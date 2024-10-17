Pullman hospital welcomes new physician

The news release said Osterholt works with patients and athletes of all ages and abilities. Beyond sports medicine, he diagnoses and treats ankle and foot injuries, as well as elbow, hip and groin issues. He also sees patients with overuse issues like IT band problems, shoulder, hand and wrist injuries, joint pain and dislocations.

Osterholt received his bachelor of science in physiology at the University of Wyoming and earned his doctorate of medicine at the University of North Dakota School of Medicine, according to the news release.

He’s a member of the American Academy of Family Physicians, American Medical Association and American Medical Society for Sports Medicine. The news release said he has experience working with student athletes at the University of Nebraska, Creighton University, College World Series, Omaha Lancers USHL Hockey Team and Rapid City Youth Boxing.

“I truly enjoy sports medicine because I have the opportunity to help people across all activity levels stay active and functional and continue to do the things they love,” Osterholt said in the news release.