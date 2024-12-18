Pullman council opts against ceasefire resolution

PULLMAN — The Pullman City Council will not be passing a ceasefire resolution to the conflict between Israel and Gaza.

The council met during its regular meeting Tuesday evening. It was a long night — councilors heard from several community members on the possibility of passing a ceasefire resolution regarding the unrest in the Middle East, as well as presentations from Hills & Rivers Housing Trust and the Whitman County Humane Society.

More than a dozen Pullman residents approached councilors with opinions on a ceasefire to the conflict between Israel and Gaza. Around two thirds advocated for the resolution, while five condemned its passage.

Some members from the Palouse Democratic Socialists of America and community members approached councilors who emphasized the local government’s role in the humanitarian crisis. They argued being part of a movement that includes around 100 cities across the nation would strengthen the urgency of bringing the issue to federal officials’ attention.

Others contended that the issue is outside the council’s scope, who should focus on more pressing local matters like downtown businesses facing hardships from the long Project Downtown construction period, growing homelessness in the region and the food insecurity experienced by many in the area.

The issue was first brought to the council’s attention in June when many residents asked the local government to take a stance on the conflict and pass a resolution for a permanent ceasefire.

City councilors Eric Fejeran and Carla De Lira agreed to work together early this summer to create a draft ceasefire resolution. The two held listening sessions in August and October to gather feedback from the community.

The draft resolution would have meant the city supports an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Israel and Gaza. The resolution would show the city government condemns the killing of civilians, Israeli or Palestinian, recognizing the acts are a violation of international law and human decency.

Councilors discussed the item, and decided this would be the last time the issue would be brought up. A request to place it on a future agenda was denied.

While the majority of councilors were not in favor of the city of Pullman passing the resolution, many said the doesn’t mean they are against a ceasefire in the Middle East or condone violence in conflicts across the globe. Officials said if the resolution was passed, it would be hard to draw a line where the city stands with several other conflicts happening around the world.

Councilors highlighted their role as local servants, to be nonpartisan and leave their affiliations at the door. They said the resolution’s passage could divide the community, and that it wouldn’t fully represent all of Pullman’s beliefs.

Councilors encouraged residents to contact federal officials, adding that the matter would be in their purview.

