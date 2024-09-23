Sections
Local NewsDecember 31, 2024

Pullman police chief accused of harassment

Woman files civil protection order against Opgenorth

Anthony Kuipers
story image illustation

PULLMAN — A woman filed a civil protection order petition against Pullman Police Chief Jake Opgenorth in Whitman County Superior Court that accuses him of harassment and aggressive behavior.

The protection order was filed Dec. 20, around the time that an unnamed Pullman official was put on administrative leave.

When asked about the official put on leave, Dec. 23, Pullman Mayor Francis Benjamin told the Daily News that a Pullman employee was put on administrative leave following an investigation into a personal matter. He referred questions to the Washington State Patrol, which is handling the investigation.

The civil protection order alleges Opgenorth showed aggressive and angry behavior during and after a relationship with the woman. This includes harassment through phone calls, texts and the U.S. Postal Service.

The protection order is meant to prevent harm, contact or stalking behavior.

According to a Spokesman-Review report, the woman requested a domestic violence protection order and wrote “sexual assault” as an additional protection order, court records show.

As a result, Opgenorth was ordered to surrender his firearms. The protection order was extended to Jan. 8 following a Monday order from Whitman County Superior Court Judge Gary Libey.

Opgenorth is represented by attorney Mark Conrad at Seattle-based law firm Frey Buck.

Opgenorth has been in law enforcement since 1992 and was named Pullman’s chief in 2022.

Kuipers can be reached at akuipers@dnews.com.

