Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessGolden TimesLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplaceReal Estate
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
Local NewsOctober 8, 2024

Pullman hospital welcomes new physician

Sports medicine physician Michael Osterholt has joined Pullman Regional Hospital and Inland Orthopaedic Surgery & Sports Medicine Clinic

Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Michael Osterholt
Michael Osterholt

PULLMAN — The local hospital and sports medicine clinic has welcomed a new physician to the team.

Sports medicine physician Michael Osterholt has joined Pullman Regional Hospital and Inland Orthopaedic Surgery & Sports Medicine Clinic, the hospital announced in a news release Thursday.

Osterholt will see patients for sports medicine-related injury diagnosis and treatment at Inland Orthopaedics of Pullman, according to the news release. He will also treat student athletes at Washington State University Athletics on campus and during games.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

The news release said Osterholt works with patients and athletes of all ages and abilities. Beyond sports medicine, he diagnoses and treats ankle and foot injuries, as well as elbow, hip and groin issues. He also sees patients with overuse issues like IT band problems, shoulder, hand and wrist injuries, joint pain and dislocations.

Osterholt received his bachelor of science in physiology at the University of Wyoming and earned his doctorate of medicine at the University of North Dakota School of Medicine, according to the news release.

He’s a member of the American Academy of Family Physicians, American Medical Association and American Medical Society for Sports Medicine. The news release said he has experience working with student athletes at the University of Nebraska, Creighton University, College World Series, Omaha Lancers USHL Hockey Team and Rapid City Youth Boxing.

“I truly enjoy sports medicine because I have the opportunity to help people across all activity levels stay active and functional and continue to do the things they love,” Osterholt said in the news release.

Advertisement
Related
Local NewsOct. 8
Man dies in wreck in rural Idaho County
Local NewsOct. 8
Tall box truck crashes into WSU skywalk
Local NewsOct. 8
Tribe ‘refuses to tolerate’ Foreman remark
Local NewsOct. 8
Moscow council approves annexation for business park
Related
League of Women Voters plan two candidate forums
Local NewsOct. 8
League of Women Voters plan two candidate forums
Nez Perce Tribe 'refuses to tolerate' Foreman's statement
Local NewsOct. 8
Nez Perce Tribe 'refuses to tolerate' Foreman's statement
Tall box truck crashes into WSU skywalk
Local NewsOct. 7
Tall box truck crashes into WSU skywalk
Wallen Fire near Moscow now 100% contained, according to state agency
Local NewsOct. 7
Wallen Fire near Moscow now 100% contained, according to state agency
Gorgeous autumn weather expected in Inland Northwest this week
Local NewsOct. 7
Gorgeous autumn weather expected in Inland Northwest this week
Man dies in single-vehicle wreck Saturday afternoon in rural Idaho County
Local NewsOct. 6
Man dies in single-vehicle wreck Saturday afternoon in rural Idaho County
Idaho leaders want feds to answer their water question
Local NewsOct. 6
Idaho leaders want feds to answer their water question
Hurdles of home-buying
Local NewsOct. 6
Hurdles of home-buying
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
TermsPrivacy