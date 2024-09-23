Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessGolden TimesLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
Local NewsDecember 11, 2024

Pullman Regional Hospital board looking to fill vacancy

Moscow-Pullman Daily News
story image illustation

PULLMAN — Pullman Regional Hospital is looking to fill a vacancy on its Board of Commissioners.

The hospital announced in a news release Monday that longtime Commissioner Sandra O’Keefe will be resigning to care for family out of the area. Her last day is Dec. 31.

O’Keefe was an oncology nurse for 30 years. She joined the board in 2008.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

The hospital is taking applications to fill her seat. To be eligible for the six-year term, candidates must be a registered voter, live within Pullman city limits and cannot be a hospital employee.

The position’s responsibilities include attending one public board meeting per month and additional special board meetings, as well as two to three committee meetings per month. Each year, commissioners must also come to a two-day planning session, two regional or state educational meetings and participate in various hospital functions like accreditation, hospital employee appreciation and fundraising events.

The board will hold a special meeting Jan. 8 to interview candidates and possibly appoint a new commissioner. The appointee will be up for election in November, and must file a Personal Financial Affairs Statement with the Public Disclosure Commission.

Letters of interest and resumes must be mailed by Dec. 20 addressed to the Pullman Regional Hospital Board of Commissioners at 835 SE Bishop Blvd., Pullman, WA 99163.

Related
Local NewsDec. 11
Highway between Nezperce and Kamiah reopens after eight mont...
Local NewsDec. 11
University of Idaho faculty challenges DEI proposals
Local NewsDec. 11
Insights on those who came before us
Local NewsDec. 11
Defendants in first-degree murder case appear in court in se...
Related
Power and Conservation Council reports progress
Local NewsDec. 11
Power and Conservation Council reports progress
Moscow teenager returns home safely
Local NewsDec. 11
Moscow teenager returns home safely
Two juveniles arrested for school violence threats in PHS incident
Local NewsDec. 11
Two juveniles arrested for school violence threats in PHS incident
A federal judge temporarily halts the proposed supermarket merger of Kroger and Albertsons
Local NewsDec. 10
A federal judge temporarily halts the proposed supermarket merger of Kroger and Albertsons
UPDATE AT 5:45 P.M.: Two juveniles arrested in connection to threat at Pullman High School
Local NewsDec. 10
UPDATE AT 5:45 P.M.: Two juveniles arrested in connection to threat at Pullman High School
County Public Health moving Pullman digs
Local NewsDec. 10
County Public Health moving Pullman digs
UPDATE AT 9:02 A.M.: Moscow teenager returns home safely
Local NewsDec. 10
UPDATE AT 9:02 A.M.: Moscow teenager returns home safely
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Sen. Maria Cantwell makes a house call
Local NewsDec. 9
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Sen. Maria Cantwell makes a house call
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
SitemapTermsPrivacy