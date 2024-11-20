Pullman family brings joy to local cancer patients

An 11-year-old Pullman boy knows how frightening it is to be a cancer patient.

That is why he is doing his own part to bring local patients a bit of comfort and joy.

In 2017, when Ryan Leonard was just 4-years-old, he was diagnosed with leukemia on Halloween.

“When I found out, I had to go to the hospital and I was being poked by so many IVs and stuff,” the Lincoln Middle School student said. “It really scared me.”

He endured the poking, the chemotherapy and having to miss out on playing sports or socializing with his friends. Four years ago, after his family moved to Pullman from Minnesota, Ryan found out he was cancer free.

“It was a scary thing, but also at the same time, knowing that I beat it also brings a lot of joy to me,” he said.

Ryan Leonard felt inspired to bring joy to other cancer patients.

In an effort to raise awareness about childhood cancer, the Leonards began collecting and donating Band-Aids and stuffed animals to cancer patients. They put the word out on Facebook, and soon collected as many as 20,000 Band-Aids from people in 20 different states.

Ryan Leonard’s former classmates at Sunnyside Elementary also donated to the cause. Ryan’s father, Jeremy Leonard, said the Childhood Cancer Coalition helped coordinate the distribution of those gifts.