.

Related
Local NewsFeb. 21
Plans in works to reduce heavy truck traffic in downtown Pul...
Local NewsFeb. 21
Little’s office taking input on school choice bill
Local NewsFeb. 21
New measure takes aim at billing in governor’s office
Local NewsFeb. 21
PRH receives accreditation from College of American Patholog...
Related
Colfax FFA heads to national competition
Local NewsFeb. 20
Colfax FFA heads to national competition
Judge denies Kohberger’s motions to suppress evidence
Local NewsFeb. 20
Judge denies Kohberger’s motions to suppress evidence
Mayor discusses taxes, construction, Chick-fil-A
Local NewsFeb. 20
Mayor discusses taxes, construction, Chick-fil-A
Medicaid bill heads to Idaho Senate
Local NewsFeb. 20
Medicaid bill heads to Idaho Senate
Bill to use firing squad as state’s primary execution method advances
Local NewsFeb. 20
Bill to use firing squad as state’s primary execution method advances
Rally to support WWAMI to be held in Boise
Local NewsFeb. 20
Rally to support WWAMI to be held in Boise
Court date moved for man charged with murder
Local NewsFeb. 20
Court date moved for man charged with murder
SMART Transit director speaks to recent service outage
Local NewsFeb. 20
SMART Transit director speaks to recent service outage
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
SitemapTermsPrivacy