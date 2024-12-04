Provost says UI will still serve students despite changes

MOSCOW — The University of Idaho provost said Tuesday that even if new restrictions on diversity, equity and inclusion are put in place by the Idaho State Board of Education, the UI will continue serving the needs of its students.

Provost Torrey Lawrence gave an update on the proposed state DEI resolutions during a UI Faculty Senate meeting.

These resolutions were introduced during the Nov. 21 SBOE meeting and are currently under review. Lawrence cautioned that the resolutions are still changing, but they essentially prohibit university offices, policies, procedures and initiatives from being dedicated to DEI activities.

It is unclear how this may affect the University of Idaho, as the school has an Office of Equity and Diversity. This office oversees a number of organizations that promote diversity including an Office of Multicultural Affairs, an LGBTQA Office, a Women’s Center, the Black/African American Cultural Center and the College Assistance Migrant Program.

Lawrence said that as the university sorts through these resolutions from the state, the UI is still focused on meeting the needs of its students and employees.

“Maybe we are going to serve them and support them in ways that look different than what we’ve done in the past, maybe it’s from a different office, maybe it’s from different units, but still trying to meet the needs of students and employees as well,” he said.

When asked if there will still be ways for students to request services currently provided by programs like the Women’s Center, for example, Lawrence said “absolutely yes.”

“That is our primary focus in whatever we do going forward and trying to meet their needs,” he said.