Proposed changes would allow more logging

Logging would be allowed in millions of acres of national forest in Washington, Oregon and California, including older trees currently off-limits to cutting, under proposed amendments to the Northwest Forest Plan.

The conservation plan was enacted in 1994 and includes 24 million acres across federal land. It was intended to preserve mature and old-growth forests and protect species, including the marbled murrelet, threatened and endangered salmon and the northern spotted owl.

Now the Biden administration has embarked on an update of the plan to address changes, including a loss of nearly 7% of protected old-growth forest within the plan area because of wildfire. The loss has eliminated gains of old growth achieved during the first 25 years of the plan.

The Forest Service intends to issue a final environmental impact statement on the proposed amendments in 2025, under the incoming Trump administration. What that will mean for the outcome is unclear.

Large fires within older forests are expected to increase due to climate change and a 100-year history of fire suppression, which has built up forest density and fuels throughout the plan area.

The Forest Service has proposed alternative amendments covering only the national forest portions of the plan area, or 19.4 million acres. The public has until March 17 to comment on the Forest Service’s draft environmental impact statement on proposed amendments.

Among other changes, the amendment alternatives call for long overdue tribal co-stewardship in implementing management practices, along with other reforms sought in the relationship with tribes and the national forests on their ancestral lands. Tribes were not consulted during the formulation of the original Northwest Forest Plan.

The proposed changes also would greatly increase logging, burning and thinning within national forests in the plan areas. For 30 years, stands of trees 80 to 120 years old in national forests west of the Cascades within parts of the plan area, including in the Olympic, Mount Baker-Snoqualmie and Gifford Pinchot national forests, have been off-limits to logging.

That would change under proposed amendments, which would open those forests to logging, primarily for restoration. The motivation is to improve plantation forests and dense naturally-regenerated forests that might not otherwise grow to old growth conditions, said Priya Shahani, lead in the planning service center for the Forest Service on the Northwest Forest Plan Amendment.

Stands older than two centuries in moist west side forests would be off-limits to logging in most circumstances.

Forests east of the Cascades in parts of the the plan area also would also be opened for more burning, mechanical thinning and cutting than is presently allowed, both for restoration and to provide jobs for mills and timber workers. In dry east side forests, trees 150 years and older would be retained under most circumstances.

The specifics of what logging would look like on the ground — specifically which stands where, and how the cutting and other treatments would be done — are not spelled out in the alternatives, which instead provide only broad guidance and targets for cutting, burning and thinning.

The alternatives in the draft plan were informed by more than a year of work from a volunteer federal advisory committee, including scientists, academics and representatives from tribes and local governments.

The goal of the amendments include creating more economic opportunity for rural communities and, according to the Forest Service, make forests more resilient to increased frequency and severity of fire.

“We have … seen dramatic changes in the frequency of wildfire. The intensity of wildfire we’re seeing in many of our forests that were dramatically departed from what these forests would historically have seen,” said Shasta Ferranto, special assistant to the Forest Service’s regional forester, in a phone interview.

The plan distinguishes between logging primarily for restoration, Ferranto said, and logging to support rural economies by promoting a predictable commercial timber supply to create and sustain local jobs, though sometimes harvest could accomplish both objectives.

Fire is natural in forests. The goal of the amendment is to bring fire back where it has been suppressed and to tame risk by removing fuel where forests have become too dense. Guidance in the proposals differs between moist and dry forest types and young and old forests, with more logging recommended in younger and drier forests.