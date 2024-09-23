Pullman Regional Hospital board looking to fill vacancy

PULLMAN — Pullman Regional Hospital is looking to fill a vacancy on its Board of Commissioners.
The hospital announced in a news release Monday that longtime Commissioner Sandra O’Keefe will be resigning to care for family out of the area. Her last day is Dec. 31.
O’Keefe was an oncology nurse for 30 years. She joined the board in 2008.
The hospital is taking applications to fill her seat. To be eligible for the six-year term, candidates must be a registered voter, live within Pullman city limits and cannot be a hospital employee.
The position’s responsibilities include attending one public board meeting per month and additional special board meetings, as well as two to three committee meetings per month. Each year, commissioners must also come to a two-day planning session, two regional or state educational meetings and participate in various hospital functions like accreditation, hospital employee appreciation and fundraising events.
The board will hold a special meeting Jan. 8 to interview candidates and possibly appoint a new commissioner. The appointee will be up for election in November, and must file a Personal Financial Affairs Statement with the Public Disclosure Commission.
Letters of interest and resumes must be mailed by Dec. 20 addressed to the Pullman Regional Hospital Board of Commissioners at 835 SE Bishop Blvd., Pullman, WA 99163.