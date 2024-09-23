Sections
Local NewsNovember 1, 2024

Pullman Police introduce robot dog

The Unitree Go2 Robot Dog, “MIKE” (Mission-Integrated Kinetic Entity) will be used as a de-escalation tool.

Moscow-Pullman Daily News
This photo captured from a video shows "MIKE," or Mission-Integrated Kinetic Entity, a Unitree Go2 Robot Dog purchased by the Pullman Police Department.
This photo captured from a video shows "MIKE," or Mission-Integrated Kinetic Entity, a Unitree Go2 Robot Dog purchased by the Pullman Police Department.Pullman Police Department
This photo released by the Pullman Police Department shows three individuals the department hopes to identify in relation to an assault that took place Oct. 20 on College Hill in Pullman.
This photo released by the Pullman Police Department shows three individuals the department hopes to identify in relation to an assault that took place Oct. 20 on College Hill in Pullman.Pullman Police Department
Justin Warner
Justin Warner

PULLMAN — The Pullman Police Department bought a robot dog.

The agency announced in a news release Wednesday the Unitree Go2 Robot Dog, “MIKE” (Mission-Integrated Kinetic Entity) will be used as a de-escalation tool.

The purchase is made through the Capital Improvement Program to modernize the agency’s special operations capabilities by reducing human exposure to threatening environments.

The remote-controlled robot dog is a ground-based drone, equipped with 4K video and LIDAR mapping technology to view environmental conditions and threats.

Its one-way communication capabilities allow crisis negotiators to provide clear commands to barricaded subjects. It can also carry up to 25 lbs to transport phones, medical supplies or other items to subjects in unsafe locations.

The agency intends to use the robot dog in cases involving barricaded subjects, assist in building searches and improve safety for officers responding to dangerous situations.

