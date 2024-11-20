Pullman budget finalized for next two years

PULLMAN — The Pullman City Council approved the 2025-26 biennial budget during Tuesday night’s regular meeting.

The budget is a projection of costs over the next two years that best reflects expenditures and rates from the city’s 16 departments. The financial plan was created with input from department managers and recommendations from City Administrator Mike Urban.

Councilors have been working on the budget over the past couple months. Since the city released its draft in October, the council held two workshops and provided a public hearing where the community was encouraged to discuss the matter.

The budget projects general fund revenue around $29,600,000 and operational expenditures around $32,700,000 for 2025. In 2026, estimated revenues are approximately $29,000,000 and expenditures are nearly $31,500,000.

Some highlights from the budget include:

The Pullman Police Department was allotted about $10,420,000 for 2025 and roughly $10,330,000 for 2026. Funds will be used to support salaries and benefits of staff, and aid rising training and supply costs.