PULLMAN — Multiculturalism is one of several principals uplifted by the Bangladeshi community of Pullman.

The group organized this year’s International Mother Language Day celebration to honor language diversity and the significance the observation holds.

Shaheen Khan, co-owner of Mela Bangladeshi Cuisine and community member, said Washington State University hosts its own celebration annually. It was the first time the event was hosted exclusively by the community at the Gladish Community and Cultural Center on Saturday.

Khan noted that hosting the event downtown helped to bridge the gap between the student and local community.

Golam Saroare Shakil, WSU postdoctoral research associate and community member, said they succeeded in opening the celebration to different communities this year — more than 170 people attended from multiple cultures.

Shetu Ranjan Biswas, WSU graduate student and group member, said the event represented international life, culture and heritage.

The celebration included 13 performances by singers, dancers, musicians and poets from many various cultures around the world, as well as a keynote speech by WSU Professor Emeritus Anjan Bose. He said roughly eight languages out of the many from India, Nepal and Bangladesh were spoken during the performances.

Mela also served an entire course of authentic Bangladeshi cuisine at the event.

International Mother Language Day is a worldwide annual observance held Feb. 21 that was established by the United Nations Educational (UNESCO), Scientific and Cultural Organization in 1999. The day commemorates the Bangladesh Language Movement of 1952, where Ranjan Biswas said Bangladesh is the only country to sacrifice their lives to speak their mother tongue.

Ranjan Biswas said a series of political events were triggered to separate West Pakistan, now Pakistan, from East Pakistan, now Bangladesh. Protests erupted in the late 1940s following the announcement that Urdu was declared as the official language, even though more than half of East Pakistan’s population spoke Bangla.