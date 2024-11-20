Sections
Local NewsNovember 20, 2024

Pullman budget finalized for next two years

Financial plan reflects the city’s 16 department’s 2025-26 expenditures and revenues

Emily Pearce
story image illustation

PULLMAN — The Pullman City Council approved the 2025-26 biennial budget during Tuesday night’s regular meeting.

The budget is a projection of costs over the next two years that best reflects expenditures and rates from the city’s 16 departments. The financial plan was created with input from department managers and recommendations from City Administrator Mike Urban.

Councilors have been working on the budget over the past couple months. Since the city released its draft in October, the council held two workshops and provided a public hearing where the community was encouraged to discuss the matter.

The budget projects general fund revenue around $29,600,000 and operational expenditures around $32,700,000 for 2025. In 2026, estimated revenues are approximately $29,000,000 and expenditures are nearly $31,500,000.

Some highlights from the budget include:

The Pullman Police Department was allotted about $10,420,000 for 2025 and roughly $10,330,000 for 2026. Funds will be used to support salaries and benefits of staff, and aid rising training and supply costs.

The Pullman Fire Department will work with around $9,956,000 for 2025 and more than $9,960,000 for 2026. An increased cost in supplies, equipment and salaries is reflected in the amount.

The Neill Public Library was given about $2,210,000 for 2025 and a little over $2,130,000 for 2026. The funds will allow for library software replacements, along with supporting a bump in staff salaries.

Parks and Recreation will use roughly $2,635,000 for 2025 and around $2,160,000 for 2026 to finance increased wages, supply and equipment costs, as well as other expenses.

The department includes several projects and divisions, like the Pullman Aquatic and Fitness Pool was issued more than $740,000 for 2025 and no funds for 2026 because of the termination of an interlocal agreement by the Pullman School District. The Reaney Pool will use nearly $100,000 for 2025 and more than $100,000 for 2026.

Parks and Facilities will work with about $2,830,000 for 2025 and around $1,950,000 for 2026 for maintaining the city’s parks and facilities, as well as general maintenance around town.

Mayor Francis Benjamin thanked all city staff for the hard work that has gone into creating the budget.

The full budget report can be found at bit.ly/4hWz4xi.

