Professor: UI diversity offices to close

MOSCOW — According to a University of Idaho professor, diversity offices on the UI campus have already been informed they must close based on orders from state officials.

Sydney Freeman Jr. posted on Facebook early Monday morning that the Black/African American Cultural Center he helped establish on campus has been closed “based on the instruction of the Idaho State Board of Education and due to pressure of members of the Idaho State Legislature.”

He added that the UI Women’s Center, Office of Multicultural Affairs and the LGBTQA Office were also “targeted for closure.”

“My heart goes out to all of the leaders, community partners, and students who invested their time, energy, and talents in sustaining and advancing these units to ensure all minoritized populations maintained spaces where they could have a sense of belonging,” Freeman. wrote.

Freeman published his post days before the Idaho State Board of Education plans to talk about its new Diversity, Equity and Inclusion policies for higher education. A proposed SBOE resolution would “ensure that no central offices, policies, procedures, or initiatives are dedicated to DEI ideology.”

UI spokesperson Jodi Walker did not share more details with the Moscow-Pullman Daily News other than stating that the university is following the guidance of the SBOE, which meets Wednesday in Boise.