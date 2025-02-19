Sections
The Palouse
Classifieds
The Dnews
Local NewsFebruary 19, 2025

Pullman protest draws crowd

Presidents Day demonstration in Cougar Plaza joined similar protests in the region

Moscow-Pullman Daily News
People gather Monday at Cougar Plaza in Pullman to protest recent actions by the Trump administration.
People gather Monday at Cougar Plaza in Pullman to protest recent actions by the Trump administration.Provided photo.
Protesters hold signs Monday at a demonstration in Pullman denouncing recent actions by the Trump administration.
Protesters hold signs Monday at a demonstration in Pullman denouncing recent actions by the Trump administration.Provided photo

An estimated 150 people attended a protest against the Trump administration on Presidents Day in Pullman.

The event, which was held in Cougar Plaza, joined similar demonstrations across the country Monday, including demonstrations in Moscow and Clarkston.

“My husband and I attended to gather in solidarity to protest the immoral and evil actions of the Trump administration on many fronts,” said Pullman resident Kathy Harrison.

She and her husband Dale heard about the Pullman event from a Whitman County Democrats email. Harrison said she hopes these demonstrations gave people energy to continue protesting the administration and to support congressional leaders who have the same goal.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Whitman County Democrats organized the event along with Indivisible Palouse. Debbie McNeil, chairperson of the Whitman County Democrats, said it was meant to protest President Donald Trump’s actions such as shutting down the United States Agency for International Development, opposing diversity, equity and inclusion policies, and creating the Department of Government Efficiency.

“We were trying to shine a light on everything we don’t think is legal,” she said.

The Daily News followed up on this event because it unintentionally excluded the Pullman protest from its coverage of the other area protests in a Tuesday article. The Daily News was not made aware of the Pullman event by Monday afternoon.

The Clarkston event drew approximately 50 people to City Hall and later at the U.S. Post Office building. The Moscow demonstration was held in front of City Hall and drew 13 people.

McNeil said there will be another demonstration this Saturday at Cougar Plaza to support Ukraine in the war against Russia. That event will run from 11 a.m to 2 p.m.

Related
Local NewsFeb. 19
Clearwater River may be solution for Palouse Basin aquifer
Local NewsFeb. 19
Man charged with murder in Orchards shooting
Local NewsFeb. 19
Testimony extends 2 hours on proposed bill to ban mRNA vacci...
Local NewsFeb. 19
Gov. Little’s press secretary serving as interim director of...
Related
Bill reducing income eligibility for refugee assistance heads to full House
Local NewsFeb. 19
Bill reducing income eligibility for refugee assistance heads to full House
Semi crash closes portion of Washington State Route 194 Tuesday
Local NewsFeb. 19
Semi crash closes portion of Washington State Route 194 Tuesday
Lawsuit filed against Forest Service over approval of Stibnite mine
Local NewsFeb. 19
Lawsuit filed against Forest Service over approval of Stibnite mine
Jury finds man guilty of child rape
Local NewsFeb. 19
Jury finds man guilty of child rape
UPDATED AT 4:10 P.M.: Washington State Route 194 fully reopen after semi crash
Local NewsFeb. 18
UPDATED AT 4:10 P.M.: Washington State Route 194 fully reopen after semi crash
Locals protest Trump’s policies
Local NewsFeb. 18
Locals protest Trump’s policies
WSU impacted by federal directives to cut higher ed funding
Local NewsFeb. 18
WSU impacted by federal directives to cut higher ed funding
Bill to expand supplemental breast cancer screenings advances
Local NewsFeb. 18
Bill to expand supplemental breast cancer screenings advances
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
SitemapTermsPrivacy