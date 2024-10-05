Pride in a local talent turned pro

Here is the Lewiston Tribune headline from the Sept. 1 Labor Day weekend paper: “Clarkston’s Dahmen sponsors local golf event, returns to valley.” Joel’s Dahmen Family Foundation sponsored the 72nd annual Whing Ding Sole Survivor golf tournament held at the Lewiston Golf and Country Club. Joel is a 36-year-old PGA professional golfer, who was born in Lewiston and graduated from Clarkston High School where he won two Washington state championships. He’s also my grandson. This was the first time Joel has sponsored the tournament, where he has won the Sole Survivor twice in 2007 and 2009, at the ages of 19 and 21.

My beloved late wife, Barbara, and I have always been thankful, excited, and yes, proud of his success as a golfer, but his sponsoring his home area tournaments I feel is one of the most wonderful things he has ever done. Let’s look at Joel’s trip from Clarkston to being a top professional golfer.

Using some Tribune headlines, lets start with his first victory. The 2021 headline says, “Stunning yes, but unsurprising.” A photo shows him holding the award at the Punta Cana Resort Club Championship. Geno Bonnalie, of Lewiston, and then Joel got a huge hug from his wife Lona.

A 2019 Tribune headline says about Joel, “Long road to success” and that accurately describes Joel’s golf career. The article says Joel had just won $853,000 in the Wells Fargo Championship for finishing second. “It’s ridiculous,” says Joel, whose dad worked 40 years at the paper mill in Lewiston and his mother was a Lewiston teacher at Whitman Elementary School (his mother’s also my daughter). He says he has never bled from golf, but he has definitely had tears. After playing a year at the University of Washington, three years on the Canadian tour, one as Canadian Champion, a battle with cancer, and years on the minor league tour, he made the PGA tour at the age of 29 in 2017. He says that he will not suddenly become a Tiger Woods, but he appreciates the gift-of-golf-talent he has been blessed with.

Joel wrote a few pages he called, “I want to talk about my mom.” He talks about he and his brother Zach both beating testicular cancer. When he found out, he said he just wanted to talk to his mom. He has been thinking a lot about life and golf, and golf had a lot to do with her. She was and still is his super hero. She did everything for him and his brother. He says they were “mama’s boys.” Her name was Jolyn, always the life of the party, and a very true University of Idaho Vandal. She was one of Whitman Elementary’s favorite teachers. She did everything with love, including hosting family holiday dinners. In the summers, she drove Joel around to many junior tournaments. She never missed a hole and took notes about how many greens he hit and how many putts he made. She gave all of the information to his dad. After each tournament she would ask him if he did his best, and when he said yes, she would say “OK, let’s get a treat from Starbucks then.”