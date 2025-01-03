Pullman man injured in altercation over cat

Officers determined Finley allegedly impaled Moseley in the abdomen with a pair of scissors. Past Moscow-Pullman Daily News reporting shows Moseley had been treated and released from Pullman Regional Hospital.

Breshears said the altercation arose from a disagreement over a cat. Finley learned Moseley supposedly had his pet and went to retrieve it. Breshears said the cat is safe.

The law enforcement agency has forwarded the case to the Whitman County Prosecutor’s Office, which will decide whether or not to proceed with the criminal case. Breshears added that Finley claims he acted in self-defense.

