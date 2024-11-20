Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessGolden TimesLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
Local NewsNovember 20, 2024

Pullman family brings joy to local cancer patients

The Leonards donate Band-Aids and toys to Gritman Medical Center

Anthony Kuipers
Vera Ligman, from left, Ryan Leonard, Rylee Leonard and Shelley McGregor pose for a photo.
Vera Ligman, from left, Ryan Leonard, Rylee Leonard and Shelley McGregor pose for a photo.Anthony Kuipers/Lewiston Tribune

An 11-year-old Pullman boy knows how frightening it is to be a cancer patient.

That is why he is doing his own part to bring local patients a bit of comfort and joy.

In 2017, when Ryan Leonard was just 4-years-old, he was diagnosed with leukemia on Halloween.

“When I found out, I had to go to the hospital and I was being poked by so many IVs and stuff,” the Lincoln Middle School student said. “It really scared me.”

He endured the poking, the chemotherapy and having to miss out on playing sports or socializing with his friends. Four years ago, after his family moved to Pullman from Minnesota, Ryan found out he was cancer free.

“It was a scary thing, but also at the same time, knowing that I beat it also brings a lot of joy to me,” he said.

Ryan Leonard felt inspired to bring joy to other cancer patients.

In an effort to raise awareness about childhood cancer, the Leonards began collecting and donating Band-Aids and stuffed animals to cancer patients. They put the word out on Facebook, and soon collected as many as 20,000 Band-Aids from people in 20 different states.

Ryan Leonard’s former classmates at Sunnyside Elementary also donated to the cause. Ryan’s father, Jeremy Leonard, said the Childhood Cancer Coalition helped coordinate the distribution of those gifts.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

“It was really (Ryan’s) idea,” Jeremy Leonard said.

They’ve previously donated to Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane. This year, the Leonards donated Band-Aids and stuffed animals, known as Squishmallows, to patients at Gritman Medical Center.

“I just donate toys or Squishmallows to make sure (the patients) feel like they’re welcome there and knowing that it’s not so scary and that they have something to cuddle with,” Ryan Leonard said.

Ryan Leonard’s 8-year-old sister, Rylee, also helps out with the donations.

The Leonards brought a couple Squishmallows to Gritman on Friday. Shelley McGregor, Gritman’s volunteer services coordinator, has been working with the Leonards to coordinate their donations to the hospital.

“I think it’s a healing process for them,” McGregor said. “I think it’s impressive. It says a lot about who they are as a family.”

Jeremy Leonard said his family typically collects donations during the month of September. Now, they have also begun collecting food to donate, as well.

Ryan’s mother, Kelly Leonard, said they are proud of their son and how far he has come since his diagnosis.

“It’s been a long journey,” she said.

Kuipers can be reached at akuipers@dnews.com.

Related
Local NewsNov. 20
GoFundMe raises more than $100,000 for family of Pullman boy...
Local NewsNov. 20
Denny’s looking to open location at Lewiston
Local NewsNov. 20
Public invited to participate in final comment period on sho...
Local NewsNov. 20
UI Extension to host wreath-making workshop
Related
Pullman budget finalized for next two years
Local NewsNov. 20
Pullman budget finalized for next two years
Caution encouraged after equine virus news
Local NewsNov. 20
Caution encouraged after equine virus news
Snow expected in Inland Northwest on Tuesday evening, Wednesday morning
Local NewsNov. 19
Snow expected in Inland Northwest on Tuesday evening, Wednesday morning
PRH announces Physical Excellence Award winner
Local NewsNov. 19
PRH announces Physical Excellence Award winner
Shed damaged by fire last weekend on Pullman’s Military Hill
Local NewsNov. 19
Shed damaged by fire last weekend on Pullman’s Military Hill
Local hospital hosting annual Grant Award Celebration today
Local NewsNov. 19
Local hospital hosting annual Grant Award Celebration today
Furniture fire tally rises after a mattress set ablaze on College Hill last weekend
Local NewsNov. 19
Furniture fire tally rises after a mattress set ablaze on College Hill last weekend
Council punts again on United flights
Local NewsNov. 19
Council punts again on United flights
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
SitemapTermsPrivacy