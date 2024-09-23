Sections
Local NewsDecember 27, 2024

Pullman man shot in College Hill area

Man in critical condition; no suspect arrested, but police believe shooting to be ‘isolated incident’

Moscow-Pullman Daily News
A Pullman Police Department officer confers with Washington State Patrol Crime Lab personnel Thursday in front of a taped-off scene between two residences on the 800 block of NE California Street in Pullman. Police say a 28-year-old man was critically shot in the area early Thursday morning.
A Pullman Police Department officer confers with Washington State Patrol Crime Lab personnel Thursday in front of a taped-off scene between two residences on the 800 block of NE California Street in Pullman. Police say a 28-year-old man was critically shot in the area early Thursday morning.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Washington State Patrol Crime Lab personnel roll equipment into a taped-off scene between two residences on the 800 block of NE California Street Thursday in Pullman. Police say a 28-year-old man was critically shot in the area early Thursday morning.
Washington State Patrol Crime Lab personnel roll equipment into a taped-off scene between two residences on the 800 block of NE California Street Thursday in Pullman. Police say a 28-year-old man was critically shot in the area early Thursday morning.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
A Pullman Police Department officer walks through a taped-off space between two residences on the 800 block of NE California Street in Pullman. Police say a 28-year-old man was critically shot in the area early Thursday morning.
A Pullman Police Department officer walks through a taped-off space between two residences on the 800 block of NE California Street in Pullman. Police say a 28-year-old man was critically shot in the area early Thursday morning.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Police tape hangs between two residences Thursday on the 800 block of NE California Street in Pullman. Police say a 28-year-old man was critically shot in the area early Thursday morning.
Police tape hangs between two residences Thursday on the 800 block of NE California Street in Pullman. Police say a 28-year-old man was critically shot in the area early Thursday morning.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Washington State Patrol Crime Lab personnel roll take photos of a taped-off scene between two residences on the 800 block of NE California Street Thursday in Pullman. Police say a 28-year-old man was critically shot in the area early Thursday morning.
Washington State Patrol Crime Lab personnel roll take photos of a taped-off scene between two residences on the 800 block of NE California Street Thursday in Pullman. Police say a 28-year-old man was critically shot in the area early Thursday morning.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News

PULLMAN — A 28-year-old Pullman man is in critical condition after being shot early Thursday morning in the College Hill area, according to the Pullman Police Department.

No arrests have been made. The police reported the “shooting appears to be an isolated incident” and there is no known threat to the community, according to a news release distributed at about 8:30 a.m. Thursday.

Pullman police and fire personnel were called to the 800 block of NE California Street shortly after 3 a.m. Thursday for a “reported medical problem,” according to the news release. They found the man unresponsive and he was taken to Pullman Regional Hospital.

The Washington State Patrol Crime Lab was on the scene of the incident to assist Pullman police with “evidence collection and preservation,” according to an officer at the scene.

Police tape was hanging between two residences at 805 and 815 NE California St. around 9:30 a.m. Officers were still at the scene at that point.

Anyone with home surveillance cameras in the area of the incident is asked to contact the Pullman Police Department at (509) 334-0802.

No other details about the incident were immediately available.

