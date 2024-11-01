Pullman Building Supply sees final days

Heavily discounted tile, light fixtures and tubs sat on tables and the floor at Pullman Building Supply late this week, some of the last merchandise in the store that’s closing Saturday.

Vast portions of the 40,000-square-foot building and its 80,000-square-foot warehouse were empty, its inventory picked over by customers who have been taking advantage of deals since the decision to discontinue its operations was announced in July.

The store’s last hours will be 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. today and Saturday, said Tyler Garrett, president and CEO of Moscow & Pullman Building Supply.

“We’re down to pretty minimal stock,” he said.

What might replace the store has not yet been decided, Garrett said, noting the building and property are for sale or lease through Bornhoft Real Estate in Spokane.

Moscow Building Supply hired 40 of the 90 Pullman employees, Garrett said.

The store helped others find new jobs, and, in many cases, offered bonuses for those who stayed as the closure approached, he said.

“We’re sorry to go,” Garrett said. “It’s a necessary step to stay relevant. It’s not something we thought we would do, but it’s the reality we’re living in.”

As difficult as it is to shutter the Pullman location, Garrett said focusing his company’s attention on its other location — Moscow Building Supply, at 760 N. Main St. — will help the local store compete against Home Depot.

The national chain is anticipated to open in late spring next year near the Palouse Mall.

A number of factors made Pullman Building Supply unsustainable, Garrett said.

The home-improvement retailer entered the Pullman market in 1996 and opened at its present location at 400 S.E. Fairmont Road near Walmart in 2015.

The store is larger than its Moscow counterpart and had several categories of products such as flooring, clothing and housewares that the Moscow store didn’t have space to stock. But the business model for Pullman never panned out, Garrett said.

“It’s underperformed ever since we opened it up,” he said.