Pullman police chief accused of harassment

PULLMAN — A woman filed a civil protection order petition against Pullman Police Chief Jake Opgenorth in Whitman County Superior Court that accuses him of harassment and aggressive behavior.

The protection order was filed Dec. 20, around the time that an unnamed Pullman official was put on administrative leave.

When asked about the official put on leave, Dec. 23, Pullman Mayor Francis Benjamin told the Daily News that a Pullman employee was put on administrative leave following an investigation into a personal matter. He referred questions to the Washington State Patrol, which is handling the investigation.

The civil protection order alleges Opgenorth showed aggressive and angry behavior during and after a relationship with the woman. This includes harassment through phone calls, texts and the U.S. Postal Service.

The protection order is meant to prevent harm, contact or stalking behavior.