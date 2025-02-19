Pullman protest draws crowd

An estimated 150 people attended a protest against the Trump administration on Presidents Day in Pullman.

The event, which was held in Cougar Plaza, joined similar demonstrations across the country Monday, including demonstrations in Moscow and Clarkston.

“My husband and I attended to gather in solidarity to protest the immoral and evil actions of the Trump administration on many fronts,” said Pullman resident Kathy Harrison.

She and her husband Dale heard about the Pullman event from a Whitman County Democrats email. Harrison said she hopes these demonstrations gave people energy to continue protesting the administration and to support congressional leaders who have the same goal.